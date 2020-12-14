| 7.5°C Dublin

Thanks to Covid, I finally don’t feel pressured to have the perfect Christmas

Katie Byrne

This year's festivities should be a lot less stressful Expand

I’ve never liked this time of year. Not Christmas itself, but the 10 days beforehand when pressure mounts, work piles up and obligations pull me in every direction.

It’s around this time, every year, that I start to feel my chest tighten and my throat constrict. Bells are ringing, lights are twinkling and carollers are singing but it always feels like I’m too busy trying to buy tights, send cards and deck the halls with boughs of holly to stop for a moment and take in the festive spirit. In normal times, this festive anxiety begins to build on December 1st before erupting, like steam being released from a pressure cooker, on Christmas Eve.

Yet this year feels different. I have a to-do list, but I’m not particularly bothered about ticking it off. I have a Christmas Day outfit in mind, but I’d be just as happy wearing the dress I wore last year, or the year before. I’d like to get to the hairdressers, but I’ll probably end up buying yet another box of Nice’n Easy.

