Strictly for beginners: ‘Doing ballroom means making yourself vulnerable — but it also gives me a mindfulness-like sense of zen’

The start of the year is the perfect time to try something new. From dancing to ukulele lessons, we asked four writers to drop the excuses and step out of their comfort zone...

Our writers trying out some new skills
Ellen Coyne with ballroom dance instructor Dean Connolly at Applewood Community Centre in Swords. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Dónal Lynch during a driving lesson. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Emily Elphinstone with her ukulele at her Dublin home. Picture: Arthur Carron Expand
Saoirse Hanley with tennis coach Mantas Valiauga at St Anne&rsquo;s Park in Raheny. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand

Ellen Coyne with ballroom dance instructor Dean Connolly at Applewood Community Centre in Swords. Picture: Frank McGrath

Dónal Lynch during a driving lesson. Picture: Frank McGrath

Emily Elphinstone with her ukulele at her Dublin home. Picture: Arthur Carron

Saoirse Hanley with tennis coach Mantas Valiauga at St Anne&rsquo;s Park in Raheny. Picture: Frank McGrath

Our writers trying out some new skills

Ellen Coyne, Dónal Lynch, Emily Elphinstone and Saoirse Hanley

Ellen Coyne puts her best foot forward and joins the glitzy world of ballroom dancing

Within the humdrum surrounds of Applewood Community Centre in the north Dublin town of Swords, there is — for most of the week anyway — a dreary-enough sports hall. But in the evening, the drab double doors to the hall thud with the sound of the music coming from beyond. The cadence and beat of foxtrots, waltzes, jives and American smoothes takes you away to the conjured fantasy of stiffly set buns slicked back with a climate crisis worth of hairspray, Swarovski crystal-stoned costumes and all of the romance, drama and grace of ballroom dancing.

