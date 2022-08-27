| 7.1°C Dublin

Sharon Horgan: ‘I had to get over waking up in the middle of the night wondering if I was gonna die alone’

Back on our screens in her dark new comedy Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan talks about being single again, feeling more connected to Ireland as she gets older and why she won’t write about her two daughters

Sharon Horgan. Picture: David M Benett/Getty Images Expand
Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in 'Bad Sisters' Expand

Chris Harvey

It’s early morning in New York — I’m calling from London — and we’ve sauntered casually on to the topic of murder. She’s always had this dream, she confides, but after making her new Apple TV+ show, Bad Sisters, “it’s just a regular occurrence”. She’s being playful, but also serious. “I get very angry. I’m fuelled by it sometimes. I don’t know what that is or where it came from. But yeah, I’ve often felt like killing someone.” Pause. Afterthought: “It’s not something I would move forward with, by the way.” The punchline is delivered slyly with perfect comic timing. Being funny comes naturally to Horgan, who has created some of the defining TV comedies of the past 15 years. “I feel like how I even construct sentences, you know, in regular life, they have a certain kind of comedic slant.”

Allied to a ferocious work ethic (she only takes “four-minute lunchbreaks”, her Catastrophe co-writer Rob Delaney complains), Horgan’s sharp observational wit has given us hits such as Motherland and Pulling, as well as hidden gems, like the 2007 series Angelo’s, in which she plays one half of a bobbies-on-the-beat couple. In the first episode, they sneak off to see a doctor about their difficulties conceiving. Stung by her partner’s admission that he masturbates twice a day, Horgan’s PC says, “Just one last thing, Doctor, Dave’s testicles are really, they’re small, aren’t they, quite unusually small… We were wondering if that might be one of the causes.”

