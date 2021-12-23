The 2021 hit list: 15 things we fell in love with this year

This time last year, we had such high hopes for 2021 — vaccine rollout was imminent and the months stretched ahead full of imaginary holidays, promised catch-ups and joyous abandon. How naive we were. So, what got us through Annus Horribilis Part Deux (aside from crying and doom scrolling)? Let’s look back at the songs, food fads, facts and figures that made the year what it is.

1. James Bond and vigilante hairdressers

It may have been delayed three times, but 007 was worth the wait for Irish audiences. James Bond’s latest installment No Time to Die is the best performing film at the Irish box office to date with takings of €5,964,537. Figures released by Wide Eye Media show that Disney’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is second, followed by kids’ favourite Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. In terms of Irish films, Rachel Carey’s Deadly Cuts — about a vigilante group of inner city hairdressers — had the strongest opening weekend for an Irish film since 2019 (€59,000), while Clare Dunne’s Herself won international critical acclaim.

2. Forget Dry Robes, 2021 is about the Trailblazers

2020 was the year we threw ourselves head first into sub-zero water before engaging in turf warfare over Dry Robes. In 2021, hiking replaced icy plunges as the most instagrammable fitness trend. Outdoorsy store Regatta saw a 45pc spike in sales since the pandemic started and the Government launched their 2021 Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure Scheme. Influencers like Rozanna Purcell also helped boost hiking’s popularity posting sweeping landscape views from mountaintops at sunrise. While gyms and yoga studios reopened, some of us are still opting for online zoom fitness classes (working out with a mask is a little oppressive). According to CSO figures, 14pc of Irish people still take part in online fitness, with 82pc of them saying they did more over the past 12 months.

3. Picture books and Aislings

The release of Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You was one of the most anticipated publishing events of the year. Following on from the success of Normal People the book sold 40,000 copies in the UK and over 12,000 in Ireland in its first few days of release.

Aisling in the City, the fourth instalment in Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen’s books, has sold over 25,000 copies before the Christmas rush. But it was the picture book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy that was Eason’s best selling book for 2021.

4. Hybrid all the way

The probability of returning to the office diminished week on week throughout 2021. And for most Irish people that’s a very good thing. According to the CSO’s most recent Pulse Survey, 88pc of individuals who can work remotely said they would like to continue to work that way either all (28pc) or some (60pc) of the time when pandemic restrictions are fully lifted. The benefits for individuals include more time at home, no lengthy commute, and reduced pressure to work around childcare. Plus no infighting over who ‘accidentally’ took your lunch from the communal fridge.

5. Bye-bye beer, hello premixed G&Ts

No surprise that beer and cider sales fell flat this year due to pubs and restaurants being closed, then opened, then closed again. But it may come as a surprise to hear that nearly every category of alcohol has seen a fall in sales since before the pandemic, with total sales down by over 6.6pc in the last year, according to Drinks Ireland.

Wine experienced a boost at the start of 2020 but has fallen throughout 2021. One of the few tipples that held its own was the ready-to-drink can (premixed spirits and cocktails) — takes all the labour out of making your own G&T.

6. Consciously single

Around 12pc of people surveyed in the CSO’s most recent Pulse report used dating apps with almost two out of every three (65pc) of them saying their usage of these apps has increased over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the women’s first dating app Bumble, said in a post-pandemic world users are less superficial; with 61pc of people claiming to prioritise emotional availability over looks. The app reports that other dating trends are emerging in Ireland and Europe such as ‘hardballing’ — being upfront about what you want from Date #1.

Elsewhere, 54pc of users define themselves as ‘Consciously Single’ aka more mindful and intentional in how, and when, they date.

7. Friends in pop-tastic places

Proof that we are a nation of pop lovers. Spotify reported that Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist in Ireland this year, with Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake and Justin Bieber all following suit.

The most popular podcast in Ireland was The Joe Rogan Experience, followed by The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast, and Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s laugh-out-loud My Therapist Ghosted Me was third. In terms of landmark music moments, Abba returned, Rod Stewart moved in beside the Aviva Stadium, and Garth Brooks announced his return. Irish fans grabbed their Stetsons and spent €30million on tickets.

8. Barely there botox, jecks and Daz smiles

The pandemic and lockdown saw a ‘Zoom Boom’ in demand for Botox and injectable fillers throughout 2021. Staring at our faces on computer screens for hours resulted in many wanting to smooth out frown lines and crow’s feet.

While clinics like Therapie began offering treatments for the ‘Jeck’ (jowl and neck), apparently scrolling is bad for the elasticity of necks.

