Soprano Danielle de Niese: ‘I went back to work three weeks and three days after giving birth’

Danielle de Niese (43) is a soprano. Born in Melbourne, she and her family moved to LA when she was 10, so she could get vocal training. At 15, she made her professional debut with LA Opera. She lives in Glyndebourne, England, with her husband Gus Christie who is the chairman of the Glyndebourne Festival Opera. She has four stepsons from Gus’s first marriage and two children with Gus – Bacchus (seven) and Sheherazade (two)

​What were you like growing up in Melbourne?

Most of my childhood pictures show all my teeth because I was always smiling. I was very outgoing, vivacious and bubbly. I was always singing and dancing and twirling in the kitchen.

The weather in Melbourne is so beautiful, so the quality of life is made infinitely happier by the fact that you are in a warm climate. It was a gorgeous landscape and there was a lot of culture and theatre and exposure to the arts.

​​Where did the music come from?

My mum sang and took piano lessons but she didn’t want to sing professionally. Music was a big part of our life at home. She taught me the difference between just singing and making music my own. To this day, I value her opinion. I often ask her to sit in on rehearsals.

Who is your role model and why?

My mum! I wanted to be like her when I was little. I didn’t realise until I grew up that a lot of girls would roll their eyes when talking about their mums. Mine was gorgeous, kind, loving and fun. She always thought of everything we needed and even though she worked for my whole life, I never remember her not being there.

​What drives you?

I always want to do my best.

​Best advice given?

Dare to dream.

​Best advice you give?

I always say to singers, don’t be afraid to make mistakes and fail at something.

​At 19, you made your Metropolitan Opera debut alongside three stars of the opera world – Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli and Bryn Terfel – in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’. What did you learn from them?

Renée was at the pinnacle of this luxurious, glorious sound. She would open her mouth and spin out this incredible sound. Cecilia was resplendent – so hard-working and very friendly. And Bryn was great fun and we have remained friends. I learned so much about the generosity of artists from them.

Working with these A-listers, there were no egos, nor jostling or cattiness. It was just honest, hard work, collaborating in good spirit and doing everything for our incredible director, the late Jonathan Miller.

​Any rituals before you go out on stage?

I’m quite flexible but I need time to warm up. If that time is taken away from me, I get twitchy.

​What’s the biggest misconception about sopranos?

That we are not intelligent and that we just sing. Some people think that we have amazing voices but know nothing about music. That myth follows a lot of singers around, not just sopranos. It couldn’t be further from

the truth.

​How did motherhood change you?

My voice became richer and wider. I went back to work three weeks and three days after giving birth to Bacchus. I was breastfeeding and I injured both my legs jumping off a prop because my joints were so loose. It was mad but it was great to do it. Everything became more enhanced.

I was playing a saucy seductress in one opera and a boy in the other. This was my Meryl Streep moment. It was one of the most fulfilling moments in my life. I’d just had a child and my power felt extra, in that I could manage it all. Women have untold reserves in them.

​Have you ever had a lull?

No. I’m really lucky to be one of the few people making a career out of something I love. We are the rare few. I’ve taken up my passion and I’m successful at it.

What do you for laughs?

Karaoke.

Danielle will join the National Symphony Orchestra andchief conductor Jaime Martín in the National Concert Hall for two performances: Poulenc’s ‘La Voix Humaine’ and Brahms’s ‘Symphony No. 3’ on Friday and Ravel and Mozart on February 3. nch.ie