Snooker, soccer and cannabis jellies - How Lynn Ruane found a way to beat burnout and pulled herself back from the brink

The politician and activist talks about how feelings of burnout meant she could never switch off, how she struggled with work commitments and how stepping back and examining her life led to a healthier outlook

For some head space, Senator Lynn Ruane has taken up football and snooker, pictured here in Ken Doherty's Academy. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Liadán Hynes Sun 15 Jan 2023 at 09:30