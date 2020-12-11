Soured relations: Behind the boom in Brit-bashing

It may have been the highpoint of the relationship between Britain and Ireland. Anglo-Irish relations were never warmer than during Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland in 2011, when she attended a dinner with the great and the good in Dublin Castle, addressing President Mary McAleese with the words: “A Uachtaráin agus a chairde.”

A couple of days later we had the surreal sight of the British monarch strolling around the English Market in Cork, joking with the local fishmonger Pat O’Connell. She has rarely looked so much at ease.

It was a scene that nobody would have envisaged during the darkest days of the Troubles.

When President Michael D Higgins paid a return State visit in 2014, even the English edition of the Daily Mail acknowledged that relations between our countries had come a long way. Bygones seemed to be bygone, with even former IRA chief of staff Martin McGuinness attending the State dinner in Windsor Castle.

Expand Close Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets fishmonger Pat O'Connell at the English Market in Cork during her visit to Ireland in May 2011 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets fishmonger Pat O'Connell at the English Market in Cork during her visit to Ireland in May 2011

Who would have thought that five years on from Queen Elizabeth’s visit, Britain would vote to leave the European Union, putting this relationship under severe strain, and almost causing it to break apart completely? The extent of anti-British feeling among a section of the population now appears to be so potent that Higgins was recently moved to warn of the danger of a rising tide of Anglophobia.

We should be cognisant of “stereotypical depictions” of the British by some of those on the nationalist side, the president cautioned.

At an event where he reflected on the Decade of Centenaries, he said that Anglophobia “is perhaps being fuelled by the worst aspects, and feared consequences, of Brexit”.

It is perhaps not just Brexit that is creating this mood. There are other factors that are encouraging expressions of Anglophobic feeling.

It has become normalised by the rise of Sinn Féin as the party with the highest vote in this year’s general election.

This mood is also being heightened by the commemoration of events involving Crown forces that happened a century ago in the second half of 1920: the Sack of Balbriggan; Bloody Sunday; the Kilmichael Ambush; and the Burning of Cork.

Over the past fortnight, RTÉ has also screened a series on the Great Famine, which generated a wave of anti-British sentiment on social media. A typical tweet, from a Mayo Sinn Féin member, spelled it out: “There was no famine in Ireland. It was genocide caused by the British.” The same line was posted repeatedly on Twitter. While the programme itself was nuanced, as with so many other issues on social media, there were no grey areas or balancing of the various causes of the calamity.

Expand Close A tweet from a Mayo Sinn Féin member during an RTE series on the Great Famine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A tweet from a Mayo Sinn Féin member during an RTE series on the Great Famine

The Louth TD Brian Stanley may have received a mild rap on the knuckles from Sinn Féin’s leadership for his recent tweet glorifying the killing of 18 British troops at Narrow Water near Warrenpoint in 1979, and comparing it to the Kilmichael Ambush. But it was met with approval by many of the party’s supporters.

Expressions of xenophobic, rabble-rousing anti-English feeling are only to be expected from a shrill section of Sinn Féin social media supporters, even though the leader Mary Lou McDonald and other key figures such as Pearse Doherty tend to avoid such expressions of intolerance.

What has perhaps been more surprising is that a form of Brit-bashing has seeped into the mainstream discourse since the Brexit vote.

It can be put down partly to the carelessness of the British government in stumbling into Brexit and insensitive comments by Tory ministers and MPs.

Priti Patel, now the home secretary, did not help matters when she suggested that food shortages in Ireland could be used as leverage in Brexit negotiations.

Boris Johnson was rightly ridiculed when he likened crossing the Irish border to moving between London boroughs.

Expand Close Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Taoiseach Micheal Martin speak in the gardens at Hillsborough Castle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Taoiseach Micheal Martin speak in the gardens at Hillsborough Castle

These statements were fair game for criticism but is the distinction always made between the behaviour of the British government and the British people, whose views are many and varied?

The thousands of British people who live here, and the intermingled English and Irish families living across the water, can be forgiven for feelings of discomfort at the tone of many of the public utterances.

Dr Etain Tannam, lecturer in international peace studies at Trinity College Dublin, says Brexit has exposed and heightened latent prejudices in Ireland. “Negative labelling of Britishness, just like stereotyping of any ethnic group, is incompatible with a multicultural and tolerant society,” she says.

An article in the New York Times by an Irish writer under the headline “I didn’t hate the English — until now” (a headline she has been at pains to point out she did not write) was particularly striking.

Beginning with an account of an incident involving an English stag party in Dublin and the head of a decapitated pigeon, she wrote: “I’ve noticed a tonal shift in the way I and other Irish people speak about the English. Our anger is more sincere. We are more ready to call them out on all those centuries of excess, more likely to object to those pink-trousered, pink-faced dinosaurs who still perceive us as their inferiors.”

She goes on: “I once laughed at their cluelessness. But I don’t find it funny any more, how they think of us — or often, how they don’t bother to think of us at all.”

Much of the newly respectable anti-English sentiment is ladled on with a certain smugness suggesting that Ireland has forged ahead as a progressive liberal State, while Britain has supposedly retreated into a semi-Trumpian dystopia nursing delusions of imperial grandeur.

Hankering for empire

Along the way, the fact that half the UK electorate voted against Brexit seems to have been lost.

“There are stereotypes that Britain was hankering after empire,” says Tannam. “There are people like that of course, but it’s not the fundamental explanation for Brexit.”

She says there were other socioeconomic factors behind it. The pro-EU British Labour politician Hilary Benn has highlighted the economic displacement caused by the last financial crash, stagnant wages, economic inequality, austerity, globalisation and a sense of powerlessness.

