| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Silver linings: How I learned to love my new grey hair

Barbara Scully

Like many women, Barbara Scully succumbed to her natural hair colour in lockdown. Friends said it was ageing, but she's found it empowering. And now, she says, it's here to stay

Natural woman: Barbara Scully loves her new look. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Natural woman: Barbara Scully loves her new look. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Natural woman: Barbara Scully loves her new look. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Natural woman: Barbara Scully loves her new look. Photo: Gerry Mooney

They say you should be careful what you wish for. About a year ago, when I realised that I was having my colour done once a month, I wondered out loud, just how grey I really was. Well now I know the answer. Very.

My last visit to my hairdresser was at the end of February and so by the time we got to early April, my grey roots were well established. And I panicked. Not so much that I was tempted to use a box colour mind you, because I remember what happened the last time I did that, to dye my hair purple. It was fine for about a week. But then my head slowly turned pink on top, purple in the middle and orange at the ends. I slunk back into my very patient and kind hairdresser, who explained that it would take months to undo the damage.

And they did warn us at the beginning of lockdown. 'Don't be tempted to use a box colour' they said, 'use sprays until we reopen.' Easier said than done though, because when I went looking for a root spray, in early April, they were as rare in the supermarket as flour. It seems that Mná na hÉireann were baking up a storm and spraying their grey roots through the initial phase of lockdown.