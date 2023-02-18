Strictly for beginners: ‘Doing ballroom means making yourself vulnerable — but it also gives me a mindfulness-like sense of zen’

Ellen Coyne puts her best foot forward and joins the glitzy world of ballroom dancing

​Within the humdrum surrounds of Applewood Community Centre in the north Dublin town of Swords, there is — for most of the week anyway — a dreary-enough sports hall. But in the evening, the drab double doors to the hall thud with the sound of the music coming from beyond. The cadence and beat of foxtrots, waltzes, jives and American smoothes takes you away to the conjured fantasy of stiffly set buns slicked back with a climate crisis worth of hairspray, Swarovski crystal-stoned costumes and all of the romance, drama and grace of ballroom dancing.

The hall’s well-worn wooden floor, with peeling painted lines that set out the parameters of a basketball court, is the gracious host for some of the most captivating dancing I have ever seen in real life. Some of the dancers are children, others are young adults. All of them are dressed casually, which seems so incongruous against the majesty of the dancing.

I love watching ballroom, and usually view Strictly and Dancing with the Stars on a delay so that I can fast forward through every other aspect of the show apart from the dancing itself. But I’ve never been lucky enough to see anyone ballroom dance up close, until now. It really is just as captivating and just as gorgeous as you’d hope it to be. Everyone in the hall is dancing with enough effort and strength to make it look easy, and I feel like I’ve walked into a coven of magic.

Ellen Coyne with ballroom dance instructor Dean Connolly at Applewood Community Centre in Swords. Picture: Frank McGrath

Ellen Coyne with ballroom dance instructor Dean Connolly at Applewood Community Centre in Swords. Picture: Frank McGrath

I am here for my first ballroom dancing lesson, the realisation of a long-held but cautiously shared dream. Keenly wanting to learn to ballroom dance feels indulgent, and I’m a little embarrassed. As an adult, the chance to dance seems to vanish with every passing year. It seems now to be only available to me in two precise scenarios. The first is under the guise of trying to better myself: miserable, hot gym dance-fit classes. The other is on those hen’s teeth nights where I find myself in a club, tight inhibitions unspooling under the spreading warm influence of bubbly drinks. Dancing freely is allowed in this scenario, but the inference is clear. You do it only late at night, in the dark, under the mass understanding that you’ve taken brief leave of your senses. Wanting to dance for the sake of it is a dirty secret.

Ballroom dancing is something people usually want to do just because it’s beautiful. It’s not particularly useful for most of us, not really the most efficient way to lose weight or get fit. Taking the time out of a busy life to learn ballroom dance just because I wanted to felt far too decadent for me to pursue before now.

Claire Garrigan, my teacher, understands this. She runs the GC School of Dance with her sister, Grace. Both of them are professionally trained and they teach competitive and non-competitive dancers. They’ve been doing this for 10 years, and dancing themselves for much longer. They do corporate events, first-dance lessons and fundraisers outside of the intense competitive circuit. Garrigan has tried every kind of discipline, but keeps coming back to ballroom.

Over the years, they have had more than their fair share of no-shows. Men might typically buy a course of classes for a partner who — not unlike myself — has burned the ear off them about their desire to dance. But when it comes to the crunch, they don’t turn them up. “It’s getting them on that floor,” Garrigan says. Many also use the functionality of an upcoming wedding and the requisite first dance as an excuse to learn, but once it comes to it, the woman may often be shy and skittish while the man takes to the task with poise and self-assurance.

I can understand this. Doing ballroom dancing, as I have learned the hard way, requires making yourself very vulnerable. The skill is not just in doing the steps, but doing them in such a way as to truly know and believe you’re doing them beautifully: holding yourself in a position of interminable elegance, tilting your chin to a Disney princess angle. It’s a kind of grace many women have been conditioned to believe they do not have.

The GC school is a member of the DanceSport Federation of Ireland, which is recognised by the Olympic Federation of Ireland as it governs the Olympic sport of breakdancing. (Garrigan hopes that ballroom will one day also be considered an Olympic sport.)

