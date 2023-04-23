Samantha Power: ‘Irish people are plugged into global events – I had a natural interest in what was going on’

There’s a moment in Samatha Power’s memoir, An Education of an Idealist, in which her infant son, tired of sharing his UN ambassador mother with geopolitical concerns, wonders when it’s going to be “Declan, Declan, Declan instead of Putin, Putin, Putin”. A decade later and, while the Russian president is an even more destructive presence on the world stage, it seems like a certain child diplomacy has won the day.

It’s late morning in Washington, DC and Power, standing in front of a sign for the vast agency she heads up – United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – was up until 3.30am, supporting her now teenage son as he endeavoured to complete his history project.

“That’s quite different than being up nursing, for sure,” she says, recalling a time when she had to express milk while managing the pressures of America’s relationships in the UN.

In the interim years the ‘Zoomification’ of the working world has made it easier to be present even if she’s not physically at home. And Declan and his younger sister Rían, born during Barack Obama’s second term, are older so she can teach them about world events. She caught Declan “pretending not to read” one of her books recently and brings Rían “chintzy snow globes” instead of ChapStick as a present from her travels.

There is a symbiosis between her work in heading up America’s vast foreign aid agency and her role as a mother.

“Mainly what I bring [to parenting] is the ability to actually describe what’s going on in the world. And between Covid and the war in Ukraine, the kids’ lives are being shaped much more by geopolitical events than similarly situated kids of that age even five or 10 years ago. They feel the ‘over there’ much more dramatically. So, in that sense, there’s a lot to engage over. I think every stage of their lives is different. And then this job requires a different set of commitments from me,” she says.

Samantha Power and her husband Cass Sunstein at her ceremonial swearing-in with Kamala Harris in 2021. Photo Getty Images

Samantha Power and her husband Cass Sunstein at her ceremonial swearing-in with Kamala Harris in 2021. Photo Getty Images

Those commitments are wide-ranging. USAID was founded by another Irish-American, John F Kennedy, to “prevent the social injustice and economic chaos upon which subversion and revolt feed”. Power heads up an agency with a budget of over $27bn (€24.6bn) and, after a certain waning of influence in previous decades, under Joe Biden’s presidency the role has been elevated to membership in the White House’s National Security Council, which she regularly attends.

​Under her leadership USAID has faced an unprecedented array of challenges, from climate change to the war in Ukraine. It has placed a great emphasis on using native workers in the countries where the agency provides aid, and on winning back a certain amount of overseas trust lost during the Trump years.

“Inevitably, because the pendulum swung very dramatically from President Obama to President Trump and now has swung dramatically again, in rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, in reinvesting in Nato and our alliances with Europe and also in celebrating science and aggressively tackling climate change in the world, I think a challenge is offering assurance that these investments are going to be enduring investments and that they are not short-term,” Power says.

Samantha Power and Barrack Obama. Photo: Pete Souza, White House press service

Samantha Power and Barrack Obama. Photo: Pete Souza, White House press service

She has an even more direct line to Ireland than JFK. She grew up in Dublin in the 1970s and attended Mount Anville Secondary School. Her parents’ marriage fell apart as her father Jim, a dentist, sunk into alcoholism. Power would do her homework in Grogan’s Bar on South William Street while this “brilliant, charismatic” man sank pints of Guinness and held forth. Her mother, Vera Delaney, a nephrologist and former field hockey international, moved Samantha and her brother Stephen to America to escape this instability.

On a return trip to Ireland their father seized the opportunity to try to gain custody, leading to a Christmas Eve showdown and a harrowing choice for the children. The then 10-year-old Samantha obeyed her mother and walked away from her father.

Five years later he died alone, leaving his daughter to grow up feeling somehow responsible. She only discovered much later he was found at the time of his death lying on her bed, and the guilt at his apparently having died of a broken heart haunted her for years.

As an adult she was plagued by an anxiety she referred to as “lungers” – a word coined by a former boyfriend who witnessed her struggling to draw breath.

​America was a culture shock, and she worked on losing her Irish accent, which she would come to regret.

