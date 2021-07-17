Sonia O’Sullivan: ‘It took some distance from it all before I was able to say, okay, I want to help someone to be even better than I was’

It’s another scorching afternoon in Park City, Utah, and Sonia O’Sullivan has been coaching a group of elite athletes from various countries. It’s part of a new chapter in her life and another string to her post-retirement bow. In the last few years, she has also blossomed into a perceptive, insightful commentator and pundit, and she will front RTÉ’s coverage of the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

These things give her life a renewed purpose and structure, she explains. Coaching, particularly, has helped her deal with the loss of the consuming passion of her legendary career on the track, but it took time before she could appreciate it. “It took some distance from it all before I was able to say, ‘OK, I want to help someone to be even better than I was,” she explains. “It is satisfying when someone you’re working with does well but it’s not on the same level as when you yourself have crossed the line and won. Nothing really compares to that.”

And nothing compared to the rush of watching Sonia in her prime. In triumph or disaster, she took us along with her, bawling ourselves hoarse as she ignited her famous kick down another back straight in Stuttgart or Rome, or leaving us stricken when she flamed out in Atlanta. She was to the Olympics what the late Jana Novotná was to Wimbledon, a gifted, instinctual athlete whom the fates seemed to conspire against. The footballers of the era had Nessun Dorma as their soundtrack but there was always a bit of opera in our Sonia.

Despite the tension etched on her face, it always seemed like she was running with some joyous, almost child-like motivation. This made us think of her as the only clean one amid line-ups of doped Eastern European and Chinese athletes. Even all these years later, she doesn’t seem sure what to think. “There was never evidence; everyone got drug-tested after races. You only learned after that there were ways around it,” she says. “I remember watching Icarus [a 2017 documentary on doping in cycling] and that really opened my eyes. I did the sport because I wanted to see how good I could be. For some people, I guess the motivation was money but that was only ever a bonus for me.”

Sonia with the 5,000m silver medal at the 2002 European Athletics Championships

Sonia with the 5,000m silver medal at the 2002 European Athletics Championships

Growing up in Cobh, Sonia had no real idea of how good an athlete she could be. It was only when she accepted an athletics scholarship at Villanova University that she began to see her own potential. “It was 1987 and you took different steps along the way to get better. I wasn’t even thinking about the Olympics at that point; it was just little steps every time to try to improve and run faster. That gave me a solid foundation to stand on so that when I got up to the top in the sport, I hadn’t skipped over any important stages of development.”

She won a gold medal at the World Student Games in 1991. The following year, she set six Irish records and became one of the contenders at the Barcelona Olympics. In the women’s 3,000 metres, she was outsprinted at the finish and came fourth, but over the following two seasons she would become the most dominant middle-distance runner in the world. Much of that success was predicated on her supersonic kick — in the space of a few yards, she could lengthen her stride and open up a yawning gap on her competitors. “Being able to run fast at the end of a race comes down to being competitive — that’s what separates the good runners and the great runners. In training, the last thing you do should be the fastest because you are going to stop then. So, in my own way, I always practised it. When I trained in Kingston in London, we had some very intense sessions but there was always a very instinctive race at the end. It was always men that I trained with and I wanted to beat them, and often I did.”

Even at the height of her powers — in 1995 — there was always a perception about her that she was highly strung and a little eccentric. “I think it’s kind of normal for athletes to be like that,” she says when I mention it. “You have to be a bit out there and willing to act on your instinct, and sometimes that turns out not to be the right thing. When the ducks weren’t all in a row, I would do crazy things.”

I mention a recent conversation I had with Paul Howard, who ghosted her Sunday Tribune column in his days as a sportswriter. He described her losing her running shoes in Paris one year and spending the run-up to the race ringing around Métro stations to find out if they’d been handed in. She was given a replacement pair of red shoes but felt unable to perform properly in them, telling Howard later, “Everyone knows you can’t win in red shoes.”

“I think at that point I wasn’t very happy or content. I was unsettled and on edge... that thing [losing the shoes] just made all that more apparent. Looking back now, I can see exactly what happened but I wasn’t able to interpret what was going on in the moment and do something about it.”

She prefers not to look back at all on Atlanta, where, as the heavy favourite, she suffered an upset stomach and failed to finish the 5,000m final and, badly shaken, crashed out in the heats of the 1,500m a few days later. “It’s one of those things that you bury and move on. It just took a bit of time. It ultimately came down to: ‘What else do I want to do?’ and there was nothing else I wanted to do besides run.”

Over the following winter, she slowly began to rebuild her confidence. “When you have something happen like that, it’s a trauma and everything goes. You might still look like an athlete but your energy and everything about you is low. [Her then coach] Alan Storey took it very easy with me in late ’96/early ’97 and he just waited until I could train hard again — he knew I would turn the corner at some point.”

And boy, did she. Two world cross-country titles came in 1998, and by 2000 she was again in the hunt for Olympic medals. In the Sydney 5,000m final, she fought Romania’s Gabriela Szabo all the way to the finish — and eventually won the silver medal — but it was perhaps bittersweet, given how often she had beaten Szabo previously and what came later. In 2003, performance-enhancing drugs were found in a car owned by Szabo — and driven by a family friend. “I should have been able to beat her,” Sonia says, firmly. “She wasn’t doing anything that made her unbeatable. There was nothing outrageous. I put it down to myself — if I’d run a different race tactically, I should have beaten her.” (And Szabo, it must be emphasised, never failed a drugs test.)

Sonia losing out to Romania's Gabriela Szabo (right) in the 5,000m in Sydney

Sonia losing out to Romania's Gabriela Szabo (right) in the 5,000m in Sydney

That mature acceptance of the past also extends to her feelings toward another major figure of the Sydney Games, Cathy Freeman. The two women, athletics icons in their own countries, go way back. Freeman was angry when she discovered that Nic Bideau, Freeman’s former partner and ex-manager, was in a relationship with Sonia. Freeman later wrote in her autobiography that she had cut her wrists in distress at the situation and smeared blood on a mirror. In Sonia’s own autobiography, she referred to Freeman as “Voldemort” (after the sinister Harry Potter character). Two decades later, Sonia and Nic are married with two kids, and the hatchet has been buried between Sonia and Freeman. “I met her by chance in a gym last year. I was coaching at a boys’ school,” Sonia says. “She was on an exercise bike. She was warm toward me. We both got on with our lives. She was angry at me at some point, but I was never angry toward her. Why should you have this hatred for someone when you’re just two people who recognise each other? For someone looking in from the outside, it might look strange but when you’re in the situation, I think we were both just relieved that everything that happened was just water under the bridge.”

Running in her genes: Sonia with her youngest daughter Sophie, also a runner, in 2018

Running in her genes: Sonia with her youngest daughter Sophie, also a runner, in 2018

For a figure who sometimes seemed a little lost for words trackside, she has been a surprisingly colourful commentator. I mention the recent suspension placed on American sprint queen Sha’Carri Richardson for smoking marijuana and Sonia tells me that she was surprised the defence was not that Richardson had accidentally inhaled the smoke. “On the last day of the competition at the US trials, I was asking one of the athletes on our team what the story with it [marijuana] is, because when you walk around in Eugene, Oregon, where the trials are, you can smell it all around. He said it was pretty common amongst athletes in the off-season and that was their thing, and it wasn’t shocking or frowned upon. When Richardson was interviewed about it on morning television here in the US, it wasn’t presented as a negative story. I think if it happened in Ireland, it would have been seen as much more negative.”

But isn’t it unfair to ban her when, whatever your views on weed, it’s hardly a performance enhancer? “Well, they say it’s not a performance enhancer but I don’t know. I did see one thing that says that it helps you relax and if you’ve any anxieties about performance, it can help with those and that’s one of the reasons it’s on the banned list. But then, across the board in other sports, it’s not considered a performance enhancer, so then you go back to the powers-that-be and the question of: why is it banned in athletics?”

What does she think of the inclusion of trans athletes in the gender category to which they have transitioned? “It’s a tough one. If you were male initially and were built big and strong like a man, then it doesn’t seem fair that you should be able to compete against women. But it depends on how good the man was in the first place. I mean, there are plenty of men that I could beat, and whether it’s fair [to allow trans athletes] I think depends on whether they were at an elite level in the sport beforehand or if they took it up when they transitioned.”

Irish chances in athletics are, she says “roughly the same as they were last time”. The lockdown will have helped some people. “Some of the younger athletes have had an extra year to mature physically and mentally so that’s lucky for them; people who were injured have had time to recover so they’ve also lucked out. For people who were going to be on the team anyway, it hasn’t made much of a difference. The people who we expected to be at the highest level are still there.”

Top of the pile of Irish athletics competitors is our 400m hurdles specialist Thomas Barr, she says. “He has been the most impressive of everyone and he is back very close to the level that saw him get to fourth place [at the 2016 Olympics in Rio] and break the Irish record. He kept surprising us in 2016 and progressing to the final, and getting faster every time, but the most important thing with him is he’s always competitive. He’s in one of the toughest events — I was at the American trials for it and the standard was so high. The Americans could fill the field if they were allowed more than three but, luckily for Thomas, they’re not.”

She’s passed her pure love of running on to the next generation. Her younger daughter, Sophie, is now following in her mother’s footsteps as a scholarship athlete in the US. Sophie has beaten her mother in a race, something the elder O’Sullivan enjoyed. “It kept me going for a long time to try and keep up with her but, as with any parent whose child takes up their sport, there will normally come a time when they go past you,” Sonia says, smiling. “Last year we were both in Australia and it was Mother’s Day, so we went for a run together and that was really nice.”

Her career did set her up financially for life, and she was canny with her investments, but she adds that “my lifestyle is by no means extravagant”. Charmingly, she seems more excited by the fact that she still gets free running gear. She turned 51 last year but says that, even though there is a certain acceptance of the ageing process, she still enjoys pushing herself on runs.

Sonia O'Sullivan in Utah this year, where she is coaching a new generation of elite runners

Sonia O'Sullivan in Utah this year, where she is coaching a new generation of elite runners

“It’s just for the satisfaction of doing it now. Occasionally, I’ll do a fun run or a park run and set myself a time to achieve. But it’s not the end of the world if I don’t make it. For a long time, I didn’t have purpose in the running I was doing and I think I have that again now, and I do the right things to make sure I feel OK. I’ll never be as fast as I was but it’s better to be a good slow runner than a bad slow runner. That’s how I look at it.”

Live Olympics action begins on RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ Player from 1.30am on July 23 as the Irish rowers take to the water, with the Olympics Opening Ceremony following from 11.30am