Sitting in my back garden, I said two poems out loud. I loved the sound of my own voice!

Well, here we are again, still in lockdown. But strangely, as I write this piece, I'm in an upbeat mood.

Why? I'll tell you plainly why. I'm a political animal, and last week we had the production of the framework document of a government of unity between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. I approve of such a government - not that anybody is seeking my approval, but I want to say it quite plainly.

It remains to be seen if some of the smaller parties will join with the two. One or other of them must do so, if we are to form a stable government.

I know this column is not to talk politics, but I simply have to tell you the effect of the production of the framework document had on my spirit and my frame of mind.

I read every line of it, explored it, thought about it, and realised fully the hope and aspiration that went into the making of this document. I know there are plenty of clever political writers across the Independent group of newspapers, and I do not intend to take over their very strong role.

Of course, the critics have said it's all aspirational, but I reply: What is wrong, in a time of complete lockdown, in a time of total disarray health-wise in Ireland, with having aspiration and hope? But it is aspiration clothed in the very realistic words that things can never go back to being the same again. Yes, we do need a social contract.

We can never again have a health system which is so constrained by lack of money and thoughtful ambition that it cannot help the people who really need healthcare in our society. Likewise, small businesses which need strongly the advice and money they are presently getting, but which need to hold that out again for the future.

Immediately when I read the document, I began to telephone three or four political friends, particularly one who is strongly realistic and absolutely always on the ball with his political ideas.

So in the midst of lockdown, I've had a very, if you like, energetic week, and it is all because I see a future on the horizon for Ireland, and it is a future of aspiration and hope, but firmly set amid practical resolutions to our ongoing difficulties with health and housing and quality of life which people, no matter what they earn or don't earn, have not been able to obtain up to now. Yes, the people voted for change, and this document, properly implemented and supplemented by, I hope, the influence of other parties to join, will point a way forward for Irish life when we get out of the effects of coronavirus and rise out of the lockdown.

Enough on politics, you might say, and I think so too, but I did want to explain my change of mood in this week of lockdown. Of course, it helped greatly that it was a wonderful week of weather, some of which I spent sitting outside in my back garden in the sunshine while my thoughts were full of politics and what could, and should happen.

As I sat out, I started to say poetry out loud. So I said two poems out loud, with nobody to hear me, and I loved the sound of my own voice! That brought me back to thinking of many years ago when I was, for a few years, a secondary school teacher in a school here outside Athlone. I always told students who were having difficulty with poetry to go into their bedroom at night, close the door, and say the poem out loud three or four times. They would get the rhythm and the music, and as time went on they would get the meaning of the words.

I never believed in the studied critique which would come with some poetry books of the actual poem. Better by far to say it out loud, to listen to the cadences and the music, but above all listen to the words and the meaning will come so clearly to you.

I'm glad to say that many of the students followed this advice and were able to overcome what initially was a wariness of the poetry and of its message, and came to actually love poetry for what it brought to their mind and their intellect.

So I was only repeating in the garden the lessons I taught all those years ago.

I hope before we finish this lockdown series that I will have an opportunity to tell the readers my two favourite poems that I have read and taught, and ask that we would all take a few minutes to say these poems out loud, and to remember the joy and enthusiasm which the readings give us.

I must end on a quasi-positive note, and I think it may sum up many cocooned people's feelings. It is by Anonymous, and it says:

"When in trouble, when in doubt, Run in circles, scream and shout!"

That's a good philosophy, isn't it?