From the limited experience of my couple of classes, the main benefit of ballroom dancing is an almost mindfulness-like sense of zen. Each stance and pose is so regimented and demands so much concentration that there is simply no capacity for the mind to wander anywhere else. ​

While it is absolutely not easy, there is a wonderful satisfaction in eventually doing ballroom dancing right. But the physical and emotional intensity of the sport can cause sparks to fly. I had made some crap joke to my fiancé before the first class about any lingering anxieties he may have had about the “Strictly curse”. But Garrigan puts me straight that this is in fact no joke, and that many of the perfect competitive unions have been destroyed after partners fell in love with each other.

The only negative I found from ballroom dancing classes was not being able to justify continuing it. Between the intense pressures of work and life, the evenings eaten by creche runs and dinners and working late, there is little time left for a purely joyous pursuit. If and when people do have time to spare, there is an implicit guilt about not using it in an explicitly productive way: in the gym, catching up on laundry, and all the infinite other tediums. It’s too hard to indulge in time every week that is strictly for dancing.

‘I learn very quickly that driving is surprisingly tiring’’

​Dónal Lynch beats a lifetime of procrastination and learns how to drive

Dónal Lynch during a driving lesson. Picture: Frank McGrath

Dónal Lynch during a driving lesson. Picture: Frank McGrath

How, you might well ask, does a man get this depressingly far into adulthood without knowing how to drive? In some cultures (America, rural Ireland) this is a developmental issue akin to not being able to read. So how did it get to this?

The answer is: it took a village. Like Miss Daisy, I’ve always had people on hand who are helpfully willing to drive me around when I need them. Which has not been very often because, all my adult life, I’ve lived at the centre of various cities where there was never anywhere to park anyway and everything was always a taxi away. I’m the kind of black-belt procrastinator who can dilly-dally even about the decision to put something off (“And now I’m definitely not bothering,” I thought, as soon as I heard about driverless cars). And then being helpless is so green: latterly, I’ve convinced myself that I’m basically a Greta Thunberg-level eco martyr purely by virtue of not knowing one end of a clutch from the other.

But there comes a time when you have to stop kidding yourself and, for me, that point was at the beginning of this year, when, rather than giving up any of my thousands of vices, I decided I’d finally get my arse in gear and learn how gears work. To add to the psychodrama, my boyfriend agreed to put our relationship to the ultimate test by teaching me. At first, I was a bit confused as to what was in this for him, until I realised it was the one forum where he could bark “Stop! Just do as I say!” without two days of sulking from me.

We retreated to back roads, where my wild Thunderbirds-like steering was unlikely to mow any children or old people down. He ran through the basics of how to start the car, run up and down the gears and indicate. I learned to identify that moment when the engine “bites” without myself biting. And then we were off, with me surprising myself at being able to manage it at all and feeling like driving us off the nearest ravine — Thelma and Louise-style — as soon as his tone veered toward mildly stern. In the same way that, when you learn to ski, you most fear other skiers crashing into you, my biggest fear was other cars, especially at the demented intersection near our home where people seem to play chicken in the box (you’re going to hell if you flash an N driver, especially one who hasn’t got their driver’s licence by a certain age. We are the motoring equivalent of the fat person at the gym. We deserve gentle, silent support).

One thing I learned quickly is that driving is surprisingly tiring. As I blithely reclined in the passenger seat all these years, I vaguely assumed that drivers were themselves resting. Now I know it’s actually a state of stealthily exhausting vigilance. I also assumed backseat driving — which I excelled at — was charmingly helpful. Now I feel that if anyone tries you can spring open their door and push them out. I need all my anger for drivers who try to cut me off.​

I’m maybe not such an anomaly either. In Britain and the US, the numbers of teenage drivers has been steadily falling over the last 20 years as bonkers insurance costs and rising fuel prices have taken their toll. Perhaps this is one consolation of doing it all later in life: at least you can afford the petrol.

After a few trips through the city, the muscle memory began to kick in, the admonishments became a little less sulk-inducing, and I began to feel like one of those dogs at Crufts who successfully completes the obstacle course. I still needed to be told I was a good boy, and God only knows when I’ll do the actual test, but there has been the quiet satisfaction of somewhat getting the hang of something that I’d internally given up on ever learning. Teenagers apparently learn more quickly than older adult drivers, but they also die more often during their first year on the roads. I’ve grown out of recklessness and I’ve managed to learn the basics without killing myself, him, or any innocent strangers in the process. If we made it through lockdown and this, we’ll make it through anything. And I’m moving one step closer to finally growing up.

