Suffering from WFH burnout? Join the ‘fake commute’ movement like me

It’s just over a year now since the world was introduced to ‘Emma’, the grey-faced, red-eyed, hunchbacked office worker of the future.

The life-sized doll was unveiled as part of the Work Colleague of the Future report to illustrate the long-term physical and mental impact of increased screen time and desk-bound work environments — and the shock tactic made a lot of people sit up straight and take notice.

I can still remember my horror upon seeing Emma for the first time. I noticed her curved spine and immediately pledged to take up Pilates. I noticed her red eyes and decided, there and then, to take regular screen breaks.

I didn’t want to look like a Gargoyle that sleeps in the stationery cupboard in 20 years’ time, so I started to think about the many and various ways that I could protect my body from the ravages of the 9-5.

A year later, and my best-laid plans have fallen apart. My shoulders are up around my ears. My back hurts and my joints ache. One eye looks helpless and pleading and the other looks vaguely menacing.

After almost 10 months of WFH (read: working from bed), I’m beginning to bear a startling resemblance to my old friend, Emma. And I don’t like what I see.

At this point, you’re probably wondering why I don’t just invest in a desk and a swivel chair like every other office worker has done. The truth is, I’ve already done that.

I have a designated office space with a laptop raiser, a back support and an ergonomic keyboard. The gadgetry gives my home an air of professionalism and makes me feel terribly smug. The trouble is, I’m struggling to make the short commute from my bedroom to the room next door.

At the beginning of lockdown, I consoled myself with the possibly apocryphal tales of writers who preferred to work from underneath their blankets. Marcel Proust and Mark Twain did all of their work from bed, I informed my boyfriend whenever he remarked on my feral hobgoblin posture.

I didn’t mention that my vertebrae were squashed against the headboard, my neck was in a constant state of spasm and my legs and feet had gone numb.

As the months went on, my posture deteriorated. The back pain has radiated to my chest. The leg pain is shooting up to my hips and back down again to my toes. I think I’ve developed a squint.

To make matters worse, I recently bought a pair of fluffy pyjamas that look like something a sloth would wear to a slumber party. This particular purchase, which is to all intents and purposes an adult onesie, is what you might call my personal rock bottom. And now that I’ve hit it, I’ve realised that there is only one way to get back up.

I used to think a curved monitor and a notice board with cute little coloured Post-it notes would solve all my problems. I’ve since realised that I’m actually missing the crucial hour-and-a-bit between waking up and sitting down at a desk.

I’m missing my early morning shower (don’t judge, but I’ve moved my shower schedule to lunchtime). I’m missing my make-up routine and my daily hunt for black tights and a professional-looking outfit. I’m missing the alone-time.

Like a lot of people, I’m suffering from home-life blur which is why, from this week onwards, I’m taking the advice of mental health experts and joining the ‘fake commute’ movement.

I’m pushing my growing collection of athleisure and loungewear to the back of the wardrobe and rediscovering the joys of red lipstick and trousers that don’t have elasticated waistbands.

I’m getting back into my habit of morning radio and aimless pottering about the house.

Instead of propping up a few pillows on the bed and powering up my laptop, I’m going to get up, get dressed and head out for a 20-minute walk.

Experts believe this daily practice is crucial for separating our home life from our work life, and after months of trying and failing to work from home, I finally understand what they mean.

It’s time for realistic ‘Love Island’

Casting is underway for the next season of Love Island, as producers scout for “vibrant singles who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love”.

The 2020 edition of the show was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions but now, with an end to the pandemic in sight, the producers are eager to get the dating series back on screens.

As always, the casting criteria doesn’t seem terribly specific. According to the entry form, applicants must be over 18, single and looking for love. What we know from watching the show, however, is that the producers favour a very specific look and personality type. The contestants thus far have been body-beautiful bromides, with preternatural tans, blue-white teeth and enormous social media followings.

Love Island producers have never really entertained the idea of body diversity, but one wonders if this is still the case. After a long and gruelling pandemic year, when most of us are just happy to have a healthy set of lungs, are producers still scouting for people who look good in a bikini?

And if they are still trawling through Instagram looking for six packs and bubble butts, has it occurred to them yet that only the severely self-disciplined/deeply boring managed to escape the Covid stone?

If producers stick with their criteria, they’ll end up with a group of contestants who eschewed the banana bread and Dalgona coffee club in favour of skinless chicken breasts and black coffee. Good for them, and all that — but it might not make for the best TV.

Single, happily ever after for Carol Vorderman

When asked about her love life in a recent interview, former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman (60) admitted that the thought of a relationship makes her feel “positively sick”.

Vorderman, who has been single for over a decade, took to Twitter afterwards to add that she’s “very happy as a badly-behaved singleton”.

It’s refreshing to hear an older person talk about dating without using the word “companionship”.It’s even more refreshing to hear someone describe singlehood as a choice rather than an affliction.