“I can clearly remember my first day of American public school in Pittsburgh,” she told me in an interview for the Independent back in 2008. “I had to wear my Mount Anville uniform in front of all those kids because my mom didn’t have any money for new clothes.

“It was totally humiliating – for life. The shirt, black leather shoes and pleated skirt. Years of therapy later, I’m still not over it. If you really want to know how I got interested in war zones you’d have to go back to that first day of school in the Mount Anville uniform.”

Beyond the family drama, she characterises the move to America as part of the “brain drain” of Ireland of the time and, if she was affected by the demons within her family, the circumstances of the country at the time – the conflict in the North and the spectre of sectarianism – also shaped her.

“Coming from a small country that has experienced conflict, I never felt what a lot of Americans felt until quite recently, which is immune to some of the demons of history, because it wasn’t over there that there was conflict or sectarianism. It wasn’t over there that there was mass migration because of economic circumstance.

Samantha Power speaks at a UN Security Council meeting on May 2, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Samantha Power speaks at a UN Security Council meeting on May 2, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

“It was people who wanted to stay home but had no choice [but to move], to feel like they could feed their families. And so that’s a perspective on migration today. That’s a perspective on extremism and sectarianism and so forth.

“Irish people are just very plugged into global events, whether out of necessity, whether out of family ties, whether because you always feel you’re one generation away from having to board a plane or a ship. And that mindset is very different today than it would’ve been when I was growing up. So I think, like so many Irish expats and so many people in Ireland proper, I had a natural interest in what was going on around the world.”

​The family settled first in Pittsburgh and then in Atlanta. In her youth, Power, a keen baseball and basketball player, considered becoming a sports journalist, but during an internship at a CBS affiliate the footage of the events in Tiananmen Square made sports seem trivial.

After graduating with a BA in history from Yale in 1992 (she was unable to vote in that year’s presidential election as she was not yet a US citizen) she worked at an international affairs think-tank, the Carnegie Endowment, and forged a letter from Charles William Maynes, the editor of a journal where she was interning, which enabled her to get accreditation as a war correspondent in Bosnia.

She says the determination to get to Bosnia was part of an effort to impress the US diplomat Morton Abramowitz, for whom she had worked at the Carnegie Endowment. He was “consumed with what was happening” in the former Yugoslavia.

“And I was like any kid who wants to make a good impression on their boss. Well, to make a good impression, I had to learn more about what was happening in Bosnia. The more I learned about what was happening in Bosnia, the more horrified I was.”

Samantha Power and Barrack Obama. Photo: Pete Souza, White House press service

Samantha Power and Barrack Obama. Photo: Pete Souza, White House press service

In the former Yugoslavia she worked as a stringer for many prestigious publications, including The Economist, The Boston Globe and The New Republic. She had a conviction that knowledge of the atrocities which took place there should lead to political action. She felt frustrated by the slowness of the Clinton administration to intervene meaningfully on the conflict and soon felt disillusioned with her own contribution.

Reporting on the human cost of the unfolding genocide made her feel like a “vulture”, she once wrote. She mentions the feeling of being “helpless and quite impotent” in terms of making a real difference. And she was conflicted, she says now, by the question: “Do I have anything to contribute? And I didn’t in the early part of my career, other than knowing how to tell a story.”

But that ability would be what kick-started her career at the coal face of international relations. After reluctantly leaving Bosnia to do a law degree at Harvard, she wrote a book, A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide. It won the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction in 2003 and was read by a young senator, Obama, who would soon be in the running to becoming US President.

In 2005 he met Power and offered her a role as a foreign policy advisor on his campaign. Obama’s rapid ascent made her an even more public figure than she would have otherwise been and a profile in Men’s Vogue from the time called her a “Harvard Brainiac with a mean jump shot” and made reference to her friendship with George Clooney, who she had gotten to know after both worked to raise awareness of the genocide in Sudan.

