The 50 people to watch in 2021

By Niamh O'Donoghue

Nathali Turner

As entrées into the modelling world go, Nathali Turner’s was the stuff of fashion fairy tales. “It’s actually a funny story, this whole modelling thing,” says 24-year-old Turner, whose sense of self-assurance, level-headedness and fervour for life belies her youth. The Carlow native and recent graphic design graduate burst on to the international modelling scene in July like a seasoned pro, taking her place as one of 42 faces — including Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, Alek Wek and Akon Changkou — for Marc Jacobs’ latest women’s fragrance campaign, Perfect Marc Jacobs.

To say your very first job was shot by a household name and world-renowned fashion photographer like Juergen Teller is no small feat, but Turner took it in her stride.

“The Marc Jacobs campaign was way better than I imagined. When I got there, I felt so sure of myself and I was treated with so much love,” she says of the career-launching moment.

An “all eyes on me” career was not something Nathali had always pursued, owing to her poor self-esteem growing up. It was during her time at university, however, that she began exploring new avenues and developing her confidence.

“I used to be very afraid of taking pictures or having my picture taken. I felt very uncomfortable,” Nathali says of her introduction to modelling. “For me, it was like growing to love myself, being able to grow and be confident and be sure of myself. So it was kind of like a self-love journey in a way. That’s how I like to describe it.”

Determined not to let 2020 be “a waste”, she began applying for modelling agencies to represent her, and it wasn’t long before she was signed to London-based Revolt Model Agency.

Growing up in rural Ireland, she says, had a detrimental effect on Nathali’s self-confidence, but she has learned over time to leverage her unique strengths to reach her highest potential.

“I was bullied a lot growing up for just being different, sounding different and looking different,” Nathali says of her early experiences as a Black woman.

“But having a positive mindset and believing in myself — regardless of what society or people think of me — has allowed me to grow in the best possible way.”

If they say you get back what you put out into the universe, then Nathali is a shining exemplar: she’s authentic, kind, considerate and strong — qualities she inherited from her mother, who she champions as her

fashion icon.

“I was never into fashion growing up — I was more of a tomboy — but my fashion icon would be my mom. She was always someone who I would look at and just be amazed at how she dressed, and I always wanted to be like her. She’s a very strong, caring and kind person, and that’s who I really want to be.”

This is far from the last we have seen of this wonderfully self-effacing and unapologetic queen of Carlow.

@NathaliTurner

John Mangru

With his hyper-feminine designs, which bring silhouette and form to the fore, stylist John Mangru — National College of Art and Design’s graduate class of 2020 — is determined to rewrite the codes of modern dressing. Just take a look at the emerging designer’s Instagram account, where you’ll find a smorgasbord of visual goodies — most notable are Mangru’s recognisable handmade corsets — in a fizzy colour palette of fire-engine red, zingy neon green and candyfloss pink.

“I have always been obsessed with undergarments being worn on the outside,” the young designer says of his passion for classic silhouettes. “I love the way they’re tight to the body and I love creating shapes that may not be there normally. On a deeper level, I also love the idea that the corset was always seen as a symbol of oppression and I wanted to take it out of its original context by mixing new techniques and fabrics.”

By drawing on digital culture and tapping into social media, John Mangru — originally from New

Jersey but living and working in Lucan — developed his brand’s core values into a blossoming online community, anchored in a collective desire for well-made, conscious, stylish and inclusive clothing. “My designs are for every body: any size, any shape, any gender. Whoever wants to wear it, can wear it.” The young designer plans on leaving his footprint on this world “in my highest pair of platforms”.

johnmangru.com

Rory Parnell Mooney

2020 was a busy year for Irish designer and Fashion East alumnus Rory Parnell Mooney, who returned to the fashion circuit with his spring/summer 2021 collection following a brief hiatus. By stepping back from the fashion industry’s demanding cycle, Parnell Mooney — an alumnus of the Central Saint Martins Fashion Master’s — refocused instead on who he was designing for and made his return with a wearable, sexy new collection fuelled by juxtapositions. The idea of “duality” is also a key component of Parnell Mooney’s work (think drawstring tops with peekaboo holes to reveal a flash of chest or shoulder, tailored looks with sash ties across the waist), and in a time when the industry is taking a U-turn back to practicality, his work is a welcome respite. Notably, Parnell Mooney has worked with influential retailers including Dover Street Market London and New York, as well as H. Lorenzo, LA, and Nowhere, Dublin. parnellmooney.com

Florence Olufemi-Ojo

Fun, versatility and practicality are at the heart of 26-year-old Florence Olufemi-Ojo’s vibrant fashion label MIO Prints. Formerly from Nigeria but living in Ireland almost two decades, the social worker-cum-fashion designer’s vivid Ankara and Kente African printed bonnets, hair wraps, fans, pyjamas and aprons are rich in African history and mesmerising in colour and texture. This year, Olufemi-Ojo, for her efforts as a young Black fashion designer in Ireland, was hand-chosen to feature alongside a cohort of Black businessmen and businesswomen the world over in the video for Jay-Z and Pharrell’s BLM-inspired song Entrepreneur, starring alongside household names Nipsey Hussle, Issa Rae, Maison Château Rouge and many more.

shop.mouldedinsideout.com

Brian Conway

Kilkenny-native, London-based fashion stylist and creative producer Brian Conway has established himself as one of Ireland and the UK’s up-and-coming editorial and celebrity stylists. A look at his impressive résumé gives an insight into his sought-after chic du jour: Conway’s impressive career trajectory has seen his work in prestigious print titles the world over, including Tatler magazine; Harper’s Bazaar Spain; Love magazine; The Hollywood Reporter; How to Spend It, the Financial Times’ multi-award-winning luxury lifestyle magazine, as well as British Vogue. Conway’s refined, high-fashion editorial aesthetic — compounded by his appreciation of fashion that goes beyond brand labels — is sure to continue to give this young image consultant international appeal. briconstyle.com

Emer Hickey

For Emer Hickey, it could be said that a career in design was inevitable owing to her exposure to the industry from a young age (Hickey’s mother is a trained pattern cutter). Nonetheless, a graduate of both the National College of Art and Design and the London College of Fashion, she has carved her own high-octane, high-fashion path working between fashion hubs London and New York. As Head of Couture at Vivienne Westwood from 2016 to 2018, Hickey is credited with creating showstopping gowns for everyone from Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman to Meryl Streep, in Westwood’s signature draped cuts. In her most recent appointment, the seasoned designer sits at the helm of New York City-based menswear and womenswear brand Thom Browne as Design Studio Director.

