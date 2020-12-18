Stars of 2020: The 13 movers and shakers who defied the pandemic to hit new heights of success

There are no two ways about it — 2020 has been one of the worst and most challenging years in living memory.

Yet such is the nature of life that, even amid political uncertainty, tragedy and lockdowns, some people are having a much better year than many others.

We salute the well-known faces who have managed to wring some good fortune and happiness out of these unprecedented times.

Paul Mescal

If anyone has had a top 2020, it’s the Maynooth-born actor. This time last year, Mescal was a relative unknown, but a star turn in Normal People soon put paid to that. Before you could even say ‘Argos chain’, Mescal (24) was auctioning his GAA shorts for charity, appearing on the cover of GQ, and being ‘linked’ with several beauties, from his Normal People co-star India Mullen to singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. Oh, and there was an Emmy nod; likely, his first of many.

Kim Kardashian

Putting aside momentarily her alleged marital complications with Kanye West and the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 40-year-old reached a significant milestone. In June, thanks to a massive deal with cosmetics giant Coty, she finally became an official member of the billionaires’ club.

Kim Kardashian

Giovanna Fletcher

The CBeebies presenter and blogger was well-known within the young mammy set, but not especially far beyond that. However, the rank outsider beat favourites like Shane Richie and Vernon Kay to win the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! It’s assumed that Fletcher (35) will now run with the opportunity, and take more presenter roles on within primetime.

Giovanna Fletcher

Micheál Martin

He may have come to power at one of the country’s most challenging and complex moments, but Martin (60) achieved a lifelong ambition when he was appointed Taoiseach on June 27, leading an historic grand coalition with long-time rivals Fine Gael and the Green party.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Rosanna Davison

After enduring multiple pregnancy losses, Davison welcomed her daughter Sophia via surrogate last year. She was settling into new motherhood with enviable elan when she announced in July that she was welcoming twin boys following a ‘miracle’ pregnancy. Citing the relaxed pace of life during lockdown for her pregnancy, Davison (36) and husband Wes Quirke welcomed Oscar and Hugo last month. If the model’s Instagram feed is anything to go by, she has her hands full and is loving every second of it.

Rosanna Davison and Wesley Quirke with their 'miracle twins', Hugo and Oscar

Michaela Coel

Not many writers would have the cojones to reject a $1m offer from Netflix, but for Coel (33), the creator of I May Destroy You, 2020 has been a year of serious vindication. Plumping for the BBC and HBO instead, Coel delivered one of the year’s most feverishly acclaimed TV series. Now, she can pretty much command her own terms for her next project, which broadcasters the world over are already salivating over.

Michaela Coel in 'I May Destroy You' BBC/Val Productions/Natalie Seer

Phoebe Bridgers

With four Grammy nods for her album Punisher, US singer Bridgers has had a spectacular year. Moving from the fringes of indie darlingdom toward the mainstream, Bridgers (26) also recruited Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct her latest video for Saviour Complex. Also in the video is our very own Paul Mescal — the two struck up a friendship over Twitter earlier this year, leading to a flurry of ‘are they or aren’t they?’ rumours.

Phoebe Bridgers Getty Images

Fontaines DC

Building on the acclaim of their 2019 debut Dogrel, the Dublin five-piece released their second album A Hero’s Death in July of this year, and have nabbed a Grammy nomination in the process. The rockers, who formed at BIMM in the Liberties, were due to play Glastonbury this year for the first time, but their debut was scuppered when the entire festival was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Should Glasto go ahead next year, it’s safe to assume that Fontaines DC will have pretty decent billing.

Lead singer of Fontaines DC Grian Chatten performs with the band Visionhaus

Joe Wicks

Wicks (34) was hailed a hero for getting us moving during lockdown, and was given an MBE by Britain’s Queen in October for his at-home PE classes. AKA The Body Coach, Wicks’ personal net worth leapt to a staggering £7m — a significant portion of which he donated to the NHS, thus making his hero status concrete.

With 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, Wicks’ home-friendly workouts were the most popular videos on YouTube during the pandemic.

Joe Wicks

Maura Higgins

Higgins (30) has managed the near-impossible: staying relevant in an age when reality TV careers barely last longer than a bowl of cereal. In June, Higgins launched a make-up line with beauty giants Inglot, who have created a 34-piece beauty collection specifically with the Longford beauty in mind.

Higgins has also found love in the later part of the year, too, with fellow Love Island alumnus Chris Taylor. The pair had been pals for months before deciding to strike up a romance.

Maura Higgins PA

Dolly Parton

The country legend has been hailed as a pandemic hero, after it was revealed last month that she had partly funded the research that resulted in the Moderna coronavirus best. Parton (74) made the $1m donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre back in April, urging other artists to do the same. Incidentally, Parton learned that she’d funded the highly promising medical breakthrough last month, along with pretty much everyone else.

A new documentary, The Library That Dolly Built has also been released this month, charting the story of Dolly’s Imagination Library, which has sent more than 145 million books to over 1.6 million children across the globe.

In addition to a Christmas album, Parton’s Netflix musical film, Christmas on the Square, premiered last month to favourable reviews. The lyric book Songbook was recently released, as were Dolly Parton bakeware and greeting card lines.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. Photo: Netflix COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Tommy Bowe

There have been no post-rugby career worries for Ulster-Ireland star Bowe (36), who was announced as Ciara Doherty’s replacement on Virgin Media Television’s Ireland AM in September. His wife, Lucy Whitehouse, also gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son called Jamie, in March of this year.

Tommy Bowe SPORTSFILE

Kamala Harris

As one of Time’s People of the Year (alongside president-elect Joe Biden), Kamala Harris (56) has become the first female VP, as well as the first black/Asian-American person, to be appointed vice president of the US.

She ended 2019 withdrawing from seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency herself, and then started the year giving a barnstorming speech on the floor of the Senate before the opening of the Donald Trump impeachment trial.