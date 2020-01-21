Sky high: Why Gen Z is falling for the thrill of birdwatching

As he grew, Brian, now a 21-year-old student of environmental science, kept looking skywards. He explored his own local environment and further afield. As a teenager he and his dad travelled the country in search of birds going as far as Kerry on the hunt for an elusive elegant tern. On that same trip he identified his 200th species, a milestone made even more special by the fact it was an American Golden Plover, a migratory bird that is rarely spotted here.

Hundreds of adventures later and with 325 bird species detected in this country, Brian believes that birdwatching opened up a window to the natural world that also led him to his choice of college course. "It's really shaped my life. I'd never be bored for a single second of my day. I always have something to read or somewhere to go," he says.

"I keep track of everything I've seen and the dates. I'd be able to tell you the date and the location and what I saw that day. I did illustrations right up until Leaving Cert. I do some photography but I know birdwatching has sparked an interest in photography more for others," he says.

"There's a few young people my age interested in birdwatching and if something turned up in Kerry, for example, we'd know about it straight away because we have a WhatsApp group. Four or five of us would head off in the car to see it," says Brian.

Offline he and his fellow young birders meet up at events organised by BirdWatch Ireland and gather for the annual sea-birdwatching event on the Loop Head Peninsula in August when migratory sea birds pass very close to shore during autumn migration, making for exciting watching.

Bird watcher Brian McCloskey from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. Photo: Arthur Carron.

"It's like an adrenalin rush - I know it sounds crazy but that's what is keeping me at it. There was a programme recently on 'twitching' - where you go to try and spot a rare bird - and it was explaining how it's nearly like a drug," he says.

One of the younger birdwatchers Brian has become close to, through social media, is 19-year-old science student Joe Proudfoot. From Blackrock in Dublin, it was his maternal grandfather, Gabriel Noonan, who introduced Joe to birdwatching.

"He travelled the world looking for birds and he got me interested. When we first went out we'd go to Bull Island or on trips to Wexford. These days I'd be really interested in looking for rarer and scarcer birds," says Joe.

Two years ago Joe took a trip to the forests of Finland in search of owls. A trip to Holland is in the pipeline for later this year with some fellow young 'birders', and long-term Joe hopes he can combine his interest with his career.

"Birds would be my main passion but I'd be interested in mammals and plants - they're all linked. I think interest in the environment has rocketed in the last couple of years. I really want to do something that will lead me down that path. I wouldn't mind getting a job working in a National Park for a few years," he says.

According to Cian Cardiff, a 21-year-old self-employed gardener from Greystones, Co Wicklow, technology and social media have helped boost people's interest in birding.

"Social media is a big thing that really inspires people. I run a couple of Facebook pages where I identify birds and that's a good way to get more young people involved," says Cian, who also works as a bird surveyor for an ecology company.

"I find myself looking at birds when I'm working. It takes your mind off stuff and I get fascinated by making identifications. There's just so much to learn," says Cian, whose interest in birds was sparked at the age of nine when he saw white storks on a family holiday in Portugal.

While Sally O'Meara (22) from Miltown Malbay in Co Clare says she was a late-comer to birdwatching, her new job - which she's starting next month - will see her monitor sea birds.

It was while she was studying fresh water and marine biology at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology that Sally conducted her first survey of sea birds. "I found it incredible - the birds were so close and so diverse around Galway Bay. The second I got off the boat I realised this is something I really love. My grandad had a really old pair of binoculars and I started going to local beaches to spot birds. I still go to the beach once or twice a week to spot birds. I like a dedicated slot of time - I don't like to rush and I like to get a good look at a bird and study it," says Sally.

"I love going out if I'm feeling a bit restless - it's getting out in nature and in the fresh air. I quite like going on my own. It's just you and birds," she says.

Fellow birder Cathal Forkan (20), a second year bio-tech student from Galway City, believes that while there used to be a stigma around birdwatching, things are changing.

"One of the reasons it appeals so much is that you're out in nature. There's always something to listen to or look at. Patience is quite necessary as well as a good pair of binoculars as this brings the magic closer. I can't imagine life without it," he says.

According to Niall Hatch, spokesman for Birdwatch Ireland, Greta Thunberg and David Attenbourgh have amplified young people's interest in and awareness of the natural world including the world of birds.

He believes parents and grandparents can play a really positive role in harnessing their child's interest by doing something as simple as putting feeders in the garden and keeping an eye on what's coming and going. He recommends youngsters to get involved in the surveys conducted by BirdWatch Ireland which involves counting the birds that visit your garden.

Hatch, whose own interest in birdwatching developed as a toddler, says birds are the gateway to understanding the environment and once you turn that tap on, it never turns off again. And he says while we often don't think about birds as predators, because they are at the top of the food chain, there are daily battles for survival going on all around us if we just stop and take a look.

"Robins and blackbirds are voracious predators. A blue tit pursuing a spider is no different to seeing a cheetah chasing an antelope. The same life and death struggles are going on every day in your back garden," he says.

Hatch says while they are keen to encourage more young people to get involved, you're never too old to start. All you need, he says, are eyes and ears. Then you're ready to take off.

For more information see birdwatchireland.ie and Cian Cardiff's Facebook page 'The Life of an Irish Birder'

