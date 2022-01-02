Sophie White: You will never reach the end of your to-do list, and you need to make peace with that

The first to-do list I ever engaged with was not my own. It was the to-do list of a friend of a friend who I stayed with in London. It was 2007 and I’d just arrived to his flatshare in Clapham. I piled my stuff in the corner of the living room and waited for him to get ready so we could go out.

I spied this guy’s to-do list on the coffee table. As someone who’d yet to require a to-do list, I was intrigued. I feel it’s relevant, at this juncture, to mention that this man’s name was Mad Dog, and I never — either during the period of my stay at his home, nor in the 15 years since — learned his real name. His to-do list was befitting of a man named Mad Dog. It read:

Passport office

Bank

Dry-cleaning collect

Get f**ked up

As a to-do list is usually arranged by priority, I was impressed at how responsible he was to put ‘get f**ked up’ last. This guy was clearly a go-getter. I was less of a go-getter, as is suggested by me staying with a near stranger whose name I didn’t even think to ask. I wanted in on this to-do-list action. Before Mad Dog reappeared, I added a couple of things to the list for a little joke. It now read:

Passport office

Bank

Dry-cleaning collect

Get f**ked up

Eat family. And self

If I’d had a to-do list on the go that day, I’d have been able to tick off ‘pointless gag you will never even get to see land’. I could have also ticked off ‘unwittingly hit on the futility of to-do lists’. You read that right. The to-do list is futile. The preserve of masochists. I use them, obviously; I’m not a monster. I doubt I’d remember to breathe in and breathe back out again without noting it on my to-do list, but I do find the list a real downer because I have never, to date, reached the end of one. Never.

I operate on a permanent to-do-list rollover. Much like the traditional rollover, it is intense and without any sense of ending. Sadly, unlike the traditional rollover, it is no fun. Minus craic. At the end of each day, I take stock of the list and move what remains to be done to the following day’s list. I go to bed every night already behind on the next day’s tasks. It’s the pits.

Over periods of time, the list can become haunted by a serially undone activity. ‘Sort tax’ rolled from list to list for a grand total of nine weeks this year. And then, when I did finally get it done, all it required was a single horizontal line.

It was such a comedown; not the cinematic finish I felt it deserved having spent two-and-a-half months glaring up at me from to-do list to to-do list. I wanted to hit a gong or persuade a group of people to raise me aloft and parade me through the streets.

With so many to-do-list tasks remaining stubbornly out of reach, I find I’ll often add things like ‘have lunch’ and ‘drink water’ just to give me some shard of accomplishment in the barren hellscape of sustained, apparently terminal, incompletion.

I brought my to-do-list angst to a pal during the Dead Zone — my cheery term for the gap between Christmas and New Year.

“This year, I just wish I could get to the end of a goddamn to-do list. Is that so much to ask? It’s hardly that ambitious. Some days I have ‘change socks’ on there. I can accomplish that, right?”

“That’s your mistake,” she said.

“My socks?” I was flummoxed. “You think it’s the socks? Changing them is time-wasting? You could have a point...”

“No! Please continue to change your socks. I’m talking about your expectation of ever completing this thing. It will never be done.”

“Oh my god, you are right.” I hugged the dregs of the Roses tighter to stave off the existential dread. “I will die with stuff outstanding on this to-do list.”

This dreary epiphany has been unexpectedly liberating. Stop expecting to finish it. I think now there was latent (very latent) wisdom in my addition to Mad Dog’s list. There are just some things we will never get to... such as eating our families and ourselves, and that’s OK.

The to-do list is just a form of self-soothing, there to give us an illusory sense of control. All we can really do is try to keep her lit, rolling those tasks on to the next day, making it the future’s problem. With any luck, I’ll die in the night and then ‘sort tax’ can suck it.