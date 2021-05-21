Sick of Netflix? Here are 9 activities you can do this rainy weekend 

While the sun might not be splitting the stones this weekend, there’s still plenty to do.

Whether it’s getting back to reopened museums and cultural attractions, livestreamed events, or getting the wellies on in the back garden for Biodiversity week, here’s eight things to get up to this weekend, rain or shine.

The National Gallery (Dublin)

The National Gallery has opened its doors once more, and there is no better place to wander around on a rainy day. Explore the permanent collection or the new exhibition New Perspectives, which shows off the newest additions to Ireland’s national collection of art, many on display for the first time.

All visitors need to book a free ticket in advance of visiting.

Galway City Museum (Galway)

Among the inspiring exhibitions which will be open for viewing are MONUMENT, developed in partnership with Galway 2020, former European Capital of Culture; The Corrib: Myth, Legend & Folklore; Keepers of the Gael; and Revolution in Galway, 1913-1923 showcasing recently acquired material relating to revolutionary James ‘Seamus’ Quirk who was killed in Galway in 1920.

Booking your free ticket in advance is essential.

The Crawford Art Gallery (Cork)

Cork’s Crawford Gallery is also back open to the public, with three new exhibitions.

Dara McGrath’s For Those That Tell No Tales which features 60 photographic works on the War of Independence, along with outdoor sites in the city; the Zurich Portrait (and Young Portrait) Prizes exhibition, and Doug Fishbone’s first solo exhibition in Ireland which creates a sculptural spectacle - mirroring the housing and rental market - and invites visitors to wander around his ‘ghost estate’.

No booking is required before your visit.

The Book of Kells (Dublin)

Are you a bookworm who’s missed the tranquil atmosphere of you local library? Have you always meant to visit the Book of Kells, but been turned off by winding queues of tourists? This weekend might be the perfect opportunity to cross a visit to the Book of Kells and the beautiful Long Room off your bucket list.

Book now here.

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing (on demand audio stream)

This show by Finegan Kruckemeyer is performed by Graffiti Theatre Company on The Everyman Theatre stage in Cork, and brought to your home as an audio stream as part of the Everyman’s series, Play it by Ear.

Triplet sisters are left in the forest by their woodcutter father. From this fairytale beginning, three resolutions are made – one sister will walk one way, one the other, and the third will stay right where she is. Twenty years later, having circumnavigated the globe, and fought Vikings, and crossed oceans, and tamed wilds, and achieved greatness, the three meet again, as women.

This is one for all the family, able to be enjoyed by young audiences of 8+. Running time is 55 minutes and tickets cost from €12.

Uniform (Streamed)

Are you not a woman because you don’t wear heels or a skirt?

Are you not professional because you like to dress in pink?

This thought provoking one woman play written by and starring award winning playwright Hazel Doolan explores self-identity, coming of age and loss of agency.

It will be streamed from the Town Hall theatre in Galway on Saturday 22 May at 8pm. Tickets cost €10.

Aillwee Caves (Clare)

Located in the heart of the Burren in County Clare, the weather won’t be a problem as the staff at Aillwee welcome you to the dramatic underworld of this area.

Expert guides will accompany and inform you during your leisurely tour. The tour consists of a 30-minute stroll through the beautiful caverns – over bridged chasms, under weird formations and alongside the thunderous waterfall which sometimes gently sprays the unsuspecting visitor! Marvel at the frozen waterfall and explore the now extinct brown bears' bones (ursos arctos).

The caves are open from 11am, with the last tour of the day at 5pm. Pre booking is essential at www.aillweecave.ie

Get dressed up for the Races

The style stakes are set to be high at the first virtual style event of the racing fashion season at the Curragh Racecourse this Saturday, May 22. The judges of this year’s event are fashion stylists and TV presenters Judy Gilroy and Lorna Weightman and they’re looking for something different.

To enter, simply visit www.curragh.ie/what-to-wear-at-the-races and follow the “enter here” link. Entrants will be asked to fill out a form and upload one full-length photograph of their outfit. The link is also available on all of The Curragh’s social channels.

Entries, which are now open, close on Saturday May 22 at 2pm so the judges encourage entrants to make sure to upload their entries early. The winner will receive a €1,000 Tipperary Crystal voucher for Romi Dublin jewellery, a magnum of Taittinger champagne and four admission tickets to next year's Irish Guineas Festival at The Curragh. Not a bad Saturday spent!

Biodiversity Week – Backyard Bio Blitz & Scavenger Hunt

National Biodiversity Week is finishing off at the weekend with the Backyard Bio Blitz and Scavenger Hunt.

The Bio Blitz is all about exploring nature in your local area. Pop out to the garden or local park between showers, or see what you can spy from your window.

Ecologists and wildlife experts from the Irish Wildlife Trust, Irish Peatland Conservation Council, and Native Woodland Trust will be online to help identify your finds. Simply share your photo on Twitter or Instagram with #BackyardBioblitz, and tag @IrishEnvNet on Twitter or @national.biodiversity.week. on Instagram

There is also a Scavenger Hunt and activity sheets to ensure that the whole family can take part in the weekend fun. Choose one of two sheets, Easy Peasy (suggested age range 4 – 7) or A Little Tricky (suggested age range 8 -12).

Enter your Bio Hunt pictures and completed Scavenger Hunt sheets before the end of the weekend to be in with a chance to win a prize!

More info here.