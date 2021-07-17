| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sonia O’Sullivan: ‘It took some distance from it all before I was able to say, okay, I want to help someone to be even better than I was’

The Cobh athlete opens up about the trauma of Atlanta and redemption in Sydney, talks about marijuana in US athletics and finding her purpose in running again

Sonia O'Sullivan in Utah, July 2021. Photograph: Carla Boecklin Expand
Sonia with Nic Bideau and daughter Ciara with her silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics Expand
Sonia with the 5,000m silver medal at the 2002 European Athletics Championships Expand
Sonia losing out to Romania&rsquo;s Gabriela Szabo (right) in the 5,000m in Sydney Expand
Running in her genes: Sonia with her youngest daughter Sophie, also a runner, in 2018 Expand
Sonia O&rsquo;Sullivan in Utah this year, where she is coaching a new generation of elite runners Expand

Close

Sonia O'Sullivan in Utah, July 2021. Photograph: Carla Boecklin

Sonia O'Sullivan in Utah, July 2021. Photograph: Carla Boecklin

Sonia with Nic Bideau and daughter Ciara with her silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Sonia with Nic Bideau and daughter Ciara with her silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Sonia with the 5,000m silver medal at the 2002 European Athletics Championships

Sonia with the 5,000m silver medal at the 2002 European Athletics Championships

Sonia losing out to Romania&rsquo;s Gabriela Szabo (right) in the 5,000m in Sydney

Sonia losing out to Romania’s Gabriela Szabo (right) in the 5,000m in Sydney

Running in her genes: Sonia with her youngest daughter Sophie, also a runner, in 2018

Running in her genes: Sonia with her youngest daughter Sophie, also a runner, in 2018

Sonia O&rsquo;Sullivan in Utah this year, where she is coaching a new generation of elite runners

Sonia O’Sullivan in Utah this year, where she is coaching a new generation of elite runners

/

Sonia O'Sullivan in Utah, July 2021. Photograph: Carla Boecklin

Donal Lynch Twitter

It’s another scorching afternoon in Park City, Utah, and Sonia O’Sullivan has been coaching a group of elite athletes from various countries. It’s part of a new chapter in her life and another string to her post-retirement bow. In the last few years, she has also blossomed into a perceptive, insightful commentator and pundit, and she will front RTÉ’s coverage of the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

These things give her life a renewed purpose and structure, she explains. Coaching, particularly, has helped her deal with the loss of the consuming passion of her legendary career on the track, but it took time before she could appreciate it. “It took some distance from it all before I was able to say, ‘OK, I want to help someone to be even better than I was,” she explains. “It is satisfying when someone you’re working with does well but it’s not on the same level as when you yourself have crossed the line and won. Nothing really compares to that.”

Sonia with Nic Bideau and daughter Ciara with her silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics Expand

Close

Sonia with Nic Bideau and daughter Ciara with her silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Sonia with Nic Bideau and daughter Ciara with her silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Sonia with Nic Bideau and daughter Ciara with her silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Most Watched

Privacy