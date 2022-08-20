| 21.2°C Dublin

Sarah Keane, Swim Ireland CEO and Olympic Federation of Ireland President: ‘I’m not a comfort-zone sort of person’

Sarah Keane is the type who dives headfirst into a challenge and makes a splash, which helps explain her remarkable leap from solicitor to CEO of Swim Ireland — and now president of the Olympic Federation. Here, she opens up about her early years and career, and why kids need sport in their life

Sarah Keane is the CEO of Swim Ireland, and now president of the Olympic Federation. Picture by Nina Val. Expand

Emily Hourican

Sarah Keane has the kind of CV that inspires respect, certainly; perhaps a little envy, and definitely a degree of “how?”. She has been CEO of Swim Ireland for almost 20 years (during which time the organisation has gone from just two employees to a staff of 39 with revenue of around €4.5m); is president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland; on the board of the Central Bank, and a talented swimmer who has represented Ireland at water polo. She also has three children.

She is a huge advocate for sport — and everything it brings to society — and is clearly highly effective within that world, both personally and professionally, and equally so on a corporate level... and yet, she says, “I never envisaged myself working in sport.