Ena Quinn

Bray native Ena Quinn’s lucrative career as an event producer specialising in fashion shows takes her from the glossy epicentre of fashion weeks to Abu Dhabi’s desert landscape and Coachella’s out-of-this-world art installations. Quinn’s multi-hyphenated role is imperative to a show’s success (read: Bottega Veneta, Christopher Kane, Chloé, Halpern, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Erdem, Alexander McQueen) and she is often responsible for everything from budget and schedule to location scouting, production, rigging, lighting and everything in between. Along with her impressive and expanding résumé of fashion brands, the Dublin Institute of Technology Media Arts graduate has cemented herself as a power player in the high-flying world of luxury fashion.

enaquinn.com

Colin Horgan

Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Mabel are just some of the megastars who have Irish designer Colin Horgan on speed-dial. Defined by architectural sculpturing and hyper-sensational silhouettes — combined with a touch of hedonistic futurism — Ardfert native Horgan’s enigmatic aesthetic imbues familiar codes with an energetic spirit of individuality and inclusivity. And, after the year that was 2020, an injection of radical energy is what’s needed. Horgan might hail from Co Kerry, but his reach is global. colin-horgan.com

Róisín Pierce

From smocked, broderie anglaise fabric in voluptuous flowering shapes to frothy, sculptural confections, Róisín Pierce’s beautiful, all-encompassing, dreamlike clothing is a tribute to Irish history and craft. It’s unsurprising, then, that the young designer was the inaugural Chanel Prix des Métiers d’Art winner at the 2019 Hyères Festival in the South of France. Pierce, along with nine other gifted designers, was paired with artisans from one of Chanel’s Paraffection ateliers (Pierce was teamed up with millinery atelier Maison Michel, a winning combination for which she took home the coveted Chanel award). Her debut collection, Mná i Bhláth, was inspired by the Magdalene Laundries. roisinpierce.com

Music

By Lauren Murphy

Josh McClorey

Josh McClorey has been there, done that, and has a collection of well-worn T-shirts. The guitarist is a former member of The Strypes — the young Cavan wunderkinds who blazed a trail through the music scene, and earned fans like Elton John and Paul Weller along the way, thanks to their sure-footed take on rhythm and blues and McClorey’s precocious playing.

The Strypes split in 2018, but the 25-year-old was considering a solo career “probably five years ago”, he says from the family home in Cavan, where he’s been living since lockdown. He admits that he had unexpected nerves about relaunching himself as a solo artist. “But actually, it gave me a lot of joy, to be honest — because I think I spent a few years not being nervous about anything, and I think that’s a bad sign.”

He says he remains on good terms with his former colleagues, who have regrouped as new band The Zen Arcade, but he is similarly eager to press on with his solo career. His three singles, Everything Was Easy, Crazy and Puffin’ Clovers, step away from his previous style with The Strypes and move toward something more contemporary and indie-based.

“I’ve always wanted to express myself as much as possible. And when you’re writing for somebody else — in terms of singing — it’s very difficult to get the words out in the way that you want them to be expressed,” he admits. “I guess we were pigeonholed by the media and by a lot of people. But I’m quite excited now that I have full control to do it on my own, to release different types of music.”

It also took him some time to find confidence in his singing voice, he says. “I’ve always had issues with my voice and singing lead vocals — I’ve always been quite nervous. But I’m also quite aware that that’s also where the best art is at, when you’re vulnerable.

“So the last year-and-a-half has been a process of getting comfortable with that uncomfortable situation, with my voice and the songs.”

His plans for 2021 are to build on the solid foundation that he has laid over the past six months by releasing more singles and an EP. He has co-written with other artists, including a track on Yungblud’s latest album, and is eager to do more of the same, citing fellow Irish act CMAT as someone he’d particularly like to work with. He has even played on Paul Weller’s last few albums, with the Modfather now officially a mentor to him. “It’s good to have somebody who’s been through it,” he nods, “who’s been in a band and left that band and gone on to do something that nobody was expecting — and quite a lot of people didn’t like.”

For now, his main priority is pretty straightforward. “I could say, ‘I’d love to be on a number-one record,’ or, ‘I’d love to do this or that.’ Ultimately, all that stuff is great,” he shrugs.

“But I’ve done some of that stuff before when I wasn’t happy, and it doesn’t matter when you’re not happy — so that’s the goal.”

Celaviedmai

This Galway-raised rapper with an Ivory Coast heritage has released a number of singles since 2018. The last year, however, has seen Maimouna Salif’s profile grow exponentially, thanks to her involvement in the Irish Black Lives Matter movement and a clutch of impressive singles, including the enjoyably brash swagger of Known Better, Reckless and Questions, a collaboration with Nealo.

Having picked up international buzz after featuring in BBC Three’s Rap Trip documentary, 2021 could prove a big year for Celaviedmai as she follows in the footsteps of Denise Chaila by blazing a trail through the Irish hip hop scene.

