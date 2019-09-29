Sweet Kandy is the heart of Sri Lanka

Our normally laid-back tour guide George is anxious to make sure we do not miss the hour-long Puja ceremony, which takes place every evening at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic; one of Sri Lanka's eight world heritage sights - so named because it bears within it the left canine of the Buddha himself, recovered from his cremation pyre in the year 543 BCE (Before Common Era), or so the story goes.

Though the temple is only a few minutes walk away, it is one thing to get there and another entirely to see the tooth before the ceremony is finished and the door that guards it is promptly shut.

Inside, the temple is mobbed with visitors, which makes moving from room to room an arduous task. Despite the temple being such a popular tourist destination, it is refreshing to find that the procession of local worshippers, all decked out in the loose fitting white robes of Sri Lanka's Buddhist laity, vastly outstrips our foreign contingent.

As I pass through the temple doors I am struck first and foremost by the gorgeous aroma of lotus blossom and frangipani; a combination of burning incense and the loose flowers it is customary to lay before such shrines.

When that novelty wears off I become aware of another sensation; an intense, repetitive drumming that resounds through every room I enter; hand beaten from the sound of it, though I cannot make out where exactly it is coming from. It brings to the whole atmosphere of the occasion a seriousness which I don't normally associate with holidays, but which is by no means a bad thing.

I begin to get some sense of what the ceremony means to these people in their robes as we come towards the stairs leading to the main ceremonial chamber. Pint-sized, hunchback women who would have looked old for their age if they were 100 are suddenly transformed into New Zealand scrum halves as they fend off the swarm of bodies around them to make it up in time for what by now could only be a fleeting glimpse of the tooth itself. Upstairs, George hurries us along with the seconds ticking away.

We half walk and half run past those who have already had their opportunity. In some cases they are openly weeping at what they've just witnessed. In others the experience has brought them to their knees.

The tooth itself, or rather the gold casket in which it is contained, is a grand image when you see it - but for me the whole delirious effect surrounding it has been a sight far more profound than any simple relic could hope to live up to. It has fulfilled the greatest promise of international travel; to create memories for the tourist which will stay with them for a lifetime.

These kinds of system shocks are an endless luxury in Sri Lanka. As George never tired of telling us; it is a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-faith nation of the highest order. Continuously inhabited since the Stone Age, the first remnants of the modern culture can be traced to the arrival of the Sinhalese people from Northern India in the 5th Century BCE. They were followed approximately 200 years later by the Tamils of South India. Today the mainly Buddhist Sinhalese are the nation's ethnic majority, while the mainly Hindu Tamils, are the nation's main ethnic minority.

There are also strong Portuguese, Dutch and British influences dating from the colonial period. Indeed, the nation only won its full independence from the British Empire in 1948.

Since then the Sri Lankan people have borne their fair share of hardships. They were ensconced for the better part of 30 years in a civil war which ended only as recently as 2009 - while five years before that in 2004, they were the second worst affected victims of the great Indian Ocean tsunami which killed more than 35,000 people and displaced another half million.

The legacy of these troubles is of course a bitter one, but it has made for a stronger country and a people deeply appreciative of the peace and prosperity they have been able to attain in the decade since. Industry, tourism and culture is booming, and the locals in every location we travelled to were among the friendliest I have encountered.

But the cultural diversity on offer in Sri Lanka goes beyond merely having your pick of which particular religion's illustrious place of worship you want to visit.

TDActive trips like this one focus on providing a taste of full cultural immersion that cannot be summed up in a standardised list of sights-to-see. Some of the deepest pleasures I experienced during my visit came during moments of relative down time; sitting on a makeshift log-bench in some humble village hut miles off the beaten track, whose roof was thatched with layers of dried coconut leaf, eating a local medley of spicy meat and vegetable curries, hand prepared just moments before by men and women carrying on a culinary tradition fundamentally unchanged for hundreds if not thousands of years.

These are the things that you don't see on an average itinerary, and yet they offer glimpses into worlds just as rich and inexhaustible as any temple, shrine, or palace.

In fact; Sri Lanka is such a perfect destination for this kind of package holiday, precisely because there is so much to do and see that I could never have imagined trying to identify without a local helping hand. The array of brief diversions we took in on our travels ran the gamut from harbour-side fish markets, to tropical spice gardens brimming with brilliant green foliage. You could as easily spend two years as two weeks browsing the island at your leisure without ever feeling that you'd scratched the surface of what it had to offer.

If you're like me however, no trip, no matter how varied, will be complete without an opportunity to get to the heart of your destination's finest urban sprawls. Thankfully our TDActive trip squeezed in visits to perhaps the three finest cities in all of Sri Lanka.

In addition to the aforementioned cultural capital of Kandy, with its magnificent temple and mountains, there was the unsung paradise of Galle, where the tsunami hit so violently 15 years ago. A world heritage site all unto itself, this stunning seaside town, perhaps owing to its unique history as a special enclave for the Dutch, Portuguese and British colonists of centuries past; seems somehow to be just a step out of tune with the rest of Sri Lanka, as though time moves more slowly while you're there.

The sheer number of cultural artefacts to be found on every street corner, the sheer depth of culture preserved in every brick of every building lends it an air of tranquil unreality. It is a multi-layered historical playground of a city, ready made for the eager tourist to lose themselves exploring.

Then there is the industrial capital of Colombo. Here one encounters the frenetic energy of the Puja ceremony writ large in a more chaotic, decentralised form.

It is something special to be in a city where so much is changing in so little time. On every block there is a new 20-storey building going up, while the city's shipping port, catering simultaneously to the needs of the two largest nations on the planet - China and India respectively - is quickly turning into a separate world of its own dimensions.

Most fascinating of all is the way in which this exploding industry manifests itself on the ground level, in the daily habits and rituals of the city's 5.6m inhabitants. Far removed from the serenity of their cousins in Galle; the citizens of Colombo are not inclined to take their time with things. Everyone has their hustle here and every minute of the day is precious. It is only appropriate that our whirlwind tour through India's teardrop began and ended in this brilliantly baggy hive of commerce. TD-Active indeed.

Take Two: Top attractions

Glorious Galle

Galle Fort

Built in 1588 and occupied in turn by Portuguese, Dutch and British colonists, Galle is a fully recognised world heritage site, and offers some of the most stunning historical, architectural and scenic attractions in all of Sri Lanka.

Sacred Tooth Temple

The temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, Sri Lanka

Aside from being a sublime building with a deep history of its own, the temple is home to one of the most important religious artefacts in the world. The atmosphere inside needs to be experienced to be believed.

Getting there

Explore the real Sri Lanka with TDActive Holidays, the specialists in small group adventure holidays, with prices starting from €2,199pp for 13 nights

* Departing March and September 2020, this fully-guided holiday includes return flights, all transfers, accommodation, daily breakfasts, three evening meals and excursions with expert local guides

* For TDActive Holidays' full range of Explore holidays, see tdactiveholidays.ie or call 01 6371633

Sunday Indo Living