'Someone in the room said, "I’m sure you just wanted a healthy baby." Then things went silent'

This week, five writers share the moments that changed their lives, here, Sarah Caden opens up about the day she discovered her baby girl had Down syndrome

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Sarah Caden

Everyone was pregnant in 2010. Friends, family, friends’ family, friends of friends.

And I was pregnant, too. It was my second pregnancy. My first-born daughter was a toddler. The summer was fine and the baby was due at the end of August. There was a lot of hanging around in parks, going to the beach, preparing for a repeat of first time around.

Then, my second baby was born. It’s a girl. Great, we wanted a girl. Someone medical in the room said, “I’m sure you just wanted a healthy baby.” I felt a bit ashamed of having wished for another girl, rather than the more noble wish for the baby’s welfare.