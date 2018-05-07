Ryan O'Shaughnessy: The Loves of My Live

My grandmother, Martha. She's always the one to tell me everything will be OK, and life is too short to worry. I spent a large part of my teenage years living with my grandparents and they became an inspiration. My grandparents also feature in my music video for my Eurovision entry, Evergreen.

The memory I love to travel and in 2015 I found myself at a festival in Croatia with a group of newfound friends, dancing to Roy Ayers' Everybody Loves the Sunshine. I realised in that moment that life is a blessing and how lucky I am to be living it.

The moment of the day Getting in my gym session at Evolution Fitness in Kinsealy. It's usually in the morning and it sets me up for the day.

The song Stop this Train by John Mayer. He tells the story of not wanting to grow up, seeing his parents grow old and wanting to put the brakes on life so he can have more time to experience it. I remember hearing his version live in LA and being inspired to write.

The movie Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks is an amazing actor. Forrest lived a full life with the simple mantra - don't give up. I've probably seen it 30 times.

The hero

Glen Hansard. I remember a friend introducing me to the movie Once, and immediately falling in love with the honesty portrayed by Glen and Marketa Irglova. As a songwriter and storyteller Glen's been a huge inspiration for me to continue writing honest music. I've also never felt more nervous meeting anyone in my life.

The outfit I like to wear skinny jeans and black Ts. I do like a good pair of kicks and don't mind spending money on a fresh pair.

The gadget I discovered the 3-Axis Gimbal for shooting videos on the iPhone recently. It balances out your phone so the shot seems smooth and seamless. A super

piece of kit for any tech nerds out there. The pet hate People who don't indicate on roundabouts. It's a simple way to show your fellow drivers where you intend to go and when people don't do it, it just bugs me.

The friend My girlfriend is my best friend. She's always there to bounce ideas off and tell me when I'm being ridiculous. She's also a good and bad influence, depending on what's required that day. The beauty product

I get my hair cut at Platinum Barbers in Swords. They have their own line of hair products that I've been using for years now. The holiday

I spent two months in South East Asia in 2017 with my girlfriend. We saw five beautiful countries in that short space of time and tried so many new things, from diving with whale sharks to walking with elephants. I love the sunshine and the climate there was just perfect. Such a wonderful holiday. The hotel E&O Residences Kuala Lumpur. We were quite ill arriving into Malaysia and decided to treat ourselves to a suite in the city. It had a standalone bath and a huge open-plan living area. The perfect location for a quick 24-hour recovery.

The advice When you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life. Also, don't take life too seriously. It's supposed to be enjoyed. The drink

Guinness. There's nothing better than a pint of plain. I'll be sure to have one when I return to Ireland after the Eurovision. But for now, my trainer has me on a strict diet which excludes it, unfortunately. The bar Ollies Place in Skerries, it's my go-to bar when I'm home. Ollie Grimes always looks after me and it's one of those places where everyone is welcome.

The vice Negative people. Sometimes I allow them into my life, and the further I get involved the harder they are to shake. Even though I'd call myself a good judge of character, some of these negative people seem to slip through the net and it's something I'm continually trying to work on The virtue Treat others as you'd like to be treated, and do good for others and good will come to you. I believe in karma.