Toshín

Fronted by Dundalk native Tosin Bankole, this eclectic soul/R ’n’ B/funk-inspired six-piece band formed at music college BIMM Dublin in 2016 and have spent the last few years honing their craft and knocking around the festival circuit. Their apprenticeship has served them well; for a so-called “college band”, they’re seriously accomplished, as evidenced by their empowering debut EP, Get Your Life, released last year, with influences as diverse as Anderson Paak and early Motown in the mix. Irish music has been crying out for a band capable of such dazzling displays of musicianship, diversity and, most of all, fun.

For Those I Love

David Balfe, aka For Those I Love, was understandably bereft following the suicide of his best friend, spoken word artist Paul Curran, in 2018. In a bid to channel his grief, the 30-year-old producer, multi-instrumentalist and visual artist began writing songs. Nine of them comprise his debut album, which documents growing up in working-class north Dublin, mental health struggles and more. Originally briefly released on Bandcamp, it will be available on a wider scale this year.

Stunning appearances on Jools Holland and Other Voices, coupled with some startlingly affecting videos, have set For Those I Love up for a huge 2021.

Sinead O’Brien

Born in Limerick, Sinead O’Brien moved to Paris and then London to work in the fashion industry. By night, she’s a musician who blends spoken word, punk and indie, earning comparisons to Patti Smith and John Cooper Clarke. O’Brien has quickly made a name for herself and gained a lot of ground on the UK scene, notching up some big support slots — including a planned tour with punk band IDLES later this year.

Last year’s superb EP, Drowning in Blessings, a beautiful cacophony of punk and poetry, laid the groundwork for what could be a landmark year.

Gemma Dunleavy

She trained as a professional dancer, but Gemma Dunleavy found her true calling in music. Born and raised in Dublin’s Sheriff Street area, her UK garage and R ’n’ B-flavoured songs reflect her upbringing and pay tribute to her surroundings — as the title track of her promising debut EP, Up de Flats, exhibited. At the vanguard of Ireland’s R ’n’ B scene alongside acts like Erica Cody and Soulé, she’s already appeared as a vocalist on the most recent album by Lost Horizons, the new musical project of ex-Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde. Expect to hear a lot more of her this year.

Tolü Makay

Born in Nigeria and raised in Tullamore, Tolü Makay began singing in church from a young age and even won a gospel competition as a teenager, but a crisis of faith led her down a path where songwriting became a way to make sense of the world. Her releases last year — including the superb Collide with Dublin band Zapho and her debut EP, Being — quickly established her as a force to be reckoned with on the Irish music scene. Her beautifully pliable voice is capable of transmitting both melancholy and hopefulness, all packaged into neat little soul and R ’n’ B earworms. Remember her name.

milk.

If you’re a fan of bands like The 1975 and their brand of sensitive, danceable pop music, milk. are the band for you. Plenty of music fans already agree: although they only formed in 2019, the Dublin four-piece have already clocked up over 2m streams.

Refreshingly, they make a point of not shying away from the “pop” label and wholeheartedly embrace soft layers of synths, dreamy vocals, and playful melodies and guitar riffs. Their woozy brand of alt-pop has already found favour with numerous UK media outlets, too. This could well be a big year for them.

Nell Mescal

It can be difficult to juggle everything when your star is in the ascendant: everyone wants a piece of you. For Nell Mescal, it’s doubly so, considering she’s balancing her schoolwork with her part-time job in a local café and the small matter of a burgeoning music career.

The 17-year-old from Maynooth, Co Kildare, had an unexpectedly big year last year. She’s not the only member of her household to experience an uptick in popularity with the public, either. It would be remiss not to mention that her brother is Normal People star Paul, but she quite rightly refuses to be defined by her sibling or his success.

“I think that’s always an anxiety that I would have — that people would think that I’m only going to get where I am because of him,” she admits. “I work too hard to let that be the case, y’know? This is the thing that I wanna do for the rest of my life and I’ve put everything into it. I’m definitely trying to pave my own path.”

Luckily, her music is good enough to stand up to scrutiny, with songs like Deja Vu showcasing her striking voice and a songwriting maturity beyond her years. Growing up, she was a member of glee clubs and school choirs, but while music was always a feature in her life, it was never pushed on her. She began playing the piano from a young age but didn’t take to lessons.

It was only at the age of 13, when she wrote her first song, that she returned to it in a serious manner. Her songs, she agrees, are very much emotion-driven — and that’s true of the handful of singles that she released throughout 2020. Her song Missing You was even chosen by Brown Thomas to soundtrack their Christmas window display.

“I try to write songs that mean a specific thing to me, but a totally different thing to someone else,” she explains. “Crash and Deja Vu were about my friendships; Swingsets was about a whole load of stuff. I wrote it during lockdown, wanting to be able to leave my town because I was sick of it — and it became a monstrosity of a song.”

These days, acts like Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers and Birdy are among her biggest inspirations, while she is also a fan of Villagers; a cover of their song Nothing Arrived, performed with Paul and posted online over the summer, quickly went viral.

“It was weird when it was blowing up, because I suppose Paul has such a huge following,” she says. “When I posted it, I was kind of like, ‘People are going to think this is really forced!’ but it really wasn’t — it’s just something we’ve always done, sing together. It was an emotional cover, and people liked that, I think.”

As she heads into 2021 with plans to release more music, and somehow find a balance between schoolwork (she doesn’t graduate until 2022) and her blossoming career, Mescal says she intends to keep writing and hopefully get to play her own songs to a live audience.

“The plan is to just keep doing what I’m doing. Keep working after school, keep writing music all the time and just hope to keep bettering my craft,” she says. “I’m really, really excited about the future.”

Film & TV

By Tanya Sweeney

Kate McCullough

A sick day in her early teens gave Kate McCullough an idea of what she wanted to do with her life. “My mum gave me a VHS of a documentary to watch, Hoop Dreams, about basketball players from difficult backgrounds trying to get sports scholarships at university,” McCullough recalls.

