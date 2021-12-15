| 7.2°C Dublin

Succession’s odious Roy clan remind us that most families are at least a little bit dysfunctional

The family in the hit TV show are wholly unlikeable, but they’re not the only ones with issues to work out

Dr David Coleman

I have been watching Succession recently (late to the party, I know!) and have found it a hard, but compelling, watch. For those who haven’t yet seen it, it is essentially about the conniving and machinations of an uber-wealthy family, the Roys. Their business empire is controlled by a domineering father whose adult children fight with him and among themselves for power.

The cruelty, contempt and selfishness of the characters is unpleasant to witness. The Roys represent every possible dysfunction in a family. Even though it is impossible to like any of the family members, I am intrigued by them and the story lines. I just wouldn’t want to be in their family. That said, it does get me thinking about the more mundane and less dramatic dysfunctions that many of us may have within our families.

