| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ryan Tubridy missed a golden opportunity to have a really important conversation

Kirsty Blake Knox

Jamie-Lee O&rsquo;Donnell on the Late Late Expand
Kim Kardashian in a latex dress Expand

Close

Jamie-Lee O&rsquo;Donnell on the Late Late

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on the Late Late

Kim Kardashian in a latex dress

Kim Kardashian in a latex dress

/

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on the Late Late

Asking a woman her age is always a loaded question. And that’s something Ryan Tubridy was left in no doubt about when interviewing Derry Girls actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on Friday night.

Jamie-Lee, who plays Michelle Mallon on the dramedy, was on the Late Late to discuss Channel 4’s hit show, and how they managed to keep Liam Neeson’s surprise cameo under wraps.

Most Watched

Privacy