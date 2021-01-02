| 1.5°C Dublin

The 50 people to watch in 2021

We have picked the brightest new talents and the fastest rising stars of the year ahead. Meet the artists, foodies, fashionistas, activists and social entrepreneurs who are going to be all over your radar in 2021. Photography by Kyle Tunney

By Niamh O'Donoghue

Fashion

Nathali Turner
As entrées into the modelling world go, Nathali Turner’s was the stuff of fashion fairy tales. “It’s actually a funny story, this whole modelling thing,” says 24-year-old Turner, whose sense of self-assurance, level-headedness and fervour for life belies her youth. The Carlow native and recent graphic design graduate burst on to the international modelling scene in July like a seasoned pro, taking her place as one of 42 faces — including Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, Alek Wek and Akon Changkou — for Marc Jacobs’ latest women’s fragrance campaign, Perfect Marc Jacobs.

To say your very first job was shot by a household name and world-renowned fashion photographer like Juergen Teller is no small feat, but Turner took it in her stride.

