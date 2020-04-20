| 7.3°C Dublin

Sitting in my back garden, I said two poems out loud. I loved the sound of my own voice!

Mary O'Rourke

The Lockdown Diaries

Mary O'Rourke

Well, here we are again, still in lockdown. But strangely, as I write this piece, I'm in an upbeat mood.

Why? I'll tell you plainly why. I'm a political animal, and last week we had the production of the framework document of a government of unity between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. I approve of such a government - not that anybody is seeking my approval, but I want to say it quite plainly.

It remains to be seen if some of the smaller parties will join with the two. One or other of them must do so, if we are to form a stable government.