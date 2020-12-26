Simon Harris’ popularity soars but Leo Varadkar culls friends and allies: twenty political lessons from 2020

It began as a year when the old Civil War parties looked like they would merely swap power once again. However, an early election brought a ‘Shinner surge’, with Mary Lou McDonald claiming victory. Sinn Féin’s success resulted in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael going into government together for the first time, with the Green Party as the spare tyre.

The coronavirus stalled the entire process and led to set-in-stone policy positions on the public finances being thrown out the window, and a Fine Gael comeback in the polls at Fianna Fáil’s expense. The new Government has been beset by a series of unfortunate events that ends the year with Micheál Martin as Taoiseach and leader of a disjointed party. It was the year politics was turned on its head. Here are 20 political lessons from 2020.

1 Micheál Martin is blessed with the inept dissidents in his party

The temporary Taoiseach tested how far a leader can go before his troops revolt. Martin started the year striding towards power. He returned from the election with fewer TDs but his goal of leading the Government intact. As Fianna Fáil’s opinion poll figures fell to single digits, he agreed to make way for Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach in two-and-a-half years, prompted upset with many with his ministerial selections, then sacked Barry Cowen. There have been numerous predictions of a heave, but none materialised as the dissidents admired the long grass growing.

Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheal Martin leaving the first Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle in June. Photo by Sam Boal

Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheal Martin leaving the first Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle in June. Photo by Sam Boal

2 Simon Harris is the only person whose political health improved from Covid-19

His inadequacies contributed to the early general election. After another botched winter flu season and the longest waiting lists in Europe, a motion of no confidence was tabled in Simon Harris as Health Minister at the start of the year. Yet he remained in the role for six more months as the pandemic took hold. His ability to look concerned and go on Twitter to thank “the people of Ireland” saw his popularity soar. Displaying his grasp of detail, he embarrassingly wrongly stated there were 18 coronaviruses before Covid-19.

3 Mary Lou McDonald proved Gerry Adams was a waste of space

Sinn Féin’s gains as the dominance of the Civil War parties waned seemed to come despite, not because of Gerry Adams’ leadership. Mary Lou McDonald had a rocky start as leader and Sinn Féin struggled initially, but her popularity soared in the election, gaining traction with the middle classes as she declared a Donald Trump-esque victory. After making the breakthrough, McDonald is now finding the spotlight uncomfortable as the party’s relationship with the IRA doesn’t tally too well with the shiny new Shinner image.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill

4 Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill failed to fly the flag

Countries led by women had “systematically and significantly better” Covid-19 outcomes, academic research showed. Germany’s Angela Merkel, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen, Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen and Finland’s Sanna Marin were role models. Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill decided to introduce some gender balance by showing how not to lead a country during a pandemic. Not even a global crisis could put an end to the political tribalism in Stormont. From vetos on lockdowns to Provo funerals, Covid-19 cases continued to spiral.

5 Charlie McConalogue is the world’s luckiest politician

As Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman, Charlie McConalogue was workaday and hardly set the world alight. Despite Fianna Fáil securing that portfolio, he wasn’t tipped for cabinet. Looking like junior minister material, he got one of the better roles in charge of law reform when Jim O’Callaghan turned it down. When Barry Cowen was sacked as Agriculture Minister over his drink-driving saga, Micheál Martin addressed the West of Ireland absence at Cabinet by promoting Dara Calleary in his place. When Calleary, in turn, resigned over the Golfgate debacle, McConalogue got the nod.

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns. Photo by Gareth Chaney

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns. Photo by Gareth Chaney

6 Holly Cairns struck the biggest blow against Fine Gael since Béal na mBláth

The Social Democrats built on their local election performance to put in a credible run in the general election, coming back with six seats. Five of these are in Dublin and the commuter belt, but the real spectacular result was Holly Cairns’ seismic success in Cork South-West. Not only was she the only woman elected in Cork city and county, but she denied Fine Gael a seat in the party heartland of Michael Collins country for the first time in 60 years.

7 Leo’s Christmas card list is far shorter

The Tánaiste-Taoiseach has culled political allies and friends in 2020. The Fine Gael leader started by disowning his former running mate Catherine Noone after she described him as “autistic”. He then ditched the Dad’s Army of veteran ministers in the new Government, along with his leadership campaign manager Eoghan Murphy. The kiss on the cheek in the Garden of Gethsemane to Phil Hogan followed. Best of all was the abandonment of Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail as a “friend but not a close friend” after Varadkar leaked him a confidential GP contract.

8 Enda Kenny wasn’t all that bad at elections

Come back Enda Kenny — all is forgiven. The former Taoiseach led Fine Gael into three elections and won 50 or more seats on each occasion, coming within touching distance of an overall majority. Then the clever, posh cosmopolitan boys took over and Fine Gael proceeded to record its worst level of support in a general election since 1948 and elect the lowest number of TDs since 2002, scraping back with 35 seats. The fatal failure to deliver on housing and health couldn’t be blamed on anyone other than Leo Varadkar’s team.

9 Tony Holohan is as powerful as Ajai Chopra a decade ago

The grip of the Sir Humphreys tightened during Covid-19 as the State grew bigger. So too has Tony Holohan’s influence over all aspects of public policy. The chief medical officer had the advantage of a compliant government during the first wave with Simon Harris as Health Minister unquestioningly implementing his recommendations. When the empire struck back and Merrion Street tried to put some manners on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), Holohan returned with a bang, demanding a lockdown. Varadkar slapped him down, Martin played peacemaker, but ultimately Holohan won out.

