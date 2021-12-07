Sure, she’s married to a millionaire and has nannies on call, but Selling Sunset’s Christine is actually the most relatable mum on TV

Okay, okay, bear with me on this one.

I am aware no one watches Selling Sunset for a cold hard dose of reality.

This is one of the glossiest and arguably most grotesque ‘constructed reality’ shows out there.

A programme that revolves around ridiculously rich people spending crazy money on gigantic houses.

These buildings are always gleaming, spotless and devoid of personality. They also usually have around 756 bathrooms.

When the rake-thin realtors talk about property they use a language that neither I nor (I assume) the vast majority of Irish Netflix audiences will understand.

Words that make sense on their own — cash offer, buyer, contingency, escrow — are repeated over and over again. Each time jumbled up into a more indecipherable and utterly meaningless sequence.

Perhaps, that’s why the producers insist the cast ring that giant bell when they close a deal — just so we can keep up.

Last season was dynamite — a wedding, a divorce, more backhanded compliments than a Joan Crawford and Bette Davis cat fight (‘Is that moissanite?’ Davina asked when Mary flashed her engagement ring).

Basically, Selling Sunset is pantomime.

However, unlike pantos there is no real hero here.

But there is a very definite villain.

And that villain is, of course, six-foot Texan Christine Quinn, with her fake mermaid hair, plumped ruby lips, and perfectly executed eye rolls.

This season she returns pregnant at first and then with her baby Christian in arms.

Christine is not your typical pregnant person.

She demonstrates that in episode one when she shows us her handbag. It is not filled with Gaviscon tablets, and an assortment of snacks.

Oh no, it is a folding diamante encrusted deck chair attached to a metal chain. It is a purse, she explains, but it doesn’t hold anything. Surely, the reality TV fashion equivalent of Marcel Duchamp’s Fountain?

When she has her son, she is back shrink-wrapped in her tiny designer clothes and six-inch heels days later.

Obviously this is not how most people look post-child birth.

But yet, despite all this, I find myself nodding in agreement with a surprising amount of her insights into motherhood.

Like when one of the twin men (I cannot tell them apart, and they are so boring I will never tell them apart) quizzes her over taking maternity leave and her ability to do her job.

“I’m pregnant,” she says. “I’m not dying.”

EXACTLY! I yelped in agreement. Or when she talks about how motherhood has changed her, and then backtracks and says on reflection it hasn’t changed her at all.

“I feel like since I’m a mom, my fashion sense is, like, a little less hoey, a little more maternal,” she says. Before adding; “But, I mean no. Who am I kidding? I’m still a hoe”.

A fluctuating sense of identity? I get it, Christine!

Then there is the absolute freneticism which she rushes back to her social life, work, and frenemies to prove that life hasn’t changed. She has been extensively ‘mum-shamed’ for doing so but I think most parents are guilty of this — desperate to prove everything is the same when they know deep-down it’s not.

At the start of the season she also gives a very real description of labour; a birth-plan going out the window, an emergency C-Section and the anxiety she experienced when she heard her son’s heart rate fall.

Of course there are other parts of Christine’s version of parenthood that remain completely alien — nannies on call, personal trainers, the fact that she is married to a multi-millionaire, and considers a 10,000-foot square home ‘quaint’.

But, she stands out against the sea of ‘relatable mums’ on TV and Instagram. You know the sort; who post lovely and inoffensive things about ‘the juggle’, or gently laugh about having baby sick on their jumper. They often applaud other mums for managing to take a shower that day.

It’s all delightfully wholesome but after a while it feels a little same-y and ultimately, contrived.

Maybe not as artificial as some of the storylines in Selling Sunset but definitely not as authentic as they’re intended to be.

Christine’s insights into motherhood may not be ground-breaking but they are completely unexpected.

Perhaps that’s why they hit home, and why TV’s most unrelateable panto baddie has become an unlikely ‘everymam’.

Naughty Christmas movies? No thanks

Christmas movies are taking a turn. The LA Times are reporting that the typical ‘peppermint-scented tales starring photogenic celebrities’ have a new competitor — the saucy and sexy Christmas movie.

VH1 have brought in a ‘Naughty or Nice’ Christmas slate which aims to counter all the saccharine hallmark movies.

Productions include The Bitch Who Stole Christmas and Let’s Get Merried which, according to the producers, is bringing some much needed ‘raunch’ to the Xmas slate. The paper says that VH1 “is giving the proverbial snow globe a vigorous shake”. Whatever that means.

That all sounds very well and good but I think I’ll stick with watching Muppets Christmas Carol for the 47th time.

Customer snow-ins don’t sound too bad at all

In the news this week, we saw that in Denmark customers in Ikea got snowed in and had to spend the night in the showroom. The group of 25 slept on display beds, ate a slap-up meal of meatballs, and in the morning said so-long after enjoying some cinnamon rolls.

This snow-in comes right after Storm Arwen left drifts so large that locals in the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, had to spend three days in the pub.

They passed the time supping beer, watching an Oasis tribute act and taking their turns on karaoke. Maybe I’m in dire need of a holiday but don’t both of these situations sound like complete and utter heaven?