“I remember being completely engrossed. I remember thinking, ‘How can I be behind that camera?’”

Studying film years later at IADT in Dún Laoghaire, most of her classmates had an eye on becoming producers or directors. McCullough, meanwhile, had cinematography very much in her crosshairs.

“I was always drawn to image-making or painting, and at one point thought I might be a painter, but then realised maybe I’d like to work with people,” McCullough admits.

Painting’s loss has very much become Irish cinema’s gain. Gravitating towards documentary, she co-shot Ken Wardrop’s quietly seismic documentary His & Hers, jointly winning a 2010 Sundance Film Festival cinematography award with her co-DOP, Michael Lavelle. From there, she was the cinematographer on Emer Reynolds’ debut feature Here Was Cuba, as well as The Farthest and Songs for While I’m Away, Reynolds’ documentary on Phil Lynott. For her work on the feature film Arracht, McCullough was nominated for an award at the 2020 Energa Camerimage International Film Festival, known as the Oscars of the cinematography world.

She has recently branched out into TV drama; the Virgin Media series Blood was a formative experience and led to shooting a block of episodes of Normal People with director Hettie Macdonald.

As has been the case for most people involved in Normal People, the experience has opened doors aplenty for Meath-born McCullough (given her stellar work on same, the smart money says that she will also work alongside Element Pictures and Lenny Abrahamson on the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations with Friends, due to shoot later this year).

“Definitely, the scripts now coming in to me are of much more challenging and much more complex stories,” McCullough observes.

“I’m getting access to better writing. Out of all of my work, Normal People has been the most seen. The reach has been incredible. People I hadn’t been in touch with for years contacted me to say they had seen it, which is quite nice.”

As to what makes a good cinematographer, McCullough ventures: “Fundamentally, you want to tell a story through the image. You need to be sensitive to light, composition and movement. For me, cinematography is a way I can express myself. I’m not the best orator in the world, so it’s the most comfortable way for me to talk about and make sense of the world.”

She has no designs to move into directing, noting that she is very happy telling stories through cinematography.

“It’s about being involved in films that are going to challenge their audience,” she says. “I love

coming out of a film to find that my perspective on the world has shifted, with even just the most subtle nudge.”

Rachel Carey

Closing out the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival is an accolade that isn’t just handed out to anyone, and in 2021 the Closing Gala honour falls to debut director and writer Rachel Carey. The Dubliner’s feature Deadly Cuts stars Angeline Ball, Victoria Smurfit and Ericka Roe, and follows the stylists of a Dublin hair salon who become accidental vigilantes as they take on a local gang threatening their community. Wildcard Distribution, who have brought Wolfwalkers, Black ’47 and Dating Amber to Irish screens, have snapped up the UK and Ireland rights. Having come from an advertising background, in 2017 Carey directed her debut short, Nice Night for It, which starred Emmet Kirwan and Clare Dunne.

Gemma-Leah Devereux

The Dublin actress beat out several young hopefuls when she was cast as Judy Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli, in Judy. Starring opposite Jessie Buckley and Renée Zellweger, 30-year-old Devereux has been in fierce demand since. After holding her own against the Oscar-winning Zellweger, Devereux then took on a role in Dead Happy, the hugely anticipated feature directed by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan. In 2021, she also appears in Paddy Slattery’s Broken Law alongside her former Cardboard Gangsters co-star, John Connors. Devereux will also appear on Irish screens in the hotly tipped thriller Smother, alongside Dervla Kirwan.

Sinéad Kidao

Born Sinéad O’Sullivan, costume designer Kidao is now based in London and has a blistering array of credits to her name already: you’ll have seen her work on the Steve McQueen-directed Small Axe series, the Black Mirror episode Nosedive (starring Bryce Dallas Howard) and her sister Aisling Bea’s comedy This Way Up. Having studied French and Drama in Trinity College Dublin and, later, costume design at RADA, Kidao has been working with Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran since 2010, on projects like Little Women, Macbeth, Peterloo and Beauty and the Beast. More recently, Kidao has worked her magic as Lindy Hemming’s assistant on Wonder Woman 1984. She has a big project already lined up for 2021 — the big-screen adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s novel Life After Life.

Eoin Macken

Actor and director Eoin Macken long ago made his name as an actor, starring in US series The Night Shift and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, but he’s set to make his name as a heavyweight director this year. He helms the film adaptation of Rob Doyle’s novel Here Are the Young Men, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Conleth Hill and Travis Fimmel. He’s also one of the first Irish directors to helm a pandemic film, writing, directing and starring in Grey Elephant, a film that follows two couples meeting for the first time after months of being in lockdown. On the acting front, things aren’t exactly slack: he’s also sharing the screen with Megan Fox in Till Death and acting alongside Lesley Manville and James Purefoy in Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men.

Maeve O’Boyle, Lucy Kennedy & Aideen Kane

The 8th — the story of Irish women’s fight to overturn the Eighth Amendment — has already been a runaway success at the Hot Docs festival in 2020. With the film set for release (and plenty of discussion) in 2021, it’s likely we’ll be hearing a lot from its directors, Maeve O’Boyle, Lucy Kennedy and Aideen Kane. Maeve O’Boyle is an Emmy-award-winning editor and producer, who edited HBO’s The Education of Mohammad Hussein, shortlisted for an Academy Award. Journalist/documentarian Lucy Kennedy directed four episodes of the Netflix investigative documentary series Rotten, and was the commissioning producer for three years of the Emmy-award-winning investigative series Fault Lines on Al Jazeera. Aideen Kane has supreme form in feature documentaries, and has produced several award-winning documentaries and documentary series for Irish TV.

