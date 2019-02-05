A teddy bear was found in Dublin Airport last night by a terminal services officer.

A teddy bear was found in Dublin Airport last night by a terminal services officer.

'Ted is missing someone very special - can you help track them down?'

Mark James Ryan found the teddy in Terminal 1, and brought him to the airport's lost property office.

"While on duty last night I found this much loved Teddy Bear in Terminal 1 Dublin Airport," he wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of the lost teddy.

"Ted is missing someone very special. Can you help track them down?

"He's safe in Dublin Airport's lost property office," he said.

Online Editors