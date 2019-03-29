'Since I lost mum, I can't bear seeing Mother's Day cards'

For weeks before Mother's Day, the shops are full of schmaltzy cards, floral baskets and teddy bears - an ever-present reminder that Sunday is a day of celebration. Restaurants will be packed with families out to mark a joyful occasion and pay tribute to the mums who reared us and nurtured us.

But not everyone will be celebrating on Sunday. For those who have lost their mothers or perhaps endured abusive or neglectful relationships, the day itself, and the lead-up to it, can be extremely difficult and can revive painful or troubling memories.

It acts as a reminder of the mother who is no longer with them or, indeed, the one they wished they had, and watching other people celebrate their mums when they aren't in a position to do so is challenging.

So sensitive is the topic that it was brought up in the House of Commons this week when British MP Matt Warman said advertising companies should bear in mind those for whom the day is not happy - as despite being 53, Mothering Sunday still evokes memories of the mother he lost a decade ago.

Hester McKenna understands this feeling. She had such a good relationship with her mother that she cannot bear going through it without her.

"My mother and I have always had the most fantastic relationship," she says. "I'm the only girl and we were so close throughout my entire life. She was my best friend and my soulmate and we never had a cross word. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 despite never having smoked in her life and to say I was devastated would be an understatement.

"I couldn't bear the thought that she would only have a few more years left, but further tests showed that the cancer was stage four and all of a sudden I had to get used to the fact she might not even last a year. As it happens, she died just 25 days after diagnosis and nothing could have prepared me for the shock and the grief that followed."

This is the third Mother's Day that the Louth woman will be without her mum May - and she still finds it as hard as the first.

"All through the years, Mother's Day was our special day," says Hester. "Before I had children of my own, I would spoil her on that day and when I had my own four and then the grandchildren, we would get pampered together by everyone.

"My Dad died 13 years ago, so Mammy would come to my house and all the children and grandchildren would come too. My husband would cook for us and we would have cards and little gifts from everyone. Then the pair of us would go to the pub for a drink. It was lovely.

"It's coming up to the third Mother's Day without her and I still can't bear to see all the cards in the shops. I keep finding things that I would like to buy her. I feel her death as deeply as if it just happened."

Although she really misses her mother and the day will be sad, there are also many things to be grateful for.

"My mother was taken away from us too quickly, but she knew how much she was loved and I was by her side throughout the whole process," says Hester. "I am so blessed with my children and grandchildren, and am so lucky to be spending the day with them. Mammy doted on all of my children first and then the grandchildren, who she idolised, so we will all be thinking of her on the day - she might not be with us, but she certainly won't be forgotten."

42-year-old Dublin woman Mairead finds Mother's Day hard too - but for very different reasons. For her, the "bombardment of tat on this Hallmark day" brings back thoughts of her childhood she would rather forget.

"I never had an easy relationship with my mother," she says. "She was very cold, rarely smiled and certainly never gave me a hug or told me she loved me. I can't remember ever doing anything nice with her - no bedtime stories or baking sessions, and when I became a teenager, she seemed openly hostile towards me - almost as if she was jealous of the fact that I had a future ahead of me.

"I had a fantastic relationship with my dad, who was warm, kind and funny, and made up for all the negativity with my mother. But as an only child, I always felt a deep feeling of sadness that she didn't seem to love me at all."

Mairead, who has three children of her own, says while her father made excuses and tried to make up for his wife's lack of affection, she has had no contact with her mother since her beloved dad passed away and, every March, she is reminded of that fact.

"Dad told me that my mum was raised in a very unloving household so didn't know how to show affection," she says. "He also said she had wanted to go to college, but her parents forbade it and that's why she resented me going, But I didn't buy that as whenever I visited with my own kids (for the sake of my dad), she was all over them, showering them with hugs and kisses and all the time she didn't have for me.

"I know I shouldn't resent my children having a relationship with their granny, but seeing how loving she was with them, hurt even more. When my dad died in 2015, I was utterly devastated and my mother then started to become more demanding of my time and expected me to visit with the kids more often - even though she usually ignored me. So we had words and I let her know how she had made me feel throughout my life. She was raging and told me to leave and never come back, so I haven't.

"My kids wondered why we didn't visit Granny so much, but I won't pretend to a woman who has never shown me an ounce of affection. I didn't like Mother's Day when I was young as I always tried so hard to win her approval and now that she isn't talking to me, it's a reminder of the fact that, as far as I am concerned, I never had a mother at all."

Psychologist Peadar Maxwell says many people like Hester and Mairead find Mother's Day uncomfortable and painful for a host of reasons.

"Sons and daughters may feel ambivalent or even angry about a day that means something different to their friends, colleagues and maybe even their siblings," he says.

"Try to acknowledge the mixture of feelings you might experience - anger, sadness, love or a longing for a better relationship," he advises. "It's alright and normal to hold strong but conflicting feelings towards one person, but don't allow the glare of Mother's Day to trap you into being negative about other people's relationships with their mothers.

"Your siblings, friends, or partner have a right to have a different understanding of their relationships. Bitterness can cause hurtfulness, so move on and try to enjoy a day unrelated to the commercial theme of imaginary perfect relationships. And if you are bereaved, be kind and gentle to yourself, try to have good company and allow yourself to celebrate in some small way to commemorate your deceased mother."

Irish Independent