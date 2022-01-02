| 9°C Dublin

Sophie White: You will never reach the end of your to-do list, and you need to make peace with that

Sophie White

The first to-do list I ever engaged with was not my own. It was the to-do list of a friend of a friend who I stayed with in London. It was 2007 and I’d just arrived to his flatshare in Clapham. I piled my stuff in the corner of the living room and waited for him to get ready so we could go out.

I spied this guy’s to-do list on the coffee table. As someone who’d yet to require a to-do list, I was intrigued. I feel it’s relevant, at this juncture, to mention that this man’s name was Mad Dog, and I never — either during the period of my stay at his home, nor in the 15 years since — learned his real name. His to-do list was befitting of a man named Mad Dog. It read:

