Succession’s odious Roy clan remind us that most families are at least a little bit dysfunctional

I have been watching Succession recently (late to the party, I know!) and have found it a hard, but compelling, watch. For those who haven’t yet seen it, it is essentially about the conniving and machinations of an uber-wealthy family, the Roys. Their business empire is controlled by a domineering father whose adult children fight with him and among themselves for power.

The cruelty, contempt and selfishness of the characters is unpleasant to witness. The Roys represent every possible dysfunction in a family. Even though it is impossible to like any of the family members, I am intrigued by them and the story lines. I just wouldn’t want to be in their family. That said, it does get me thinking about the more mundane and less dramatic dysfunctions that many of us may have within our families.

Most families will try to ensure Christmas is a time of family togetherness. Yet for some families, this expectation of spending extended time together can generate or intensify tensions. Families like to maintain balance, to keep the system stable. So, if one person is creating havoc, everyone else usually falls into well-established roles to keep the family from disintegrating.

Sometimes, having the whole family together highlights the different roles that family members can take. In a dysfunctional family, it is common that at least one person (most difficult when that person is a parent) is unpredictable and has extremes of emotion that cause everyone else to walk on eggshells.

That person is very often enabled by someone else in the family. Typically, if one parent is generating the chaos, the other parent is the enabler and will try to rescue the situation. It can also be a parentified child who takes on this job of calming every outbreak. They may rush in, to try to smooth any ruffles, fixing problems to keep everyone happy. Sometimes this person is called the caretaker, as they are constantly picking up the pieces to prevent meltdowns.

Another fixer in the family may be the mascot or clown. This person will use humour, or silliness, to deflect or distract everyone from the tension or conflict that is brewing. Because it may be an effective distraction, it will be valued within the family, and that child may almost be expected to say or do something silly to ease the tension. In other circumstances, like school, however, the clownishness or goofiness may attract criticism or correction, which can be confusing for a child in this role.

There may also be a person who embodies a hero role. This is a person in the family who appears to be doing well. They may be very successful outside the family, doing well in school or sports, and will often be the person that everyone points to as the evidence that the family is fine. Very often the hero in the family can feel intense pressure to maintain this façade of all being well.

Some children will embody a role of the lost child. This is a child who will try to keep a low profile, blending into the background, to avoid conflict. This child may feel anxious, wanting to keep themselves safe from any craziness they witness from other family members.

Parents will often appreciate a lost child, since they aren’t causing any problems, and may even point to their quiet, withdrawn nature as evidence that the family is doing well. This tacit, or explicit approval, from parents for being silent can make it very hard for such a child to ever speak up.

It is very often the case, then, that one child in a family will be identified as the scapegoat. They will often be blamed for all the problems in the family, even issues that may have nothing to do with them. For example, conflict between parents may be blamed on the “trouble” caused by the scapegoated child.

It can be very difficult for the scapegoat, as they can feel blamed, judged, and rejected. If there is a hero child, then parents or others may compare the two, with the scapegoat always coming off the worst. Life may feel unjust, as the family roles are often so well established that either the child gives up hope of ever being seen positively (and so may act negatively), or other family members will want to perpetuate the dynamic such that none of the negative attention comes their way.

Ironically, that child is likely to be only one part of a dysfunctional dynamic, and may also be the one person in the family who is able to speak the truth about the broader issues. In clinical practice, it is often the scapegoated child who is the identified problem for parents and the reason they bring that child for help. It can come as a big surprise for some parents to discover that the child they see as the problem, is merely a reflection of some bigger problems that the whole family may need to address.

Hopefully your family is more like the Dunphys from Modern Family, than the Roys from Succession and your family gathering this Christmas will be relaxed and conflict-free.