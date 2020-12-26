| 6.2°C Dublin

Simon Harris’ popularity soars but Leo Varadkar culls friends and allies: twenty political lessons from 2020

A ‘Shinner surge’, a pandemic and unprecedented fiscal Band-Aids made for a turbulent year north and south, writes Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheahan

Clodagh Murphy from Tallaght takes a selfie in front of a mural of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Picture by Colin Keegan Expand

It began as a year when the old Civil War parties looked like they would merely swap power once again. However, an early election brought a ‘Shinner surge’, with Mary Lou McDonald claiming victory. Sinn Féin’s success resulted in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael going into government together for the first time, with the Green Party as the spare tyre.

The coronavirus stalled the entire process and led to set-in-stone policy positions on the public finances being thrown out the window, and a Fine Gael comeback in the polls at Fianna Fáil’s expense. The new Government has been beset by a series of unfortunate events that ends the year with Micheál Martin as Taoiseach and leader of a disjointed party. It was the year politics was turned on its head. Here are 20 political lessons from 2020.

1 Micheál Martin is blessed with the inept dissidents in his party

