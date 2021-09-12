Staycations can feel like your normal life in a less convenient location. I’m off to warmer climes — damn the bejudgers!

Back when you could only admit it to your closest friends, I booked. Last year, those who did it got publicly hounded from their jobs and you’d hear rumours, accompanied by tut-tutting that someone knew someone who’d gone.

So there was a definite reluctance this year, initially, to discuss you were thinking of it — for fear of a backlash. I’m talking, of course, about travelling abroad for a holiday! Gasp! Taking a non-essential trip to warmer climes. And, to be honest, I can’t wait.

Staycations are nice and all; if the weather’s good, you can feel like you’re actually on holidays (although I think many of us are hardwired to believe that holliers require sunshine). But when it isn’t good, staying in a holiday-home in rainy Wexford or Galway can feel very much like your normal life but in a slightly less convenient location.

That’s not to knock those places and god knows they need our cash, but I don’t feel the same sense of ‘getting away from it all’ that I do when I don’t know how to properly order a drink or when I have to point to a photo on a menu to pick my dinner. I’m a child of the 1980s, when package holidays were the stuff of dreams. The Algarve in 1987 is still the high point of my teens.

What I want most on holidays is to be able to sip a cold drink on a warm evening beside the sea. It’s that simple. Eating and drinking outdoors without a jacket is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but even with the best Irish weather being able to do that is a rarity.

I’m also not naturally very risk-averse. I know this about myself. It’s part of my hardwiring). After the briefest of conversations with financial planners, they always tell me the same. Plus I walked away from a permanent, pensionable job as a doctor to work in radio. I’ve flown a plane. Been up in a hot-air balloon. Climbed an active volcano. I like a degree of risk. The idea of going away — even now — delights me.

And I didn’t enjoy the finger-wagging aspect of the pandemic. I haven’t liked seeing people turn on each other, judging former friends for their degree of adherence to restrictions. I really want to go back to ‘live and let live’. I dislike being told what to do by others, irrespective of motives. My husband says I don’t even like it when I tell myself what to do! So I struggled with the opprobrium around travel more than almost anything else.

I’m heading to northern Italy. Picked for a variety of reasons, including the magnitude of cases in wave one giving a high local level of baseline immunity. To see Venice with clear waters and not overrun with people will be brilliant.

So now ensues my usual pre-holiday panic as I try to get everything done. This ritual involves a to-do list that overwhelms me and attempting to fit a mountain of age-inappropriate clothes into a teeny carry-on bag, culminating in a ‘This wasn’t actually worth it!’ moment where I hover somewhere between wails and hysterical laughter.

Closely followed though by leaving all that behind, heading to the airport and that wonderful moment when you sit down — post dousing yourself in duty-free perfume and buying huge bags of sweets and a holiday read — and have that airport G&T and go …. “Now we’re on holidays” (Something I’ll repeat every few days for the whole trip).

I’ll let you know how I get on.

A second opinion...

Middle-age spread isn’t caused by a slowdown in metabolism — apparently a slowdown does occur, but not until our 60s — but instead is due to simple overeating, research shows. Though I’m not entirely sure I buy that. I think it’s more complicated.

Definitely it’s the case I put on weight more easily now than in my youth, so if it’s not my metabolism that’s changed, then it must be my level of activity.

Which is good, in a way, because we’ve some control over that in a way we don’t over our metabolism. I also wonder have they corrected for menopause in women? So much medical research is based off a male model and fails to account for the differences between the sexes.

Most women say the menopause has a profound effect on their bodies, not just on weight gain, but also weight distribution.

If hormones and reduced activity are the cause, then a good way to address it is with weight-bearing exercise. Walking and weights are the most basic forms. So go for a walk with ankle and wrist weights and kill the two birds with

one stone!