Despite wearing masks there has also been an increase in teeth whitening. Irish owned Spotlight Oral Care has seen sales increase by 200pc year on year and now sell a set of their teeth whitening strips every two minutes.

9. Plant parents and elevated luxe

According to Retail Ireland, the biggest dip in the sector in 2021 was in hardware, paints and glass ( down -21.5pc). I think we all DIY-ed our homes to the nth degree in 2020, so gave it a rest in 2021. However, sales in greenery remain high with ‘Plant Parents’ continuing to spend hours nurturing and caring for beloved Chinese Money Plants. Sian Noel-Davila of Pottymouth plant store has been pleasantly surprised by the continuing interest. “We worried it might be a fad but thankfully people still want plants.”

In terms of inside our houses, Home of the Year’s Suzie McAdam says people are looking to inject luxe into corners of their home, to delineate it from our WFH space.

“Our clients have been keen to elevate their everyday life: to create beautiful spaces in their homes for those regular tasks like morning coffee, home bars for pre- and post-dinner drinks, ultra-luxe bedrooms that provide a total sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of a busy household.”

10. Food trends

2021 was the year of comfort eating; the most searched recipes on Google in Ireland were for pancakes, waffles and shepherd’s pie. Viral cooking trends like the ‘baked feta pasta’ on TikTok became runaway hits during the year.

In terms of the brands Irish people spend most of their money on, Checkout Magazine reports that in 2021 Coca-Cola remains number one, followed by Tayto, Dairy Milk, Lucozade, Avonmore, Brennans, Monster and 7UP. Reads like a shopping list for the morning after a rough night out.

When it comes to eating out, home chef and Instagram star Guy Sinnott says this year Irish people have become more adventurous.

“When people are out, they want to spend money. That’s why there are waiting lists for fine dining restaurants like Chapter One. I think Irish consumers have become a lot more knowledgeable about food over the past 18 months — probably because they were at home so much with nothing to do. And that has made them more willing to spend a bit more when they are out.”

11. What we watched on the Gogglebox

On Netflix the most binge-watched shows in Ireland were a mixed bag; Korean anti-capitalist gorefest Squid Game, ultra camp period drama Bridgerton, Parisian mystery Lupin, and constructed real estate reality show Selling Sunset. On RTÉ The Late Late Toy Show and sporting events like The Champions League, and the Olympics pulled in high ratings.

While dramas including Kin, Smother, and documentaries about Marian Finucane and Keelin Shanley connected with viewers. We also saw reunions and reincarnations with The Friends Reunion (filled with nostalgia and behind the scenes titbits) and Sex and the City’s And Just Like That getting us talking.

12. The Great Resignation

In September, 4.4 million Americans handed in their resignation, according to the US Bureau of Statistics. The pandemic made people reassess their careers and this has reached our shores too. Robert Mac Giolla Phadraig with Sigmar Recruitment said there has been a record number of job listings and placements this year. In Q3 of 2021, there was a 44pc increase in jobs placed, year on year. Mac Giolla Phadraig says working from home now means employees can expand their horizons and this makes it a more competitive space for employers. “There is a war on talent,” he says. “It used to be a local skirmish but now it’s global.”

13. Vroom Vroom

Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Tucson are on track to being Ireland’s most popular cars in 2021. With consumers becoming more ecologically conscious there was a jump in sales of electric cars. 8pc of all new cars licensed in the first 11 months of 2021 were electric cars (8,414), compared with 5pc of new cars licensed in the first 11 months of 2020.

14. Environment

This week Environmental Protection Agency released a report showing that 85pc of Irish people are worried about climate change, including 37pc who said they are very worried. While another 22pc expect it will harm us in the next 10 years. Retail experts say that consumers are becoming more considered in how they buy, while organisations like The Useless Project help educate people on the practical ways they can become more sustainable.

15. Fashion

In 2020 loungewear and trackie pants reigned supreme with sales of tracksuits up and jeans down. In 2021 comfort is still key but fashion journalist and stylist Corina Gaffey says Irish people are now more adept at navigating the line between cosy and stylish.

“People have found that balance of comfortable and chic. I think after months of being stuck indoors and looking at a wardrobe of clothes you don’t wear, people have started looking for clothes that are easy to wear and stylish.” She cites chunky boots and duvet style coats as indicative of this. “Padded and quilted puffa jackets and coats were really popular. It’s like a hug in a jacket and meant people could dine outdoors and not be freezing. There was a practicality to dressing.”