Sex in the pandemic: ‘A lot of people are feeling pressurised to meet with people, get on with it and have sex in a car. They’re told by others on apps not to be such a goody-two-shoes...’

Mention to anyone that you are writing about Irish people’s sex lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the jokes aren’t far behind. “That’ll be a short piece!” notes one colleague. “What’s that again?” asks a friend.

They might have a point. Historically, people’s sex and dating lives have often been changed beyond recognition by a pandemic, especially when measures to curb human interaction have been implemented. Kissing Is Barred While Influenza Is Lurking About, reads one headline from a US paper in 1918. Yet according to historian Dr Kate Lister, during the Black Death, people “rushed headlong into lust”. During the Great Plague of London in 1665, she notes that “it was also widely believed that you couldn’t contract the plague if you already had the pox (syphilis). The basic idea here was that the body couldn’t host two infections at once. Rather than staying away from sexual sin, the Great Plague of London saw people clambering to contract STIs.”

“Now, as throughout history, humans have a couple of classic and opposite responses to deadly pandemics,” says Tina Tessina PhD, psychotherapist and author of Money, Sex, and Kids. “With the bubonic plague in Europe, some people ran riot in the streets, having sex in public, while others retreated into prayer and meditation.”

But that was then, and this is now. And in Ireland, the responses to Covid-19, in terms of our dating and sex lives at least, have certainly been varied. Several variables — among them cultural, historical and technological — have contributed to a unique moment in our overall journey towards becoming a more sex-positive society. Events like marriage equality, Repeal the Eighth and even the damning Mother and Baby Homes report have seen Ireland shrug off the cloak of sexual shame and stigma that has had a chokehold on the country for decades.

Technological advances in dating have also now led to what experts are observing as a notable rise in digital intimacy. A global virus, however, is the plot twist that no one saw coming.

“People have felt frustrated, like a year of their lives has been taken away from them,” observes sex-and-relationship expert Dr Caroline West. “Hook-ups were still happening despite lockdown; there was a high rate of STI transmissions in 2020, so it shows that sex was still important to people,” she adds.

“While I thought people would be more keen to make up for lost time and have casual partners, research from dating app Bumble has shown that, actually, over 50pc of people are looking for a long-term partner and only 8pc are looking for something casual. I think lockdown has made a lot of people evaluate what they are looking for in a relationship.”

Changes in certain corners of Ireland’s sexual health and sexual services industries may offer some clues as to how the Irish are having — or not having — sex.

According to Phil Corcoran of the Sexual Health Centre in Cork (sexualhealthcentre.com), a condom postal service launched in March 2020 was an initiative that saw a “huge” response.

“We do not have an indication of exactly what drove this demand but this is something for us to explore going forward,” he says.

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for Nimhneach, the Dublin BDSM scene’s largest monthly club night, says that in terms of real-life meet-ups, there “isn’t anything going on”.

“Not only us, but every event in our space has stopped,” the spokesperson notes. “Virtual meet-ups don’t cut it. Nothing has been organised, as privacy concerns are more pressing online. There aren’t loads of folks turning up online, either. In fact, it’s quieter.”

Kate McGrew, artist/sex worker and member of Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (sexworkersallianceireland.org), says that those working in her industry have seen changes, too. “People overwhelmingly are still working but have seen a dip in their clientele and real constraints in where and how to work. As quite a privileged worker, I have been doing virtual work and taken the occasional car meet. What I’m hearing is that clients are saying things like, “If you don’t see me now during the pandemic, you lose me as a client afterward,” or are offering twice the usual rate [to workers] to come out. There has been a massive surge in online curated sex work, although we are also, worryingly, hearing of many workers talking about accepting clients they would have previously screened out.”

Shawna Scott, owner of SexSiopa.ie, has noticed “way more sales” in sex toys than before the pandemic. “There’s been a massive shift,” she observes. “I’ve gained so many more first-time buyers. People are spending €200 in one go. I did triple in the first lockdown what I usually sell over Christmas.

“If you’re single, you’re feeling frustrated, and if you’re stuck in lockdown with someone, you’ll want to open up your sexual repertoire. And now is definitely the time to invest in exploring your sexuality.”

James*, who is in his sixties and works in Galway, has found that 2020 has given him the time and space to explore sexually with his partner Cora*.

“Initially, we agreed not to see each other but after a few weeks we both needed sex so we met up again,” James recalls. “We haven’t kissed since Covid-19 began. We decided to explore tantra, and that allowed me to explore, as it’s very sensual. We learned so much more about touch and it has brought us closer together. The pandemic sparked us to avoid the boredom that affected others — we leave it outside and we have become more emotionally attached now.

“Pleasure did help us escape but, yes, we did worry about Covid,” he adds. “We decided when Level 5 restrictions kicked in that we would live together, at least until the restrictions are lifted.”

