| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stefanie Preissner: The new elephant in the room — the vaccine conversation

Stefanie Preissner

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination Expand

Close

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination

Have you ever read an amazing book, watched a hysterical YouTube video or seen an incredible movie and tried to convince everyone around you to fall in love with it, too? If you’re anything like me, you’ve felt the frustration of isolated passion. When I find something I enjoy, I’m like a child, going from person to person trying to spread the love and make the entertainment contagious.

When I’m on the receiving end of a recommendation, however, my first position will always be opposition. I often don’t engage with things simply because someone has told me I’ll love it. What’s that about? Humans can be very possessive of their views and opinions. Any attempt to make people see things differently, or to take in new information can be met with wild opposition.

Most Watched

Privacy