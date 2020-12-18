| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stars of 2020: The 13 movers and shakers who defied the pandemic to hit new heights of success

This has been a year unlike any other, but for some famous faces, it turned out to be an annus mirabilis

The stars of 2020. Expand

Close

The stars of 2020.

The stars of 2020.

The stars of 2020.

Tanya Sweeney

There are no two ways about it — 2020 has been one of the worst and most challenging years in living memory.

Yet such is the nature of life that, even amid political uncertainty, tragedy and lockdowns, some people are having a much better year than many others.

We salute the well-known faces who have managed to wring some good fortune and happiness out of these unprecedented times.

Privacy