Staycations can feel like your normal life in a less convenient location. I’m off to warmer climes — damn the bejudgers!

Ciara Kelly

Back when you could only admit it to your closest friends, I booked. Last year, those who did it got publicly hounded from their jobs and you’d hear rumours, accompanied by tut-tutting that someone knew someone who’d gone.

So there was a definite reluctance this year, initially, to discuss you were thinking of it — for fear of a backlash. I’m talking, of course, about travelling abroad for a holiday! Gasp! Taking a non-essential trip to warmer climes. And, to be honest, I can’t wait.

Staycations are nice and all; if the weather’s good, you can feel like you’re actually on holidays (although I think many of us are hardwired to believe that holliers require sunshine). But when it isn’t good, staying in a holiday-home in rainy Wexford or Galway can feel very much like your normal life but in a slightly less convenient location.

