Sustainable living... Cheese and cheer in Co Clare

"This is the only shop in the world that sells only Irish farmhouse cheese," beams proud owner Sinéad Ní Gháirbhith of The Cheese Press in Ennistymon, Co Clare. A cafe and shop, it's the perfect place to go to alone as the exuberant Sinéad, a Gaeilgeoir, will make sure you're introduced to the customers flanking the walls. "You're as likely to end up in a sing-song as a chat," she says.

Having learned cheese-making with her sister Siobhán, of the famous St Tola Goat Cheese, Sinéad opened The Cheese Press with a sustainable ethos. "We only use recyclable packaging and customers are tickled by our jam-jar keep cups; it's the most sustainable version, and it's cheaper for you, too."

The brew on tap is Anam coffee from nearby Kilfenora. It's my favourite brew by a mile. Other takeaways include incredible toasties and a deli selection of relishes, charcuterie and crafts - all local, of course. The Cheese Press is adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines and encourages takeaway orders. Instagram @cheesepressennistymon. l

Sunday Indo Life Magazine