Stefanie Preissner: The new elephant in the room — the vaccine conversation

Have you ever read an amazing book, watched a hysterical YouTube video or seen an incredible movie and tried to convince everyone around you to fall in love with it, too? If you’re anything like me, you’ve felt the frustration of isolated passion. When I find something I enjoy, I’m like a child, going from person to person trying to spread the love and make the entertainment contagious.

When I’m on the receiving end of a recommendation, however, my first position will always be opposition. I often don’t engage with things simply because someone has told me I’ll love it. What’s that about? Humans can be very possessive of their views and opinions. Any attempt to make people see things differently, or to take in new information can be met with wild opposition.

A perfect example happened to my pal over Thanksgiving, and no doubt versions of her story have played out at festive dinner tables across the country in the last few weeks. I’m sure many of you can relate to the awkwardness of being around friends or family members who hold opinions or views that are wildly different to your own. It’s probably been an issue since Adam and Eve first fought over which fruit they thought was acceptable to eat. Skip forward to now and nothing has changed, except maybe the platforms we use to have these debates. Having echo chambers like Twitter and Facebook where we can comfortably surround ourselves with people who share every single opinion with us is dangerous. We end up like circles completely overlapping on a Venn diagram to the point they can’t be distinguished.

Spending time in a circle of agreement and mass approval means that when you finally meet someone who challenges you, it can feel like being spat at in the face — aggressive, offensive and downright abusive. Holidays are always the perfect petri dish for offence to grow.

My pal hosted Thanksgiving this year for some friends in the US. I didn’t even register the date when my phone rang that Thursday. My friend was in a panic — she’d been preparing for this dinner for weeks, wanting to ensure she made a good impression with the friends and colleagues she had invited for dinner. But, one of the guests at the meal announced early on that she wasn’t vaccinated and wanted to discuss it around the turkey. She clarified that her vaccination status was a choice and not down to any medical or religious reason. My friend had stepped away from the table to call me just as her guest was explaining she had “listened to her body”, and it told her it “didn’t want to be vaccinated”.

When I answered the call, my friend was panting quietly from inside the bathroom, trying desperately not to be heard. I felt like an emergency call handler on the phone to someone in a hostage situation. I guided her through how to handle it.

This pandemic has robbed us of so much, it’s a further tragedy if it takes our friendships, too, but some of these conversations can be so explosive that all that’s left at the end is emotional shrapnel and a relationship in tatters. I told her to approach it like she did when I told her I wanted to join the guards. Back then, my pal had panicked about my career choice — the vein in her forehead pulsed in a desperate rhythm as she tried to find the words to convince me to be a free spirit and not to join any sort of institution. However, she quickly realised that it wasn’t her place to change my career path. Like respectful warriors we put our swords down and backed away from each other slowly.

Calm and in the spirit of giving thanks, she took this method back to the dinner table. Her guest continued to raise issues with vaccinations. Apparently the inconsistencies in her argument were like potholes on country road, all rounded up with a final pointed request for everyone else at the table to name “what’s in the vaccine”. Everyone else seemed silently united in their determination not to get into the argument. Like a virus that withers without a host to feed off of, the argument died of starvation.

My friend got heavy-handed with the wine in the hopes of lifting spirits, but evidently Merlot isn’t as strong as opinions reinforced by propaganda on Facebook.