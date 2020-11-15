Sustainable living: Gather seeds from your garden for spring sowing

This is my favourite time of year, when all about us is changing and the colours of leaves enchant us with their coppery hues as they tumble down to create crunchy walkways on well-worn paths. These colours signal to us to cosy up for winter - which seems a grimmer prospect this year against the backdrop of the pandemic. We must do all we can in the hope of a better springtime, and saving seeds is an easy way to start.

The simplicity of seeds is so often bypassed; many of us feel that we ought to buy them in packets when, in fact, free seeds from our own gardens and crops are everywhere right now.

Seeds can be seen looking for attention in flowering plants like marigolds and chives. Indeed, many plants produce flower heads that their seed can spring from when it's time to make new life. Tie a paper bag on to the top of plants such as chard, spinach and beetroot that you may have forgotten about. Seeds will spill into the bag for you to store for next year.

Crops like peas and beans will take care of themselves if you leave them alone to dry out on the plant. Simply remove pods and nudge the dried, ceramic-like treasures into a brown envelope, fold it up and leave it somewhere dry for winter.

Each seed produces so many new crops, so in this small way you are helping the planet keep on going. l

For more tips on gathering seeds, see irishseedsavers.ie

Sunday Independent