Journalist/videographer Niamh O’Donoghue has been with her boyfriend, Jake, for six years, and Covid-related events have conspired to keep them physically apart.

“I moved home from London in 2020 — Jake was supposed to move over to London right before Covid — and Jake and I decided not to rent in Dublin,” the 27-year-old explains. “He went back to his parents in Drogheda and I moved in with my parents in Dublin. In Level 3, Jake was in my bubble and I was in his family’s bubble but, let’s be frank... I’m in a small house with my parents. It’s very difficult to have any alone time.

“It has definitely put a dampener on things in physical terms but we have built this relationship on the foundations of support, and mental support. That’s key for us right now. Although, if we could get in a room together for five minutes… let’s just say, distance makes the heart grow fonder.”

Melanie*, a marketing manager in her forties, has three children ranging in age from four to 13 and says that Covid has killed off her sex life.

“It wasn’t exactly swinging from the chandeliers to begin with, but between homeschooling, working, cooking what feels like 40 meals a day and the simple business of staying sane, I’m not sure where the other stuff is even meant to come in,” she jokes.

She and her husband, Stephen*, had previously managed to establish a “date morning” every Friday, when their children were at school. Current pandemic restrictions have put paid to that. “There’s no time, there’s no space, we’re possibly sick of the sight of each other,” Melanie admits. “I know [sex] would probably make us feel better but there’s just nothing left to give after you finish with the day. We’re both stressed and depressed. It’s even more of a libido killer than having the kids was.”

As a single woman with an ear on the biological clock, motivational coach Ariana Dunne is facing a different type of stress. Before March 2020, Dunne — who until recently had a dating column in Stellar magazine — had decided to remove herself from apps like Tinder and Bumble, and concentrate on meeting people in real life. Within weeks of Covid-19, she was back on the dating apps in earnest.

“Single life is horrendous and soul-destroying, and the pandemic has made things 50 times worse,” she reflects. “I went on four dates last year, and even that was a worry. In one instance, we were very quickly thrust into this relationship where he was just coming to mine, and we were just going to Lidl and buying food. That was weird.

“I know lots of people who met people online and very quickly met in real life and went to each other’s houses. It just speeds up the relationship part of it. Others were thinking, ‘Well, it’s kind of handy to have this guy around for six weeks [during lockdown],’ so they weren’t bored.”

Wexford-based thirtysomething Christine*, who had been “single for the best part of a decade”, decided to connect romantically with a neighbour during lockdown.

“If anything, I would normally be avoiding dating a neighbour, in case it didn’t work out!” she says. “I think at the beginning of the first lockdown, there was a pause in the dating scene as nobody could go anywhere, and it was such a cultural shock.

“Everyone was thinking about work and family situations so maybe casual dating was put on hold temporarily, but after a while I think a lot of people must have started to seriously consider their actual options, as there was no chance of going out to a club and getting the ride — this especially for younger men in their twenties.

“So [my neighbour and I] decided to do a book swap and go for a walk, because there wasn’t much else to be doing! But he was just a big, huge ridebag and we had both been deprived for quite some time — and we did click in that way too.

“Definitely Covid influenced it in some ways… as time wore on, we both developed a mad guilty conscience about having high-risk extended family,” Christine adds. “I don’t know if Covid is the only reason it developed, but it certainly contributed to us being a bit more present.”

Denise Robinson, who is in her fifties and is based in south Co Dublin, has been writing an entertaining blog about her dating life (deniserobinson.ie) and decided to continue writing it during Covid after single readers, struggling in their own dating lives, asked her for uplifting stories. Yet staying positive while dating within Government guidelines proved to be a challenge.

“There were definitely lots of people feeling they wanted to meet someone,” Robinson recalls. “I could meet [a man] for a walk, then another walk… you can only do so many walks. I was looking for someone to meet up with and get me through the period, and for a bit of craic.

“One man made it really clear: ‘I’m not getting close to anyone. Life’s too short. Let’s go for it.’ So many people aren’t even thinking about Covid. They just need sex. They won’t even meet for a coffee.”

“What I really found unbelievable was the amount of men wanting to just come over for sex,” Dunne agrees. “On the apps, they’d say, ‘I can just come over to yours now.’ It definitely happened before the pandemic, but for the amount of people asking for [sex], there must be a high percentage of women accepting.”

Feargal Harrington, who founded and runs Intro matchmaking agency (intro.ie) with his partner Rena Maycock, notes that this has quickly become a bugbear for much of his client base.

“What I’m hearing every day is, ‘I’m so fed up of the filthy texts,’ he says. “A lot of people are feeling pressurised to meet with people, get on with it and have sex in a car. They’re told by others on apps not to be such a goody-two-shoes, in a ‘What’s the difference between five and 10k if it’s just the two of us?’ way.”