Aoife Hinds

Few could forget Aoife Hinds’ performance as Connell’s poor girlfriend Helen in Normal People. The daughter of Irish acting legend Ciarán Hinds and famed French actress Hélène Patarot, Aoife might also be familiar to fans of Derry Girls. London-based Hinds has recently been announced as part of the starry cast of Anne Boleyn alongside Jodie Turner-Smith, Barry Ward and Lola Petticrew.

Andrew Baird

Another graduate of IADT in Dún Laoghaire, Baird originally worked as an art director, then as a director alongside legendary movie producer Roger Corman for years. Now based in LA, Baird has worked with bands like The Weeknd, Ash and Korn. He has not one but two well-regarded films on the slate for 2021. Zone 414, starring Guy Pearce and Travis Fimmell, is a thriller set in the near future, in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots. Kevin Bacon has signed on to star in One Way, an action film about a petty criminal way in over his head.

Jade Jordan

Having appeared in Paddy Breathnach’s feature film Rosie in 2018, RTÉ’s crime drama Kin (2020) and slick/grisly horror Lucifer’s Night (2014), Jade Jordan is fast becoming a talent to keep an eye on. She will appear on cinema screens in 2021 in You Are Not My Mother, a tense crime drama set on a Northside Dublin housing estate that is currently in post-production. Also on the slate for 2021 is The Colour Between, a short film that Jordan herself wrote. Based between her native Dublin and London, Jordan is a graduate of Bow Street Academy, which also counts Niamh Algar, Seána Kerslake and Jordanne Jones among its alumni.

Literature

By Tanya Sweeney

Kerri Ní Dochartaigh

Kerri Ní Dochartaigh is on course to have a momentous 2021 in more ways than one. Her first child is due in the spring, and January also sees the release of her remarkable book Thin Places, an intriguing blend of history, nature writing, political commentary and memoir.

The singular project certainly caught the eye of the publishing industry. The Derry-born author eventually inked a book deal with Canongate after a heated six-way auction.

“That was super mad,” Ní Dochartaigh reflects. “You hear about this happening to other people as a writer, but you never dream it will happen to you. It shows that good stuff does happen if you stick at something. I was working full-time in a café at the time so taking these calls from my agent

felt surreal.”

Already a nature writer of repute, Ní Dochartaigh won the 2016 Mark Avery Wildlife and Politics Prize, and writes about nature, literature and place for publications such as Caught by the River, New Welsh Review and The London Magazine. However, this year looks set to see her join the ranks of fellow memoirists Emilie Pine and Sara Baume.

Born in Derry at the height of the Troubles to a mixed-religion young couple, Ní Dochartaigh endured a childhood of violence and trauma.

At 11, a homemade petrol bomb was sent through her window; in the space of a year, the family were forced out of two homes. Amid this hopelessness, nature comforted her. The “thin places” are the spaces in nature that helped the young Kerri heal.

Culture followers are bound to hear her name a lot in the coming 12 months, yet the writer is no one’s idea of an overnight success.

“I started writing Thin Places seven years ago, and have been writing since I was really young, so I’m an overnight success that took 20 years,”

she laughs.

As to why she believes Thin Places caught the imagination of publishers, she ventures: “It was a combination of the right piece of work going to the right people at the right time. What I think we are looking for, even pre-pandemic, is work that is the personal made universal and the universal made personal.

The natural world has been on people’s minds now in a much more personal way.

“We need more honesty about the idea of overnight successes,” Ní Dochartaigh adds.

“The more people who break in and share that it’s not the fairy tale, the better. Doireann Ní Ghríofa is a really good example of that — she’s on book 11. It was book 10 (A Ghost in the Throat) that went mental for her.”

Already, Ní Dochartaigh has her “feet firmly planted” in her second book. “I wrote my first book, and I hope it’s not the only book I’ll ever publish,” she says. “It was so long ago that I had written my first book.

“Now my life is in a totally different place, but I guess that’s how life happens.”

Louise Kennedy

Northern Irish writer Kennedy was the talk of the 2019 Frankfurt Book Fair, and her debut collection of short stories, The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac, was signed to Bloomsbury after a nine-way auction. A novel, When I Move to the Sky, will also be released soon. Kennedy has already been shortlisted twice as a writer for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award. A searing new voice in Irish fiction.

Louise Nealon

Twenty-seven-year-old Nealon, who lives on her family farm in Co Kildare, has already been the subject of much heated chatter, thanks to her exquisite coming-of-age story Snowflake. Nealon’s agent, Marianne Gunn O’Connor, has already sold the rights for the novel to Element Pictures, the production company responsible for bringing Normal People to the screen. Nealon studied English in Trinity College Dublin and then honed her craft during her Master’s in Creative Writing at Queen’s University Belfast.

Rachel Ryan

Blurbed effusively by the likes of Liz Nugent, Jo Spain and Catherine Ryan Howard, Rachel Ryan’s Hidden Lies is a gripping thriller that packs an emotional punch. The story of a young boy with a mysterious new “imaginary friend”, Hidden Lies is a muscular and compelling read that looks set to see Ryan join the ranks of the thriller-writing heavyweights. US and Canadian rights have already been snapped up for Ryan’s domestic thriller, too. Born and raised in Dublin, Ryan worked as a nanny while she wrote her debut novel at night.

Danielle McLaughlin

The winner of both the Windham-Campbell Prize (worth €135,000) and the 2019 Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award (and a €33,500 prize), the lawyer-turned-writer from Cork has been gaining plenty of attention with her striking short stories. This year sees the release of The Art of Falling, described as a “delicate slow burn of a novel”. The story focuses on Nessa McCormack, whose marriage is returning to a semblance of normality after her husband’s affair. A former writer-in-residence at UCC, McLaughlin’s stories have also appeared in The New Yorker and The Stinging Fly.

