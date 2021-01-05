| 2.2°C Dublin

Suffering from WFH burnout? Join the ‘fake commute’ movement like me

Katie Byrne

Life-sized doll 'Emma&rsquo; was part of the Work Colleague of the Future report Expand

It’s just over a year now since the world was introduced to ‘Emma’, the grey-faced, red-eyed, hunchbacked office worker of the future.

The life-sized doll was unveiled as part of the Work Colleague of the Future report to illustrate the long-term physical and mental impact of increased screen time and desk-bound work environments — and the shock tactic made a lot of people sit up straight and take notice.

I can still remember my horror upon seeing Emma for the first time. I noticed her curved spine and immediately pledged to take up Pilates. I noticed her red eyes and decided, there and then, to take regular screen breaks.