In his book Heroic Failure, Fintan O’Toole gives an entertaining explanation of Brexit, putting it down to national characteristics of post-imperial self-pity, and even sadomasochism. He characterises the pro-Brexit movement as “an improbable alliance between Sunderland and Gloucestershire, between hard old steel towns and rolling Cotswold hills, between people with tattooed arms and golf club buffers”.

Britain, or more specifically England, is likened to an imperial zombie, appropriating the pain of those it has oppressed.

He notes that in years leading up to Brexit, the biggest selling book was EL James’s sado-masochistic fantasy Fifty Shades of Grey. He imagines the role of the main characters with Christian Grey as the European Union and Anastasia Steele as innocent England seduced into the Red Room of Pain.

It’s a rip-roaring read, but critics, including many who live in England, do not recognise the country portrayed, as in any way grounded in reality. “His book stereotypes England, but it’s an outdated image of the whole country, despite Brexit,” says Dr Tannam. “There are people of those views definitely, but not the whole country — and age makes a difference. Empire is something that many under-55s don’t think about — maybe they should more — and it doesn’t define them. A lot of people who have lived in England do not think it is a realistic depiction of the country.

“There is an element like that in the Tory Party, but I think the point of Michael D Higgins’ speech was that you don’t label a whole country.”

Of course, there are two sides to this sharp cooling of relationships between Ireland and Britain, Dr Tannam adds.

“Brexit has been appallingly handled by the British government. You had Priti Patel saying what she said, and Boris Johnson saying that he would renege on the protocol [the agreement between the UK and EU not to have customs checks along the Irish border], although the UK government has now reversed that decision.”

The stereotype of slack-jawed, blimpish British Brexiteers may have been flogged to death in public discourse on this side of the Irish Sea, but nobody was guaranteed to play up to it with such pitch-perfect plumminess as Jacob Rees-Mogg, who seemed to come straight from central casting. At one stage, denouncing the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, he blasted Ireland’s neutrality during the World War II, and said it was “deeply disgraceful that people who wish to keep us in the European Union are threatening the spectre of a return to terror”.

He also suggested during the referendum campaign that we could have a return to border security checks, “as we had during the Troubles”.

Martin Mansergh, the former Irish government adviser who was involved in negotiations during the peace process, says the unilateral decision by the British government to breach the Northern Ireland protocol had damaged Anglo-Irish relations.

“That was a significant aggravation, because it looked like a breach of faith. There is a whole history of breaches of faith,” he says.

“It was playing up to a stereotype that where Ireland is involved, Britain doesn’t have to keep its word. I am not saying that is the reality, but that would have been the perception.”

Centenary commemorations

With the guarantee that there will be no hard border, Mansergh says: “Hopefully the problem has been defused and it will take a lot of the aggro out of the situation.

“What Brexit has reaffirmed is the value of being independent. [If we were not independent] we would have been dragged along with it, like the people of Northern Ireland,” he adds.

Mansergh has no doubt that the timing of the current phase of centenary commemorations has had an impact on the public mood.

The country was entitled to commemorate an independence struggle that had been democratically legitimated and voted for in an election, he believes.

The former Fianna Fáil Tipperary TD supports the president’s idea of a reflective commemoration.

“Some of the best historians are going beyond hagiography, and there is no single narrative like there was in the 50th anniversary commemorations of 1966,” he said.

Over the past century, Anglo-Irish relations have ebbed and flowed, and there have been many dark days before, from the Economic War of the 1930s, the tense period of neutrality during World War II to the early years of the Troubles. After Bloody Sunday in 1972, relations were so poor that the Irish government temporarily withdrew our ambassador from London.

The period from the first IRA ceasefires through the Good Friday Agreement and its long aftermath until Brexit can now be seen as a golden age in Anglo-Irish relations.

But according to Dr Éamon Phoenix, the historian and adviser to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the Decade of Centenaries, identities in the North have been hardened by Brexit. It has intensified nationalist consciousness.

“Boris Johnson had no emotional intelligence around the new Anglo-Irish relationship that was built in the worst of times,” he says. “It developed through continuous conversations between civil servants and trips between London and Dublin through the grinding mill of ceasefires and party talks.”

It was assumed that this relationship, where politicians and officials worked as colleagues rather than adversaries, would last. Few people saw Brexit coming, says Phoenix.

Liam Kennedy, professor of history at Queen’s University, says Brexit brought about a chill factor and has contributed to a resurrection of Anglophobia.

Expand Close Prof Liam Kennedy from Queen's University Belfast. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prof Liam Kennedy from Queen's University Belfast. Photo by Steve Humphreys

He believes it is right to commemorate the events of the War of Independence, but when we look at an event like Bloody Sunday, we should recognise that were two atrocities — the killings of alleged British intelligence officers and the shootings in Croke Park.

We should also look at the positive aspects of the Anglo-Irish relationship, he believes. Relations may now be strained at a certain level, but how does it really affect the close links that exist in almost every family between the two countries?

When the Brexit dust settles, tens of thousands of Irish and British people will continue to move through the Common Travel Area as they did before both countries joined the EU.

For all the Anglophobia in the public discourse, Kennedy says: “Across the 20th century as a whole, Britain was a refuge for Irish people, including unmarried mothers, where we had free access and free movement to a vibrant labour market.”

Brexit may have strained Anglo-Irish relations, but once a Brexit deal is done, no matter how flawed, relations are likely to get back on an even keel. Who knows, maybe some day a Sinn Féin Taoiseach may welcome a British monarch to Ireland.

Read More



