Tuesday 5 February 2019

'Ted is missing someone very special - can you help track them down?'

The teddy was found in Dublin Airport's Terminal 1 last night. Photo: Twitter/ Mark James Ryan
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A teddy bear was found in Dublin Airport last night by a terminal services officer.

Mark James Ryan found the teddy in Terminal 1, and brought him to the airport's lost property office.

"While on duty last night I found this much loved Teddy Bear in Terminal 1 Dublin Airport," he wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of the lost teddy.

"Ted is missing someone very special. Can you help track them down?

"He's safe in Dublin Airport's lost property office," he said.