Adiba Jaigirdar

If a book that describes itself as “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before-meets-LGBT romance” is up your street, welcome to your new favourite title. Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating is due for release in May and looks likely to catapult its author, Dublin-based Adiba Jaigirdar, into YA’s big leagues. Born in Bangladesh, former teacher Jaigirdar moved with her family to Tullamore at the age of 10 (and not long after to Dublin). She received a BA in English and History from UCD and an MA in Postcolonial Studies from the University of Kent. Jaigirdar’s debut, The Henna Wars, was named a book of the year by Kirkus, and was a semi-finalist in the Best Young Adult Fiction category within the Goodreads Choice Awards.

Rónán Hession

Hession should be a familiar name to true bibliophiles, as his novel Leonard and Hungry Paul gained plenty of attention. However, the release of Panenka should see the Dubliner gain a much wider following. The novel follows 50-year-old Joseph (aka Panenka) as he rebuilds his life after spending a quarter of a century atoning for the mistakes of his past. Another novel, Ghost Mountain, is slated for release in 2023. As Mumblin’ Deaf Ro, Dubliner Hession has also released three well-received albums.

Megan Nolan

Waterford-born Nolan has already been published in publications like The New York Times and Winter Papers. She’s written her first “anti-romance” novel, Acts of Desperation, which is already being hailed as a blisteringly original and intense experience. Currently based in London, Nolan has gained a solid following for her warmly relatable and sharp journalism. Karl Ove Knausgård has previously described her as “a huge literary talent”.

Jamie O’Connell

O’Connell has an MFA and an MA in Creative Writing from UCD and now teaches at his alma mater. His work has been shortlisted for the Maeve Binchy Award and the Sky Arts Futures Fund. Meanwhile, his head-turning writing style has also seen him long-listed for the BBC Radio 4 Opening Lines short story competition. Diving for Pearls, his gritty and richly dark debut, is due for release this spring, and tells the story of different lives overlapping in the aftermath of a mysterious death in Dubai.

Food

By Katy McGuinness

Tara McGuinness & Noah Lane

Last March, Tara McGuinness and her fiancé, Australian surfer Noah Lane, who are both 31, returned from a month-long trip to visit his family in sunny Queensland to lockdown in Bundoran. Noah originally came to Donegal eight years ago to compete in a surfing competition, met Tara from neighbouring Ballyshannon and has made Bundoran his home ever since.

“There’s a nice community here,” he says. “Bundoran has world-class surfing, and Mullaghmore is fantastic for big waves. I feel lucky to live between the two. The only downside is the cold but the waves are best in winter.” Tara adds, “People blow in and stay.”

In 2019, Noah and two business partners, fellow surfers Ger Arbuckle and Adam Cross, opened Foam café. “The three of us had all worked in hospitality, and had a bit of coffee knowledge,” says Noah. “We stayed closed during the first lockdown and then we had an amazing summer. It seemed as if the whole country wanted to go to the beach.”

Last March, Tara — like many others — set herself the task of growing her own sourdough starter and mastering the art of the perfect loaf. “We already grew our own vegetables and kept chickens,” says Tara, who works in a local pharmacy, “so sourdough seemed like the obvious next step. I had never made it before, but our friend Hugh Galloway of Hugo’s in Lahinch mentored me online. I was messaging him pictures of my bakes and he was helping me tweak what I was doing.

"It started as a hobby. I draw and paint and am quite creative, so I found sourdough very rewarding, the way every loaf is different. Growing your own starter is equal parts rewarding and frustrating — I had a few days when it didn’t grow as expected and a few explosions when it grew too much.”

Initially, Tara baked at home and sold to friends but by the summer, as word spread, she started going into the café at 4am to use the kitchen. “The sourdough takes quite a long time to bake, so I came up with the idea of doing bougie doughnuts [flavours include white chocolate and pistachio, Nutella brownie and salted caramel] while the loaves were in the oven, to give me something to do. They’d sell out in 45 minutes or an hour, with queues of people lining up down to the street to buy them.”

Since the café closed again under restrictions, Tara has continued to bake four days a week, making 60 loaves (and 30 boxes of six doughnuts on Sundays) available for pre-order via Instagram. “It’s full on, but I’m enjoying it. My dream would be to open full-time, but we just got engaged and we need a mortgage so it will be a side thing for the moment. I bought a little red Daihatsu van to do markets and deliveries.”

Meanwhile, Noah has been working on his own lockdown project, “trying to take the positive out of the situation”. Although he doesn’t compete anymore, in a normal year he would travel extensively for photos and video shoots in his role as a brand ambassador for Finisterre.

But since October, with Foam closed, he’s been focused on Waste to Waves, transforming plastic milk bottles from the café into a handplane — “a unique and functional wave-riding vehicle’ — that enables anyone to surf without a board. “It makes surfing inclusive and approachable,” he says. “Learning to surf standing up can take years, but anyone can surf with this.”

@mor_sourdough; @foam.bundoran. Handplane, €85, foambundoran.com/wastetowaves

Afonsina Mukundayi

Chef Afonsina Mukundayi launched her Chez Mary food delivery service last March when she was laid off from her job. “I had been planning it for years and thought I might do it just on weekends,” she says, “but it became full-time very quickly.”