10 Paschal Donohoe tears up the rulebook

Now sharing the Department of Finance’s Merrion Row HQ with his Fianna Fáil alter ego Michael McGrath, Paschal Donohoe proved he could splash the cash when required. The Covid-19 crisis allowed the exchequer’s coffers to be opened to an unprecedented extent as the EU’s fiscal conservatism went out the window. Donohoe also used the crisis to become head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers and kept Ireland’s borrowing levels right in the middle of the EU league table. The financial buccaneering was followed elsewhere by bans on rent hikes and evictions and all sorts of other constitutional sacred cows.

11 George Lee’s pandemic career is lasting longer than his stint in politics

The disciple of doom is back a decade after he walked away from his short-lived political career because nobody was showing him love. Unlike the predictions of the economic crash, Lee gets to comment live on the disaster befalling the world this time out. Lee showed his first signs of closeness to the Nphet line when he started referring to the chief medical officer as “Tony” back in the spring. Since then he has dutifully scared the bejaysus out of the nation every night for the past nine months.

Former Fianna Fail politician Donie Cassidy. Photo by Colin Keegan

Former Fianna Fail politician Donie Cassidy. Photo by Colin Keegan

12 Donie Cassidy is some man to get a crowd for a dinner

A cabinet minister, a European commissioner, a Supreme Court judge, a broadcaster, half a dozen Oireachtas members, a couple of lobbyists, a bunch of civil servants and retired politicians: Donie Cassidy’s Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was quite the get-together. Pretty much everyone who went to Clifden now regrets attending and many have paid a heavy price. The last great bash of the old guard of Leinster House will live long in infamy as careers fell harder than Connemara rain.

13 Mairéad McGuinness knows a dumb priest never got a parish

Never backward at coming forward, McGuinness spotted an opportunity to get a coveted place at the European Commission table and went for it. Phil Hogan’s tour of the country while home on his holidays fell foul of his political masters in Dublin and Brussels alike. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen dropped a subtle hint that she wanted a male and a female candidate. McGuinness was quick out of the traps to pitch publicly for the job as Fine Gael ministers eyeing the job ran scared.

Supreme Court Justice Séamus Woulfe. Photo by Gareth Chaney

Supreme Court Justice Séamus Woulfe. Photo by Gareth Chaney

14 Helen McEntee is good at taking advice from her boss

Fine Gael’s rising star didn’t just jump ahead of her peers to make it to cabinet; she did it in style by landing the plum justice ministry. The Leo loyalist has had a stellar rise to the top ranks after just seven years as a TD. When her leader offered her a bit of helpful advice by recommending that Seamus Woulfe would make “a good judge”, McEntee had no hesitation in appointing the outgoing attorney general to the Supreme Court over other more experienced members of the bench.

15 Alan Kelly is trying not to be a clone of Pearse Doherty

After being blocked from running for the Labour leadership by the party’s old guard four years earlier, Kelly made no mistake and swept in to the top job. He inherited a party that has made no progress in recovering from the 2016 wipeout. Labour is smaller and younger now. Kelly is putting plenty of energy into his role and trying to show he is not just angry, but has empathy with the plight of the common man and woman as the left gets squeezed by Sinn Féin.

16 Eamon Ryan fended off the fundamentalists

The Green Party hit their target of 12 seats and Ryan rejoined Martin around the cabinet table a decade on from his party being wiped out for its role in the economic crash. Ryan saw off the fundamentalist, left-wing and woke millennial wings of his party to get the Programme for Government across the line. He also overcame a challenge to his leadership of the party. The Greens’ record in coalition has been patchy and they are by no means the watchdogs of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who are given carte blanche.

Paschal Donohoe and Charlie Flanagan leaving the Convention Centre in Dublin after the election of the new Taoiseach.

Paschal Donohoe and Charlie Flanagan leaving the Convention Centre in Dublin after the election of the new Taoiseach.

17 Charlie Flanagan is no loss to history

Alan Partridge gave us a laugh with ‘Come Out Ye Black and Tans’, but Charlie Flanagan managed to somehow turn the joke on himself with his wacky commemoration for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and Dublin Metropolitan Police. The then justice minister went off half-cocked and arranged his own event for the pre-partition police forces. Future Fianna Fáil backbencher Cathal Crowe led the charge against the commemoration, citing the RIC’s role as “strong arm of the British state” and the force’s involvement with the Black and Tans. On the eve of a general election, Flanagan managed to pour more petrol on anti-British sentiment and deliver Fine Gael a bloody nose.

18 Stephen Donnelly is the most overpromoted politician in the country

Leaving lifelong Soldiers of Destiny on the benches, Martin went ahead and put political mercenary Donnelly into the cabinet as health minister. Landing in Angola in the middle of a global pandemic is hardly the best of circumstances. Donnelly’s patronising approach hasn’t endeared him to colleagues and he has twice failed to get memos passed by the Cabinet to clamp down on drinking and partying. His comparison of trampolines and Covid-19 was quite surreal and his messaging to the public left much to be desired.

19 Norma Foley does her homework

She comes from a Fianna Fáil dynasty and has been a public representative for the past 20 years, but Foley made her breakthrough in the general election, winning her party’s only seat in Kerry, taking out her running mate and the incumbent John Brassil. The newly elected TD then went straight into cabinet when the Government was eventually formed. She hasn’t looked back since. The Leaving Cert was sorted and the schools returned. With a little help from Martin at the start, Foley has been a solid performer in the coalition and gets the basics right.

20 Simon Coveney is another casualty of Brexit boredom

During the year Brexit seemed to go on forever, just like Coveney answering a question. The Foreign Affairs Minister had a flat election campaign and was on the margins of the coronavirus crisis, apart from being the contact point for the Keelings fruit company when they wanted to check about bringing in migrant workers. Coveney toyed with going for the European Commission and still harbours ambitions to become Fine Gael leader, although Varadkar shows no signs of leaving any time soon. Like Michael McGrath in Fianna Fáil, he stands ready to serve.