​But Power was still, in many ways, more a Washington outsider than the average presidential surrogate. This would come to haunt her, when, in an unguarded moment during a 2008 interview with The Scotsman, she referred to Obama’s then primary opponent Hillary Clinton as “a monster”. The remark was supposed to be off-the-record but was reported and it made international news. During the fallout Power had to resign from the campaign.

It was something she beat herself up about for years – and that is perhaps evident even now in her very carefully phrased answers. But as painful as it may be to look back on that period, this was also a time when her personal life was transformed for the better.

After years of dead-end relationships, she met the legal scholar Cass Sunstein and in July 2008, just a few months after Obama had taken office, she and Sunstein were married in Waterville, Co Kerry, in a small church overlooking the Atlantic. Her old friend and former US ambassador to the UN, Richard Holbrooke gave her the wedding present she most wanted – a face-to-face meeting with Hillary Clinton where she could convert the “depths of my regret” at the “monster” remark. Clinton “graciously accepted” the apology.

By the following spring Obama had brought Power back into the fold, appointing her to the National Security Council. In her memoir she described moving from policy meetings to IVF appointments and slipping into White House toilets with pregnancy tests. She and Sunstein succeeded in having two children – Declan, born in 2009, and Rían in 2012.

Cass Sunstein and Samantha Power in 2016. Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images

Cass Sunstein and Samantha Power in 2016. Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images

In the White House she struggled with the layers of bureaucracy that now separated her from Obama and his reluctance to take up issues she had championed – like using the word “genocide” to describe the mass murder in Armenia. Most difficult of all was his failure to get Congressional authorisation for air strikes in Syria.

Power was also among those who lobbied for intervention in Syria but, unlike many diplomats of the past who she admired, she chose not to resign in the face of such frustrations, reasoning she could make a better difference inside the administration than outside it.

At times she seemed to work against her own forthright instincts. For instance, later, during her confirmation hearing to become US ambassador, she told Florida senator (and future Trump primary opponent) Marco Rubio that America had “nothing to apologise for” when privately she felt that wasn’t true. Moments like that might seem to encapsulate the education of her memoir’s title, I observe, but she firmly says that “compromise wasn’t part of the thesis of the book”.

There are, she concedes, “compromises in every job”. I ask her if security concerns underpin America’s humanitarian and development work.

“There’s a background mindset of: In the long term, is it more stabilising for the world that the United States has a significant role in it?” she responds. “Is it better in the long term for there to be less poverty, less suffering? You could say that every investment is a long-term investment in US national interest broadly defined.”

​She points to work USAID has done in empowering female farmers or reducing the school dropout rate for girls in developing countries.

Joe Biden with Samantha Power before a high-level summit in New York in 2014.Photo: Reuters

Joe Biden with Samantha Power before a high-level summit in New York in 2014.Photo: Reuters

“So it’s hard to draw a thick line between that and some narrow conception of national security. But our premise – and it’s not just under President Biden, it’s an enduring premise since John F Kennedy founded the agency – is that the US will be more secure and more prosperous the more we support countries developing.”

She says people “don’t associate me with listening and observing... because I talk a lot” but she is a “quick study”. Just in the last few months she has travelled to Hungary, Nepal and Vietnam where she has seen the results of the agency’s work, all the while showing “a questioning, curious, humble mindset”. She references the work of the American philosopher John Rawls and his concept of the ‘veil of ignorance’.

“If you didn’t know whether you were a business person or an employee, a pensioner or a student, or an American or an Irish person or a Vietnamese person, what would you want the norms to look like? What would you want the policies to be?

“And I fundamentally represent the US and US interests and take instructions from President Biden above all. But I think it’s a healthy impulse to step outside oneself and recognise every country has a contribution to make, but also, a perspective and its own set of interests, its own politics, its own needs, rather than just blindly coming in on behalf of one’s own agenda.”

As a foreign-born US citizen she is ineligible to run as Biden’s running mate for a second term in 2024. But she doesn’t rule out running for some kind of elected office, even if she does sound ambivalent.

“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve invested an awful lot in getting more informed and more impactful now in international development after years of working on human rights and democracy promotion. So I think that having invested all of that, it’s important to put all of that to use.”