Afonsina and her sister-in-law are both HACCP-trained and do the cooking, while her husband and another friend deliver orders. “It’s food that anyone from any country would enjoy,” she says. “There are Irish, Mexican and Angolan dishes. We change the menu often but the most popular dish is the lobster and crab boil platter with garlic butter. Our ‘cook and set’ service for special occasions is going really well.” This year, Afonsina plans to move to a production kitchen from which she can expand her menu and offer a takeaway service. @chezmary

Dani Carnevali & María Rodríguez

The two friends from Venezuela opened their Mona-mie pop-up bakery at the Fumbally Stables in Dublin 8 towards the end of 2020. Dani had worked as a chef and baker at The Fumbally for three years; the pop-up was co-owner Aisling Rogerson’s idea. “We sell a mix of French and Venezuelan pastries,” says Dani. “I love making tarts, so there might be a lemon meringue tart, which everyone loves, and others with flavours from home, such as coconut, praline, ginger and chocolate. We always have golfeados — brioche garnished with aniseed and fresh Venezuelan-style cheese made by Sabanero in Galway.” The pop-up will continue each Monday this year, and Dani and María plan to start supplying cafés and restaurants too. Instagram @monamie.ie

Keith Coleman & Aisling McHugh

After a stint working on the McNally Family Farm last year — getting down and dirty with the realities of organic vegetable growing — Keith and Aisling, the couple behind The Roots Project, which puts on innovative pop-up eating experiences, are now based at Rock Farm, Slane Castle, in the Boyne Valley. For now, find them at the Thursday farmers’ market (if Keith’s Spicy Good Times hot sauce or sausage rolls, made using organic rare-breed pork from the farm, are on the menu, don’t hesitate), and watch out for interesting food happenings throughout the year as restrictions lift. Instagram @rootsdinners

Pam Kelly

Pam Kelly had been a customer of the Farmgate Café in Cork’s English Market for 15 years before she took over as head chef in September 2018. Founded by Kay Harte 26 years ago, and now run by her daughter, Rebecca, the Farmgate is a Cork institution, known for its comforting dinner in the middle of the day, made with the very best ingredients. Irish lamb stew and tripe and drisheen are often on the menu.

“Being based in the market and developing relationships with the butchers, fishmongers and cheesemongers is the key to what makes the Farmgate so special,” says Pam.

Activism and politics

By Ellen Coyne

Maeve O’Rourke

Maeve O’Rourke had just finished her law degree and was preparing to do a postgraduate course at Harvard the summer that the Ryan Report was released. The human rights activist and lawyer remembers being “totally gripped” watching the abuse survivor Michael O’Brien speaking during his powerful speech on Questions and Answers.

“I remember saying to my dad, ‘I don’t know why I’m going anywhere else to work on human rights after listening to him,’” O’Rourke recalls. “I was absolutely floored. I remember I couldn’t speak for a while.”

O’Rourke has worked in human rights for over 10 years, and is now a lecturer at NUI Galway’s Irish Centre for Human Rights. She may be best known for her advocacy and voluntary work with survivors of institutional abuse, including providing pro bono work for the Justice for Magdalenes group.

She has also worked alongside Claire McGettrick on The Clann Project, an evidence-gathering and advocacy partnership between Justice for Magdalenes, the Adoption Rights Alliance and Hogan Lovells, the international law firm.

The Clann Project, which has advocated for the rights of survivors of institutional abuse, was the driving force behind drawing awareness to one of the biggest political scandals of last year. The project used an upcoming bill to highlight the fact that the Government had been planning to seal records relating to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission for 30 years — blocking access to information for survivors.

Once O’Rourke and The Clann Project succeeded in bringing attention to the issue, the public was scandalised and the Government was finally forced to clarify that adoptees and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are legally entitled to access their personal data.

“It was the most perfect opportunity that brought sufficient public attention to something that we knew was an issue for decades,” O’Rourke says.

“Every family in Ireland is affected by this secrecy. I feel like we helped wake the general public up to the fact of what’s happening within their own families.”

Ireland’s attempts to atone for and redress the horrific wrongs that played out in religious institutions is often marred by cack-handed or even cruel secrecy: denying survivors access to information which they deserve to have. This can be particularly hurtful when imposed on adoptees who are trying to trace their family records.

The Clann Project had long been aware of and campaigning on the issue of access to information, and O’Rourke says she believes last year was a “turning point” in finally getting recognition and media coverage for the issue.

“The media often want to cover individuals with sad stories. But what I’m trying to explain is the reason that this story is still so sad is because the State is denying these people and these families the information that is rightfully theirs,” she says.

This month will see the publication of what is sure to be a harrowing report from the Mother and Baby Homes Commission. O’Rourke and her colleagues will be instrumental in protecting and advocating for the interests of survivors.

Femi Bankole

One of the most significant social justice movements across the world last year was Black Lives Matter, a movement that already existed but which was galvanised by the death of George Floyd. The conversation spread to Ireland, where allegations of racism have too long been dismissed. Femi Bankole, a 26-year-old from Dundalk, succeeded in seizing on and progressing the national conversation after he helped set up Black and Irish, an online platform which shares the stories of Black and mixed-race people living in Ireland. Bankole founded and presents The Black & Irish Podcast alongside Leon Diop, Amanda Ade and Boni Odoemene. The podcast plays host to a long-overdue conversation, which can only continue in strength well into 2021.

Holly Cairns

Holly Cairns, a Social Democrats TD, was elected to the Dáil for the first time in 2020 but already has one of the highest profiles of any politician in Leinster House — particularly with younger people. Her parliamentary career so far has been defined by social justice and gender equality issues, with the 31-year-old making impressive and strong contributions on issues relating to Mother and Baby Homes and sexual violence. Cairns has already endured plenty of sexist tropes, particularly for her campaign to wind down public funds for the controversial greyhound industry. She’s made a strong impression in a short space of time this year, and 2021 is likely to be the same.

Megan Sims

When Megan Sims was 19 years old, intimate images of her were shared without her consent online. Now 24, the Limerick woman has drawn on her own experience to become a leading campaigner against image-based abuse. She was instrumental in uncovering and unveiling a massive internet trove of intimate images of Irish women, which had been shared in online megafiles without their consent. The issue was raised in the Dáil and was cited by a number of TDs as a reason to ensure a law banning the sharing of intimate images without consent was passed. The Bill was signed into law earlier this week. Sims has also been a strong advocate for sex workers, and particularly for young women who make money on OnlyFans.

