Ryan Tubridy brings big smiles to little patients

TV host Ryan Tubridy spent some quality time with some of Ireland’s youngest patients at Crumlin hospital this week.

TV host Ryan Tubridy spent some quality time with some of Ireland’s youngest patients at Crumlin hospital this week.

The RTE presenter, an ambassador for the Children's Medical and Research Foundation, met with children as young as seven months in the hospital.

Alice Cooper aged 16 from Ashbourne

Tubs shared a laugh with 16-year-old Aoife Cooper from Ashbourne, Co Meath while Carla O’Connor (10) from Tipperary also showed him her iPad.

Ryan also chatted to nine-year-old Joseph Ward from Swords, Co Dublin before he stopped by to visit Liam Haughey, just seven months, and his dad Sean Maher.

Ryan said he was “humbled” by the determination of both staff and children on the wards.

"It's always humbling to walk through the corridors of Crumlin Hospital, meeting children and their families who have a lot going on in their world but always handling the situation with dignity and determination,” he said.

Joseph Ward (9) from Swords with his mum and dad

“The same can be said for the staff who, at every level, endeavour to make the world a kinder place for boys and girls from all over Ireland. The CMRF Foundation could always do with a little help along the way and I hope people can do that by donating whatever they can.”

“There was great excitement in the cancer ward when Ryan Tubridy made a visit,” said Julie Hughes, Assistant Director of Nursing.

Carla O'Connor aged 10 from Tipperary

“Visits from CMRF ambassadors puts a smile on all our faces and helps to provide and enjoyable experience for patients and families at what can be a very difficult time.”

Liam Haughey (7 months) with his father Sean Maher

Online Editors