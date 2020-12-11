| 7.9°C Dublin

Soured relations: Behind the boom in Brit-bashing

With tensions heightened by Brexit and the Decade of Centenaries, the president has warned of the rise of Anglophobia. Is it time to tone down the anti-British stereotypes? Kim Bielenberg reports

Concern: President Michael D Higgins, seen here on a UK state visit in 2014, has warned against the rising tide of Anglophobia

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

It may have been the highpoint of the relationship between Britain and Ireland. Anglo-Irish relations were never warmer than during Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland in 2011, when she attended a dinner with the great and the good in Dublin Castle, addressing President Mary McAleese with the words: “A Uachtaráin agus a chairde.”

A couple of days later we had the surreal sight of the British monarch strolling around the English Market in Cork, joking with the local fishmonger Pat O’Connell. She has rarely looked so much at ease.

It was a scene that nobody would have envisaged during the darkest days of the Troubles.

