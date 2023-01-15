Snooker, soccer and cannabis jellies - How Lynn Ruane found a way to beat burnout and pulled herself back from the brink
The politician and activist talks about how feelings of burnout meant she could never switch off, how she struggled with work commitments and how stepping back and examining her life led to a healthier outlook
Liadán Hynes
Lynn Ruane is seated at the desk of her office in Leinster House, leaning back, and trying to put into words the way she was feeling this time last year, when she realised things were getting on top of her.