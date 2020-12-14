I’ve never liked this time of year. Not Christmas itself, but the 10 days beforehand when pressure mounts, work piles up and obligations pull me in every direction.

It’s around this time, every year, that I start to feel my chest tighten and my throat constrict. Bells are ringing, lights are twinkling and carollers are singing but it always feels like I’m too busy trying to buy tights, send cards and deck the halls with boughs of holly to stop for a moment and take in the festive spirit. In normal times, this festive anxiety begins to build on December 1st before erupting, like steam being released from a pressure cooker, on Christmas Eve.

Yet this year feels different. I have a to-do list, but I’m not particularly bothered about ticking it off. I have a Christmas Day outfit in mind, but I’d be just as happy wearing the dress I wore last year, or the year before. I’d like to get to the hairdressers, but I’ll probably end up buying yet another box of Nice’n Easy.

It sounds like I’ve opted out of Christmas, or slid into the malaise that hung heavy in the air during the second lockdown.

But the truth is that this is the first Christmas in my adult life where I don’t feel the tug of obligation, the tyranny of perfectionism, or the relentless pressure to buy something — anything — with sequins.

It’s the first Christmas where I won’t be frantically flitting from party to party, putting on eyeliner in the back of taxis and regifting scented candles because I hadn’t the time to get to the shops.

I won’t be standing in the corner of a house party with people I only half-know, pretending to check my phone and taking extra-long trips to the bathroom for a socially awkward time-out.

I won’t be marching down Grafton Street during the eleventh-hour rush or throwing away money on hastily-bought, overpriced gifts.

In truth, my immediate family opted out of the gift-buying hysteria — and the inevitable waste that comes with it — many years ago.

Instead of buying one another gifts, we all put the money we would have spent into a pot and pulled out a ticket. Whoever got the winning number took the money.

I would like to tell you that they then gave the money to a charity of their choice but no, the winner took all — and there were no consolation prizes.

The Christmas Lottery livened up proceedings for the first few years but then it began to feel a little cold and mercenary. The dirty wad of cash on the mantelpiece wasn’t really in keeping with the festive spirit, and the palpable tension in the room when the ticket was pulled didn’t exactly suggest good will to all men.

Nowadays we just give the prize fund to my mum, and she gives us the gift of a Christmas with fewer crowds, queues and last-minute dashes to Dundrum Town Centre.

My family’s interpretation of the Kris Kindle took a lot of stress out of the festive season so I never understood why I continued to feel a mix of anticipation, dread and panic in the lead up to Christmas.

Why couldn’t I put down the to-do list and get into the moment? Why was I was always chasing my tail?

It wasn’t until this year, with lockdown measures hanging over festivities, that I finally got it: all of my Christmases up to this one have been overshadowed by a gnawing sense of obligation and a pressure to be perfect, while this year there are no expectations whatsoever.

There’s no pressure to buy a shimmering party dress and chandelier earrings. There’s no pressure to attend get-togethers that I’d much rather get out of.

There’s no pressure to up the ante on last year’s gifts or knock it out of the park with the Christmas Day starter. This is the first time I’ve been content to have a “good enough” Christmas — and it’s already beginning to feel like the best one yet.

To snitch, or not to snitch…

Sky News broadcaster Kay Burley was recently taken off air for six months following a Covid rule breach, but it seems she’s using the downtime to hone her journalistic instincts and find the people who snitched her out.

Burley was the subject of an internal investigation by her employer after photos of her rule-breaking 60th birthday party were leaked to the press.

The broadcaster had invited a group of nine people to dinner in Soho, London, where they dined across two separate tables. Later that evening she allegedly invited a group of four colleagues back to her home, breaching regulations on home gatherings.

It sounds like the celebrations were rather sedate, but the plot thickens. It was reported over the weekend that Burley’s party was leaked to the media by her junior colleagues, who apparently orchestrated a plan when they overheard her discussing her birthday arrangements. Her colleagues are said to have tipped off the photographer who pictured the group outside the restaurant, and shared details of the night out with the press via an encrypted email address.

The claims, if true, speak volumes about the working culture in Sky and Burley’s relationship with her subordinates. But it also says something about the snitch culture that has permeated society in recent months.

The snitched-on generally don’t rest until they identify the tattle-tale, and community cohesion, whether it’s a workplace or a neighbourhood, is always the first casualty.

Age is just a number for powerhouse Cher

Cher (74) recently talked about love, life and positive ageing in an interview with The Guardian, and it made for an inspiring read.

When asked about her fitness routine, the age-defying singer surmised “there are 20-year-old girls who can’t do what I do”, which let’s face it, is probably true.

After months of being told that older people are at-risk and in need of cocooning, it’s refreshing to hear from a septuagenarian who refuses to be categorised by her age bracket.