Rosemarie Maughan

“This is me in my twenties,” Rosemarie Maughan, the Traveller rights activist said, while posting a picture of her at a 2006 protest on social media. “I’m now in my forties saying the exact same thing! I don’t want to be in my sixties saying [it] too!” When Ireland had a national conversation about racism last year, Travellers were largely left behind. Maughan, an activist with the Irish Traveller Movement, is a prominent and articulate voice for Traveller rights, and someone who deserves an even greater platform in 2021.

Social Entrepreneurs

Tracy Keogh

When the pandemic forced thousands of businesses to let their staff work remotely, the team at Grow Remote were already thinking five years ahead. The Kinvara-based not-for-profit launched in 2018 with a three-part mission: to raise awareness of companies hiring remote workers; to help remote workers manage the social isolation, and to rejuvenate rural communities by building remote work networks in areas left behind by big business.

The volunteer-based group has developed over 130 local chapters and grown into 17 countries. The goal for 2021, says co-founder Tracy Keogh, is to encourage more companies to advertise remote work vacancies on jobs boards and to make remote work a long-term and sustainable solution. Tracy thinks of 2020 as “the great experiment” and 2021 as the year when we’ll see remote work becoming more of a lifestyle choice and less of a necessity in response to the pandemic.

A Playful City

It might sound like it’s all fun and games at A Playful City, but the six social entrepreneurs behind this not-for-profit take playtime very seriously indeed.

The Dublin-born initiative, founded by Marisa Denker, Barry Sheehan, Meabh O’Donnell, Naomi Murphy, and husband and wife Aaron Copeland and Neasa Ní Bhriain, wants to make cities more playful, engaging and inclusive.

The group believe spontaneous, unstructured playtime is essential for children’s development, but with a lack of local amenities and a move towards structured after-school activities, young people aren’t getting a chance to explore or take “positive risks”.

“When we had kids, it felt like Dublin didn’t want us in the same way,” says Neasa. “With younger children, the places we are invited into, or told we are allowed to go to, are the kind of sterile playgrounds in the corners of parks with high fences.” They’re now working on projects to turn unloved, underutilised spaces into intergenerational play spaces.

Rahil Nazir, Rónán Ó Dálaigh & Timur Negru

There are charity shops in every town and city in Ireland but, until recently, many of these bricks-and-mortar retailers didn’t have an online presence, or a consistent model for pricing their donations. Bargain hunters had to go from shop to shop to unearth a deal. Shops, which rely heavily on volunteers, often undervalued the items they were selling. It was a system in need of modernisation, says Rónán Ó Dálaigh, who, along with Rahil Nazir, Timur Negru and Emily Beere, founded Thriftify, an online platform that connects charity retailers with customers.

Almost 90pc of Irish charity retailers now use Thriftify as an online shopfront. Customers can search for items from charity shops all over Ireland. Retailers can attend free merchandising training and avail of technology that prices their items and handles inventory.

It’s a win-win situation that ultimately encourages shoppers to engage with the circular economy and think beyond fast fashion.

Finbarr Power

Like most good business ideas, the concept for sustainable Irish footwear brand Sampla was born out of frustration. In 2018, founder Finbarr Power (27) was trying to find a pair of shoes that were affordable, ethically produced, nicely designed and made from sustainable material. Yet despite his best efforts, he couldn’t find anything that ticked all four boxes.

“All the sustainable shoes were overpriced or badly designed,” he remembers, “so I thought I’m going to have a stab at creating a pair myself.”

Finbarr, who was born in Waterford, began to research sustainable materials and found a company in Florence, Italy, that repurposes apple waste from the juice industry into a leather alternative called AppleSkin™. Next, he found a “super cool” family-owned shoe workshop in Braga, Portugal, which bought into the idea and understood exactly what he was trying to achieve.

Finbarr wanted to design an understated shoe but he also wanted to build a brand that was distinctly Irish. Each shoe is embossed with the subtle gold outline of a shamrock, and “sampla” is of course the Irish word for “example”.

“We want people to know that we’re a very proud Irish brand,” he says.

When it came to the design of the shoe, the watchwords were “simple”, “utilitarian” and “unisex”. Finbarr and his team reimagined the classic tennis shoe with coloured heel tabs and laces, but kept the overall look clean and timeless. “I’m a big believer in a capsule wardrobe so I wanted the shoe to be very simple and very minimal to begin with,” he says.

“If you want a pair of shoes to fit into a capsule wardrobe, they shouldn’t be loud. So we designed a shoe that can be worn with everything from suits to dresses, to casual to smart, to sportswear.”

Sampla launched last August with a four-week campaign on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, during which they received twice as many orders as they had projected from customers in 20 different countries.

“We were blown away by the support but the volume of orders caught the workshop a little off guard,” says Finbarr. “Then, because of Covid, they had to close down the factory, which means we had to push the delivery of the first batch of orders out.”

Kickstarter backers will have to wait a little longer to receive their new kicks but they’ll be happy to hear that Sampla’s partnership with Trees on the Land is well on track. Sampla plant an indigenous tree in Ireland for every pair of shoes sold, and they recently planted blackthorn and hazel trees in Ballyagran, Co Limerick, on behalf of their customers.

The global sustainable footwear industry is projected to reach €9.65bn by 2027. And now that the world and her mother owns a pair of Veja trainers, there’s clearly space for brands like Sampla to make an entrance.

Finbarr is well aware of the brand potential but for now he wants to keep the business small, producing the shoes in limited batches. “Quality is our priority right now,” he says. “It has to be done slow and done right, with good ethics.”