Should we be concerned by the rise in choking during sex?

An American survey found 21pc of women reported having been choked during sex and a fifth of men reported they had choked a partner during sex

It’s impressive to me how many men have done it without checking,” 29-year-old Anna (not her real name) tells me, when I ask her how she feels about choking during sex. “I distinctly remember thinking ‘I wonder what I responded to that read as consent to that?’. Was it rough kissing? Something else?”