The uptick in business for Intro, Harrington says, has been immense. “We’ve had more people come to us since March 12 than ever before in 10 years of the company,” he observes. The company often organises 100 dates a week in non-Level 5 times — both socially distanced and in organised Zoom chats — and turns away 20 people a week, as the company feels it simply can’t meet their expectations.

“Interestingly, more men than women have contacted us,” Harrington continues. “Women are much better at nurturing friendships, and I think now guys are feeling the isolation a lot more.

“Covid has shone a light on the importance of accessing a proper pool of like-minded people. Some people are at their wits’ end, and others realise they now have to take a proactive step to meet someone.

“From what I see, people are jumping into bed more quickly than they ordinarily might,” Harrington adds. “Tinder car sex is definitely happening, but people aren’t telling their friends about these things, as [the idea of flouting Covid guidelines] is extremely divisive. People have urges and want to fulfil their wants and desires, but don’t want to scupper their friendships.”

Robinson, too, has encountered men who are much more interested in strings-free sex, lockdown or not: “It’s amazing even in the pandemic, the amount of men looking for sex. I got a lot of, ‘Here’s my credentials, what about I call around?’ I’ve learned there are two types of single men — the genuine guy who is prepared to get to know you, or the guy who just wants a quick bam. They’re just so bored. Also, how can you move a relationship forward when you can’t go out to dinner or go to a band?”

Dublin-based thirtysomething Betzy Nina Medina knows the answer: she first met her boyfriend, Michael Dunne, who is also in his thirties, online last May, and they initially bonded over a shared love of live music.

“We started talking every day, then took the dates online, then watched movies and gigs together,” Medina recalls. “We realised we were very attracted to each other.” The pandemic played a part in their romance. “It definitely felt more personal. I’d talked to guys before but this definitely made it more personal and intimate — we were sharing so much, things were kind of building up between us.”

When they first met face to face, Michael had driven from his home in Co Laois to Dublin. “We kissed straight away and that was it,” Medina smiles. “When Laois went into lockdown in August, he stayed with me. It went very quickly and it matured into a relationship. It was very unexpected, but I was saying to my friends that this is a really good time to meet someone properly. You have to do the video calls, and then when you meet, you have a whole history with the other person.”

Colin*, who works in hospitality in Dublin and is in his forties, also found that the pandemic had an unexpectedly positive effect, in terms of meeting sexual partners.

“Once all the usual options were taken off the table, I was very frustrated, in every sense of the word,” he recalls. “I was lucky in that a friend had a very small group of four to five friends who were living on their own, and in their own way isolated. We met up and sat on stoops outside houses for the summer.

“I wasn’t on Tinder. I’m not meeting strangers; I’m meeting people within my own social group. All of a sudden, there were six or seven girls, all friends of friends, that I’d meet at small gatherings in the house. It kind of snowballed from there — each girl was aware of the others, but I was very honest about it and they didn’t seem to care.

“I think it was a mix of everything,” Colin adds. “The people in question are not into relationships themselves, and we were in close quarters.

“We were all able to spend time with each other, in a space where you could have more intimate conversations. There were no other distractions. I’m 100pc there when I’m with them — we have great fun and there’s no awkwardness. I think it’s the honesty. They know what they’re getting. They’re as much into it as I am. And every time we meet, it’s like a honeymoon period.”

According to Dr West, hook-up culture has undergone a huge shift, towards the digital realm. “[This] includes activities such as Zoom dates or sending memes, nudes, or voice notes. In one sense, it’s been good for getting used to establishing boundaries in relationships,” she observes.

“Bumble found that, before meeting, two-in-three people (62pc) had a conversation with their dates about the venue, mask-wearing and physical contact. These conversations were key, with 76pc of people saying that this helped them get to know their date better and feel safer.

“It’s also a great way to spot red flags: if the person doesn’t respect your wishes around your comfort level, that might be a warning sign that they might not respect your choices in other areas.”

Across Dublin, charity worker Simon* notes that, in the absence of opportunities to meet people in pubs or at parties, “everyone moved online”.

“I’d say I was a typical dating-app user, getting no interest, delete, reinstall, repeat,” he says. “Occasionally you’d hit it off with someone, have the chats and find out in person they’re not so interesting. I’d fare better with friends of friends or others in the real world than apps.

“All my single friends who hated apps were now giving their thumbs a serious workout,” he adds. “At the start of lockdown, I matched with a lovely woman and we kept the chat going for 55 days, not skipping a day. By the end of it, we had little more to say so left it and didn’t revive it when that lockdown ended a few weeks later.

