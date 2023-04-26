Six things to do in the Boyne Valley – from a gin school to dressing like a lord or lady

Boyne Valley Tourism celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. Here's a taste of the things you can do in the area...

You may know it for heritage sites like Newgrange or the Hill of Tara, but there’s a lot more to it; a raft tour, gin school and chance to dress up at Rockfield House are just the beginning.

Here is a rundown of some of the key sites and hidden gems I got to see.

1. Listoke Distillery and Gin School

Listoke Distillery

As soon as I got home, I found myself recommending Listoke to all my girlfriends as it makes for the perfect hen party event. Ireland’s first gin school involves a gin making class – yes, that includes samples - and you get to take the gin you made home with you. Learning about the science behind making gin was fascinating, and I loved the creativity of making your own using a range of florals, spices and citrus. There was also a short tour of the distillery which was really interesting. €95pp; listokedistillery.ie

2. Rockfield House

Rockfield House

Also one for hen parties – but also stags and family outings – is Rockfield House in Kells, Co Meath. Owned by the Murtagh family of Causey Farm, this involves a Victorian adventure where upon arrival, you’re turned into a lord, lady, or one of their servants. You could end up doing the chores or participating in parlour games, with one of the activities involving the rather creative use of a chamber pot. Accompanied by a very entertaining butler, Rockfield House really does feel like a trip back in time and is so much fun whether you’re working, competing, or relaxing in the lap of luxury. Aristochicks packages from €49pp. rockfieldhouse.com

3. Take a Historical Raft Tour

Boyne Valley Activities kayaking

I also got to experience a raft tour with Boyne Valley Activities, which I was delighted to find did not involve too much labour, though I did think otherwise as I was handed a paddle! Travelling down the beautiful River Boyne which carries you along in its current (hence the lack of need for much exertion), our guide told us all about the rich history of the heritage town of Trim. It was so peaceful on the water and the tour guide was full of interesting facts and trivia. I also got off the raft and was shown around the ancient and beautiful St Peter and Paul‘s Cathedral – a highlight of which was The Tomb of the Jealous Man & Woman. For the more adventurous, there are kayaks also available (pictured). From €30pp; boynevalleyactivities.ie

4. Try a tour of Bective Stud

Bective Tea Rooms

After a gorgeous lunch at the Bective Tea Rooms (known to locals as the North Lodge or Gate Lodge), I was given a tour of the Bective stud and learned all about its operations, owners and equestrian occupants. The layout of the stud is really impressive, and the horses there are simply gorgeous, so sweet and gentle. Animal lovers will not want to miss it (there are self-catering apartments, too). Afternoon tea from €40pp. bectivestud.com

5. Loughcrew Megalithic Centre

Glamping at Loughcrew Megalithic Centre

Another treat in the Boyne Valley involved a walk up to Loughcrew Cairns, a remarkable heritage site and prehistoric cemetery that dates from 3200BC (OPW guides are on site from May 25). From the top is a fantastic panoramic view. While at Loughcrew Megalithic Centre, I also visited Maggie Heaney’s Heritage Cottage (a traditional Irish cottage built in the 1700’s) and got to check out the campsite and glamping site on offer. I have to say, I particularly took a shine to the glamping, not being a very “roughing it” kind of gal. I could imagine returning with my family or partner for an escape to this beautiful natural place – and there’s no 3G so you’ll have to put that phone away and appreciate the beauty of your surroundings. heritageireland.ie

6. Loughcrew Estate and Gardens

Fairy trail at Loughcrew Estate and Gardens

Last but not least, Loughcrew Estate and Gardens – which plays host to an annual Fairy Festival - is the stuff of dreams. The estate is available to rent for classy events and retreats, while the gardens are truly breathtaking to walk around. Scattered with art works and home to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, it’s easy to see how the venue has played host to a number of folksy, bohemian-style weddings and other festivities. There's electricity in the air of the place and it is a lovely spot to visit with friends, family, or other halves. Garden entry from €7/€3.50. loughcrew.com

Where to stay

The Conyngham Arms Hotel in Slane is a restored, charming and cosy 18th century coaching inn located in the heart of Slane village. conynghamarms.ie

The Headfort Arms hotel in Kells also has an award-winning restaurant, The Vanilla Pod, which focusses on local and in season produce. headfortarms.ie

Deirdre was a guest of the Boyne Valley Tourism, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. For more, see discoverboynevalley.ie.