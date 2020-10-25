Sustainable living: Using excess packaging to grow seeds

Lockdown has seen an explosion in the interest in growing your own food as micro urban farms, from suburban plots to balconies, sprang up all over the country. While summer is an easy time to get enthusiastic about gardening, winter projects also have their place and you can still sow things like salads, peas and broad beans. If you have space, it will soon be time for onions and garlic too.

Your home, however small, is filled with lots of the things you need to get your green fingers going. Toilet-roll inserts make excellent pods in which to start seeds off, as do plastic and cardboard trays from meat and veg from supermarkets.

Cut the rolls in two and stand them up in a tray, filling each one up with a few spoonfuls of compost. Water them and pop in a seed like a pea or a broad bean.

These seeds work at this time of year as they don't need as much light. Cover the seeds with more compost and water them again. Stand them on a windowsill and water daily, not soaking them too much. Transplant to a bigger container when they need to be rehomed.