“I went on one date in the middle of lockdown and it was all masks, elbow bumps and five feet apart,” Simon adds. “It’s strange going on a date knowing that the potential to hook up is not there. It’s totally fine if nothing happens on a date but knowing that it 100pc won’t happen, or happen for the foreseeable future, is weird.

“Personally, I was a little looser during the first lockdown,” he continues. “It was the summer and most people didn’t understand the full gravity of the pandemic and thought it would be over by August.”

“That clearly wasn’t the case and we’re in the weeds right now. Six months ago, I knew maybe six or eight people who got Covid, but today probably half the people I know got it, so I’ve deleted all apps and am most definitely sitting this one out.”

Simon is less the rule and more the exception. Tinder’s recent data shows that on March 29 last year, people swiped more times on the app than on any other day in Tinder’s history.

According to Naomi Walkland, head of Bumble (UK and Ireland), the dating rulebook is now out the window. “Irish women and men are redefining what they want,” she observes. “We’ve seen the rise of ‘slow dating’, where people are taking more time to know each other and build a connection before they pursue a relationship.

“In Ireland, they are definitely hard-balling,” Walkland adds. “There is no messing around. One-in-three feels more confident to say straight off the bat, ‘We’re not right for each other.’”

Globally, there has been a 40pc increase in Bumble users availing of the video feature, with the average call lasting 30 minutes. Are they using the feature for conversation, or to connect sexually? “They don’t just see intimacy as something physical,” Walkland notes.

Feeld (feeld.co), described as “a dating app for open-minded singles and couples”, saw a 30pc increase in Irish users in 2020, with the majority of them living in Dublin. Of this growth, over 70pc of new users in this timeframe were in the 25-34 age bracket.

“It is for humans that want to explore their desires and design their relationships in their own terms,” explains the app’s communications manager, Lyubov Sachkova. “We saw a spike in new users coming to our platform, with 60pc growth in new connections and over 120pc growth in messages sent in March and April alone.”

The app’s features signal a significant step up in terms of what digital intimacy can deliver. “In the Feeld app, we have Cores, which is our way of saying locations,” Sachkova explains. “Virtual Cores work the same way, except they don’t represent a real location but a virtual space. We came up with three versions for the different moods our users might be in.

“Staying at Home is for those that want to connect with self-isolating humans from around the world. Usually people join there if they want to connect with a truly global virtual location for romance, friendly and even platonic connections. Remote Trios is for those looking for threeway fun. As you can guess, this Core is a dedicated space for couples and singles looking to play together. And Fantasy Bunker is for those that want to skip the small talk and get to virtual action.

“Since March 2020, Staying at Home quickly became the most popular Core for a period of a couple of months, while the Fantasy Bunker and Remote Trios have grown tenfold, with members joining from 70-plus countries.

“What we know is that the environment that the honesty and openness of our users [creates] makes for an engaged and active community,” Sachkova explains. “We have heard stories of platonic friendships forming on Feeld as well as very sexy stories of our users fulfilling fantasies.

“What we understand from observing that is that the way we build relationships and intimacy is changing while staying the same,” she adds. “No restrictions to the physical world are going to stop the pure human desire to connect with others. We are living in times when technology can provide us with the solutions to connect with others, even from a distance, and we have seen so many of our users resort to our product as the solution.”

Jean-Philippe Imbert, professor in sexuality studies at DCU, adds, “Virtual sex is just another type of intimacy. There’s an interaction with a person on screen, but then there’s interaction with yourself watching the screen, so it’s a mixture of masturbation and pornography.

“You’re giving and taking, but within the safety of your own home.”

Digital intimacy is certainly an ingenious solution to our current social set-up, yet sexologist Randy Ralston — who successfully ran regular in-person cuddle salons across Ireland until 2020 — notes that being touch-starved for a sustained length of time doesn’t bode well for humans, either.

“It’s nothing but negative,” he says. “I would imagine it would have a dreadful impact on the nervous system if people aren’t practising this type of self-care. It’s been close to a year since we stopped [the salons] and I’ve been getting constant contact from people asking about when the next one is happening.”

Ralston is unsure when his Irish cuddle salons may be reinstated, yet even with uncertainty over the pandemic looming large, it’s worth looking in a wider sense to what the future might hold.

“It will totally change the situation with regards to dating,” Imbert notes. “We don’t yet know what impact coronavirus will have on future generations. Will we stay at a level of online dating only?”

After the 1918 pandemic, the Roaring ’20s, with no shortage of hedonism and sexual liberation, came hot on its heels. Might something similar occur once we return to “normal” after Covid-19?

“Absolutely,” says Tessina. “Prohibition was partly responsible for the Roaring ’20s. The prohibition we have now is about social distancing and mask-wearing.

“When the vaccine has created herd immunity, I think there will be an explosion of people emerging from lockdown and clamouring to have all the experiences they’ve been missing.”

*Names have been changed