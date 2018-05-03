Scientist (104) bids fond farewell to grandsons as he leaves for Switzerland to end his life after 'ageing disgracefully'

David Goodall, a botanist and ecologist, wore a top labelled "ageing disgracefully" and said he regrets living until 104.

He has an appointment with assisted dying agency Life Circle in Basel, Switzerland. He got on a plane in Perth last night and bid goodbye to his family and friends.

"I should be glad when I get on the plane - so far, so good," he told 9 News. "I have some of my family here - there are three grandsons here, I believe and my daughter Karen... It's very good that they shall be here to see me off".

He told ABC: "I am 104 years old so I haven't got much time left anyway. I might as well not have (my health) getting worse and worse, making me unhappy as it goes." He will spend several days with other family in Bordeaux, France, before travelling to Switzerland where he is due to end his life on May 10.

'I don't want to go to Switzerland, though it's a nice country,' he told 9 News. "But I have to do that in order to get the opportunity of suicide which the Australian system does not permit. I feel very resentful."

Online Editors