| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The 34-year itch – what to do when you’re at a different life stage to your friends

What I want is adventure, but where are all the kindred spirits who are footloose and fancy-free?

(Stock photo) Expand

Close

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Helen Coffey

I never expected to be here. Staring down the barrel of 35 – undeniably mid-thirties and therefore my official “scary” age – single, child-free and living in a damp-infused basement flat with a chaotic gay couple I met on the internet.

I thought I’d at least have a divorce under my belt by now. Maybe a couple of proposals. But no: at the point at which 99 per cent of my social circle has bedded down with roots that run deep, curling tendril-like beneath life’s soil and extending out far beyond my line of sight, here I am. Tetherless; itchy-footed; free.

Most Watched

Privacy