Telling a woman she’s bad in bed in the name of honesty? No, thank you

I have fallen totally and utterly head-over-heels in love with Married At First Sight Australia. If you haven’t been watching the 30-part series (yes, 30-part) then you are missing out, my friends. Firstly, as the name suggests, it’s got a great hook; the couples, who have been paired together by a group of relationship experts, first meet at the altar on their ‘wedding day’.

They go on a honeymoon, are forced to move into a hotel with other couples, and must take part in a never-ending series of dinner parties and group ‘commitment ceremonies’. Naturally, this leads to non-stop conflict, emotional chaos and people drinking beer out of formal footwear (believe me, it makes even less sense when you watch it).

Everyone refers to the programme as ‘an experiment’, which gives the impression that it is part of some great big sociological and scientific study and far removed from your run-of-the-mill salacious entertainment telly.

But, to be fair to MAFSA, this is a brilliantly produced show and, even across all those hours of air time, there is a minimal amount of telly filler. Which is impressive given that 35pc of most reality shows seem to consist of sepia-coloured flashback footage from the previous week’s episode.

This year, I have been struck by how much of the conversation pivots on the importance of honesty. It is, we are often told, the bedrock of all healthy relationships, a trait that should be prized above anything else. The implication being that the more honest someone is, the more capable and deserving they are of love.

This assumption is not just confined to reality TV shows: the vast majority of articles, books and expert opinion advises that the ability to tell the truth — the whole truth and nothing but the truth — is the cornerstone to successful relationships.

But the guise of honesty can often cover up a multitude of sins. Take the motivational speaker Andrew from MAFSA, who decided to tell his new wife Holly on their honeymoon that he didn’t rate her in bed.

“It wasn’t enjoyable for me if I am being completely honest with you. I’ve had one-night stands where the partner was more into me… If I just wanted to get off I could just do that by myself.”

Reminder that this man is a motivational speaker: one can only wonder what sort of pep talks he offers his clients. When challenged on his comments, he replied: “All I can be is honest.”

It’s understandable why the idea of honesty appeals to some people. It is powerful. Telling the truth commands attention.

Unfortunately this means it can be used as a tool to insult and hurt. It also allows one person to appear to be acting out of integrity and with the highest motives. If the person being insulted becomes upset, it simply looks that they are unable to handle the truth.

But honesty is completely subjective. It’s usually not based on facts, but on opinions. I am being honest, for example, when I say that Rancheros are the greatest flavour crisp ever invented, but that does not make it a universal truth. I’m sure others would argue Skips are worthy of that title (and, of course, they would be wrong).

Maybe we should stop lionising honesty. Especially when micro acts of dishonesty are often the key to success in relationships — romantic or otherwise.

I’m not talking about big ticket things; like having a secret second family, or quietly deciding to invest your partner’s life savings in NFTs, or setting the house on fire and then blaming it on the dog. In those circumstances, honesty may well be the best policy.

But for the small stuff? We don’t need 100pc sincerity. In fact, I think most people would prefer a little bit of truth presented alongside a healthy dollop of flattering dishonesty.

This is not about duping or deceiving people — merely withholding some of the thoughts and opinions rattling around that big old noggin of yours.

In the same way, it’s probably best, when you’re asked in a future job interview what your biggest fault is, to say ‘I work too hard’ rather than ‘I don’t like listening to authority, and, by the way, that suit looks like shite.’

If you really want a relationship to work out, it’s better to tread softly and rely on a few white lies rather than bulldozing in with brutal honesty.

I fear there’ll be no avoiding the glam Crocs

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga Crocs

And now over to the Grammys where the Crocs Renaissance gathers apace. Pop star Justin Bieber wore a pair of $950 flatform Balenciaga crocs on the red carpet. While some fashion outlets praised his overall lewk, social media was less kind pointing out that Bieber looked like he had fished through a lost property bin. But back to the shoes. This is one of several designer collaborations Crocs have launched in recent years. Christopher Kane’s designed some crystal-encrusted clogs, while Liberty London followed suit and covered the shoes in delicate silk scarves. Every fibre of me screams no when I see glam Crocs, but I have an unnerving feeling they will eventually wear me down.

1980s weddings are back!

After postponed weddings and Covid delays, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of the wedding (as well as the year of the baby boom).

In the states, 2.5 million-plus American couples are forecast to tie the knot this year. That’s the highest number since 1984. (And trend forecasters are predicting this trend will be widespread around the globe).

In a beautiful piece of symmetry the NY Times reports that 1980s inspired weddings are on the up. And by the sounds of things — they are going to be dramatic.

The paper reports that bridal parties are requesting maximalist dresses with Princess Diana-esque puffy sleeves and long trains.

Wedding videos must include “drone and gimbal shots” and be “full-on cinematic masterpieces with flowing storylines” (no pressure on the videographer).

Flower centrepieces are being replaced with cascading greenery to create Instagrammable backdrops for guests to pose next to.

The paper also says there has been an increasing demand for iced cakes with “big personalities”.

I wrongly presumed this meant lots and lots of sprinkles but alas no. It means creating ‘a very individualised piece of edible art’ to channel the ‘spirit of the 1980s’. Sadly, there was no mention if the retro wedding revival would also include a 1980s love song medley.

Regardless, one thing is clear if you are getting hitched this year, the pressure is most certainly on.