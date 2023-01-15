| 3.8°C Dublin

Snooker, soccer and cannabis jellies - How Lynn Ruane found a way to beat burnout and pulled herself back from the brink

The politician and activist talks about how feelings of burnout meant she could never switch off, how she struggled with work commitments and how stepping back and examining her life led to a healthier outlook

For some head space, Senator Lynn Ruane has taken up football and snooker, pictured here in Ken Doherty's Academy. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Senator Lynn Ruane at Leinster House, 2016. Picture by Tom Burke Expand
Lynn Ruane's mother and her daughter, the actor Jordanne Expand
Lynn Ruane winning Non-Fiction Book of the Year for her memoir 'People Like Me' (Gill Books) at the An Post Irish Book Awards, 2018. Picture by Patrick Bolger Expand
Lynn Ruane with her boyfriend Paul at the Burning Man festival Expand
Match fit – Senator Lynn Ruane pictured at the National Indoor Arena. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand
Lynn Ruane keynote-speaking at The Teaching Council&rsquo;s festival of teaching, FÉILTE, in 2018. Picture Conor McCabe Photography Expand
Lynn Ruane at Burning Man Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

Lynn Ruane is seated at the desk of her office in Leinster House, leaning back, and trying to put into words the way she was feeling this time last year, when she realised things were getting on top of her.

It felt like there were bluebottles flying around in my head,” she says. “I was still super-productive but I was coming home in the evening and it was like I couldn’t transition into calming my brain down to be able to relax. Over the last couple of years, the evening time became a struggle of me trying to calm down.”

