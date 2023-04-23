| 5.2°C Dublin

Samantha Power: ‘Irish people are plugged into global events – I had a natural interest in what was going on’

Head of the US development agency, USAID, and a member of the National Security Council, is one of the most influential Irish people in the world. She talks about how her Irishness and being a mother feeds into her humanitarian work 

Samantha Power in Waterville, Co Kerry overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay. Photo: Stephen Kelleghan Expand
Donal Lynch Twitter

There’s a moment in Samatha Power’s memoir, An Education of an Idealist, in which her infant son, tired of sharing his UN ambassador mother with geopolitical concerns, wonders when it’s going to be “Declan, Declan, Declan instead of Putin, Putin, Putin”. A decade later and, while the Russian president is an even more destructive presence on the world stage, it seems like a certain child diplomacy has won the day.

It’s late morning in Washington, DC and Power, standing in front of a sign for the vast agency she heads up – United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – was up until 3.30am, supporting her now teenage son as he endeavoured to complete his history project.