‘I find myself taking part in a concert in my second week’

​Emily Elphinstone hits a high note by putting her abandoned ukulele to use

Emily Elphinstone with her ukulele at her Dublin home. Picture: Arthur Carron

Emily Elphinstone with her ukulele at her Dublin home. Picture: Arthur Carron

I may have owned a ukulele since circa 2010 but I’ve never been quite sure what to do with it. Plenty of people achieve incredible things by watching YouTube videos and experimenting, but somehow I never ‘mastered the craft’, or got into the habit of picking it up regularly and attempting to play it. This is despite the ukulele literally being child’s play — the four-stringed instrument which was popularised in Hawaii is becoming increasingly attractive for children due to its affordability, size and how easy it is to start playing.

Easy or not, at moments like this — and after far too much procrastination — there’s nothing like proper in-person lessons with someone who knows what they’re doing to get started on something new.

There are a few options when it comes to learning the ukulele both online and in-person, including one-to-one classes, group classes and (for the brave) weekly ‘jam sessions’ such as Ukulele Tuesday in The Stags Head, Dublin. I found a class just down the road at St Agnes’ Community Centre for Music and the Arts in Crumlin, which was refreshingly affordable — so affordable, in fact, I started wondering if I should also sign up for accordion classes or the choir, but decided it best to attempt one thing at a time.

I had wondered how anything could be achieved in a 30-minute class but, on arrival to my first session, there was minimal small talk (a dream scenario), everyone was tuned, and before I knew it, we were launching into our first piece, Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Luckily, the chord positions were written on the page as well as being demonstrated clearly — the challenge was getting my fingers to sit where they were supposed to. But with only three simple chords involved, we were all strumming along in no time and, by the end of the class, we made it through the entire song with varying levels of success, playing along to the original track. One of the key learning points was that, as soon as I thought too hard about the strumming pattern or finger position, I’d lose everything entirely. It appears it’s best not to look at the problem too directly. So, like driving, perhaps you just need to trust your muscle memory to a certain extent.

Walking home with a sense of achievement slightly greater than my skills deserved, I realised that this may have be the first time Id started learning something purely for enjoyment, with no interest in needing to advance my career or life skills in some way.

In an unexpected turn of events, I found myself taking part in a concert in my second week. Luckily, concert is a slightly exaggerated word — it was just an opportunity for adult learners of various instruments (ages varying from 18 to 80) to play in front of each other, so everyone was both a performer and an audience member, and we all looked equally likely to run for the door. There was an awkward moment when I thought I might have to sight-read Wonderwall if we had to do more than one tune but, much to my relief, we kept it simple and stuck to the piece we learned the previous week — and the audience joined in with the singing. Plus we huddled together to perform in a group rather than going solo. Phew.

Were we any good? Oh god, no. Most people had only been learning for six weeks or so and many had never performed in front of people before. Ever. So far more noticeable than the nerves, bum notes and apologies for misstarts was the palpable feeling of goodwill urging each player on, as if we could telepathically boost the performer’s confidence. Trying something new and then doing it in front of other people is no mean feat.

So, despite my continuing lack of skill, there’s massive satisfaction in going along to class every week, improving very slowly and playing an instrument with other people. It’s also nice to have something in the calendar that’s just for fun, alongside work schedules and creche drop-offs. I already find myself picking up the ukulele at home more, going over tunes we’ve learned and experimenting with new ones — another bonus of the ukulele is the availability of music online.

I may not have plans (or the talent) to turn pro any time soon, but learning something just for the sheer pleasure of it and getting out of the house every Tuesday evening feels great.

‘I assume it would be as simple as hitting the ball. I was wrong’

​Saoirse Hanley picks up a tennis racket and unlocks her inner sports star

Saoirse Hanley with tennis coach Mantas Valiauga at St Anne's Park in Raheny. Picture: Frank McGrath

Saoirse Hanley with tennis coach Mantas Valiauga at St Anne's Park in Raheny. Picture: Frank McGrath

It’s the summer of 2006, in the local tennis club of a small Cork town. I’m nine years old, my parents have enrolled me in the Kit Kat tennis camp, and me and my fellow Wimbledon hopefuls are lined up. Our objective? Hit the ball and move to the back of the line.

