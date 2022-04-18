Ryan Tubridy missed a golden opportunity to have a really important conversation

Asking a woman her age is always a loaded question. And that’s something Ryan Tubridy was left in no doubt about when interviewing Derry Girls actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on Friday night.

Jamie-Lee, who plays Michelle Mallon on the dramedy, was on the Late Late to discuss Channel 4’s hit show, and how they managed to keep Liam Neeson’s surprise cameo under wraps.

During the chat, host Ryan Tubridy paused to ask her: “This might be a rude question, you don’t have to answer, but can I ask you how old you are?”

Jamie-Lee attempted to laugh it off telling him she was 117 and very wise. But Ryan persevered, and asked again.

“This is the thing about it that gets on my nerves a wee bit, no disrespect,” Jamie-Lee explained. “It’s quite misogynistic even if it’s unintentionally because men don’t get the same scrutiny in their career”.

Ryan cut in to clarify that he would ask a male actor the same question.

“You say that now,” Jamie-Lee said. “But there’s nobody here so [I’ll have to] take your word for it.”

Ryan claimed that the question was coming from a good place.

“You’ve got these great characters playing teenagers... there was a compliment coming there... please don’t misunderstand where I am coming from,’ he said.

“I’m done with that question. I’m going to move on. I can read a mood when I see it.”

Jamie-Lee nodded; “I was going to give you a hilarious anecdote.”

“That’s okay, I’m sure there is another one coming anyway,” he said.

Throughout the exchange, both were laughing and smiling and emphasising how their respective comments were not intended to be disrespectful.

While misogynistic may be too strong a word, the exchange was revealing. We live in a society that shamelessly valorises youth, particularly female youth. And no industry does that more brazenly than showbiz.

We know about Hollywood’s ageist double standard; while male actors can age and retain their star power (Sean Connery, Brad Pitt, George Clooney) women are expected to stop ageing in their late twenties, and start the process of ‘reverse ageing’ (Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman).

This is an industry in which Maggie Gyllenhaal was told by a Hollywood producer she was too old, at 37, to play the love interest of a 55-year-old man. An industry that cast Angelina Jolie as Colin Farrell’s mother in Alexander — even though she is one year older than him.

When Meryl Streep turned 40 she noticed a distinct change in the type of roles rolling in.

“I was not offered any female adventurers or love interests or heroes or demons… I was offered witches because I was ‘old’ at 40.”

Jessica Chastain famously said she will never admit her age publicly because she is an actress and doesn’t want to be written off. I have never heard male actors tell comparable war stories about Hollywood ageism.

If these are the obstacles Oscar-winning actresses have had to overcome, I cannot fathom how much of the same stuff other successful actresses have to deal with.

Ryan’s question to Jamie-Lee was posed live on air, on the most watched chat show in the country. He dressed it up courteously, but really there was nowhere for Jamie-Lee to go.

If she refused point blank to give an answer, she ran the risk of looking petty and diva-esque, while Tubridy looked composed and polite.

Plus, the minute he asked, we all were going to find out her age.

We watch TV with our phones glued to our hands and most of us instantly Google any subject or question that celebrities shy away from.

Ryan’s claim that he asked her age because she’s playing a teenager on Derry Girls also falls a little flat.

Actors in their twenties (or later) playing teenagers is nothing new. It’s been going on for donkey’s years. Henry Winkler was 28 when he started playing the role of 16-year-old The Fonze on Happy Days, and was 38 when the show came to an end. Stockard Channing was 33 when she played Pink Lady Rizzo in Grease (and was applauded for the portrayal). However, I have rarely heard actresses being asked how they play characters years older than them.

This always strikes me as strange; it must be easier playing the part of a teenager (when you have been a teenager) than it would be playing a 60-year-old (when you are still in your forties).

But my main issue with the exchange is that once the topics of sexism and ageism had been broached, Ryan shut it down.

Jamie-Lee had a personal story about the acting industry’s obsession with shiny young things and was willing to tell it (“I have a hilarious anecdote”) but rather than listen, Ryan wanted to move on.

As a host it can seem as though he does not like controversy or confrontation. He prefers a steady ship. And a lot of the time that works, but sometimes it can be frustrating for viewers and interviewees.

Discussions about sexism or ageism can be confronting and awkward. But surely it’s better to overcome that and hear people out, rather than holding out an outstretched palm and declaring the conversation over?

Latex-wear at a festival? No thank you

Expand Close Kim Kardashian in a latex dress / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kim Kardashian in a latex dress

After a two-year hiatus, Coachella is back and with it acres of analysis of what will become the 2022 festival look. It is the festival, Vogue tells us, that ‘births the boldest festival co-ords’ and ‘sets the stage’ for music extravaganzas worldwide.

This year, inspiration will come from Kim Kardashian in the form of her love of shrink wrapped latex dresses. According to Stylecaster, the look is ‘edgy and sleek without trying too hard to be trendy’. “Full latex is a commitment and should be saved for the headliners after the sun goes down,” it adds.

I hate to rain on the festival parade but does the combination of latex and three days without a shower sound good to you?

Kim has said it takes three people and a bottle of lubricant to get into her ensembles. That’s got to be a tricky manoeuvre in a pop-up one-man tent.

In fact, Kim recently spoke about how difficult the outfits are to get in and out of. She explained how much she sacrifices for the look. Namely, bathroom breaks.

“I don’t care how uncomfortable, I don’t care how long — even if I have to wear a diaper or not go to the bathroom — I don’t care what I have to do,” she said.

At a red carpet event, Kim’s no-pee policy might work but not at a festival. You will eventually have to go — and then what? I have visions of young women stuck in filthy portaloos at EP like Ross Geller with his leather pants around his ankles.

Don’t do it to yourselves, just go with waterproof boots and as much fleece as you can fit in your backpack. Sexy? Absolutely not. But at least you won’t end up with a kidney infection.

‘Cakeage’ costs trigger a debate

A divisive debate has emerged in the restaurant scene. We have heard of corkage but now some diners and cafes are charging ‘cakeage’ (€10 a head) if anyone wants to bring in a Colin the Caterpillar cake for a pal’s birthday instead of choosing a set dessert off the menu.

Off the back of the debate, the Telegraph asked chefs and maitre d’s if there are any other add-ons they would like to bring in.

Suggestions included; charges for singing out-of-tune happy birthday songs, charges for splitting bills, and charges for unsolicited dad jokes about ‘hating the meal’ while pointing at an empty plate. Sounds reasonable to me.