I’m next. My palms are sweaty, I’m squinting in the sun, and I’ve had an abysmal day of camp, where I was lucky if I managed to hit the ball even once. I limply lift my racket, and behind me, down the line, I hear a whisper of, “She’s not going to hit it”.

I do not hit it. And so painful was the sting of rejection from both my peers and that furry green ball, I never played tennis again.

But in the spirit of embracing the chance for regeneration that a new year offers, and overcoming my fears, I decided to heal that inner child and start learning to play.

However, a lifetime later, I still don’t know anything about tennis. Genuinely, my only knowledge of the sport is contained to Wii Sports, and even then, ‘40-love’ and whatever else may as well be in Mandarin.

And I have lots of questions. I couldn’t tell you how to string a racket. Are tennis-specific shoes and skirts a prerequisite? I wear glasses, and it makes me wonder if that will impede me. I just bought new glasses; will they survive? (I asked my tennis-loving roommate about this, and she said, unless I’m playing Serena Williams herself, me and my shiny specs should be okay).

I also have to admit I’ve always thought of tennis as a sport that well-off people play, and I am a lot of things, but wealthy isn’t one of them, which felt like a barrier in and of itself. So, when the opportunity arose to cast aside my concerns and learn for the sake of journalistic endeavours, I leapt — Lycra first — at the chance.

Hitting a ball against a wall wasn’t going to get me very far, so I organised some lessons with coach Mantas Valiauga. A former volleyball pro who turned his talents to the racket when his kids showed interest, Valiauga operates from St Anne’s Park in Dublin. He is endlessly patient, and he never laughs at me — not even when I threw a ball in the air and hit myself in my eye the first time we met.

Walking up to the tennis courts for that first session felt a lot like walking to the front of the line in tennis camp: my palms were just as sweaty despite the frosty morning air. We started off the session jogging around the court as Valiauga explained the layout. And then it got serious.

He told me he wanted to see my ability, so he would hit the ball in my direction, and my only job was to send it back. He asked me not to try to impress him (fat chance of that, says I) and instead just hit the ball as much as I could. My stomach dropped. Instantly my brain started catastrophising that I was going to be a hopeless tennis case that he wouldn’t even be able to coach. I0 thought, “This is where he finds out how bad I am.”

But something miraculous happened — I hit the ball.

And then I hit it again, and again. Valiauga told me I had good hand-eye coordination, and it was like he had taken a hammer to two decades of self-doubt. I had been underestimating myself.

As I came down from the high of finding out I am not inherently bad at racket sports, I thought about what I was wearing. It was a Women’s Mini Marathon 10km run T-shirt. Like tennis, I spent much of my life convinced I wasn’t a runner. But I ran 10k. Thrice.

I’ve always thought of myself as someone who wasn’t exactly predisposed to sporting ability or talent. Sure, I did some martial arts as a teenager, and even bagged a few black belts, but god forbid you asked me to partake in PE.

Now, here I was on a tennis court, actually hitting the ball. I’d been my biggest critic this whole time, and it wasn’t just those girls in the queue doubting me — I was too.

Something else that struck me is how much there is to think about. I assumed it would be as simple as just hitting the ball, but I was so wrong. There’s the stance, how you’re holding your racket, which specific part you hit the ball with, where you’re aiming. There’s so much to think about at once that you can scarcely ponder anything else. Now I understand why people find it to be such a stress reliever.

One of my biggest learning curves has been understanding that

while it may look like a fast sport, you actually do have time to do all

those steps that you have to bear in mind. Valiauga constantly has to remind me of this, that even when I run for the ball, I should pause before I hit it.

My aforementioned tennis-playing roommate had a court booked one recent weekend, but her partner pulled out, so she asked if I’d come along. Never in a million years did I think I’d be someone who could fill a space on a tennis court. We went, and although I have no idea how exactly the game works, I hit the ball, and practised the carefully demonstrated techniques Valiauga had shown me. And for now, that’s more than enough.

For now, it dispels my long-held belief that I am bad at sports.

For now, it keeps me moving on cold mornings.

For now, it makes me curious about what else I could achieve.

Even if I still don’t know what ‘40-love’ means.