Run like the wind oh elegant hare, symbol of Easter

About two centuries ago in many Irish town centres on Easter Sunday, groups of excited people gathered to fall in behind a man carrying a long pole from which dangled a dead fish on a piece of string.

Cheering youths with improvised whips and canes lashed out at the swinging herring as it was brought towards a river or quayside and the shredded remnants ceremoniously thrown in the water. The animated throng then made its way back to the local marketplace, usually bearing aloft a lamb’s carcass decorated with ribbons and flowers to roast for a public feast.

This annual activity was called “whipping the herring” and was a public demonstration marking the end of Lent, which in those times meant an almost total diet of fish, particularly salted herrings. There was an important economic reason also for the joyous occasion — the return to wage earning of butchers, porters and others employed in the meat trade.

Cork artist Nathaniel Grogan (1740-1807) painted an image of this activity at the city’s North Gate in 1800 calling it Whipping the Herring out of Town. This work used to hang in the National Gallery. These days no herrings are whipped after 40 days without meat, although some may continue a private observance.

Today, roast spring lamb or bacon and cabbage are traditional fare with chocolate eggs and similar treats. With regard to egg-eating, some old customs remain. I knew a family who bought eggs laid on Good Friday from a poultry farm which they would mark with a cross to eat on Easter Sunday.​

The Easter Bunny seen in shop displays is really a hare — surprise, surprise — and the fluffy rabbit is probably a product of creative advertising. The hare or the “stag of the cabbages” was favoured by the ancients as an Easter symbol. A Northumbrian monk, the Venerable Bede, writing about Easter in the 7th century, suggested the name was derived from that of an Anglo-Saxon goddess named Eostre or Ostara, or Ushas, the Sanskrit for Dawn.

April was the original Dawn Month. Ostara’s favourite animal was the hare (Lepus timidus), which carried her illuminations as the Goddess of Dawn, the leaping hare of moon, dawn and Easter representing love, fertility and growth. In parts of northern Europe the Osterhaus celebration of the vernal equinox and rites of spring continues.

Here in Ireland there is no traditional coupling of hares with Easter but some EU-influenced touches may be seen in some shop displays — toy hares with coloured eggs, twig nests and bird models.

The nests and eggs come from the hare’s connection with ground-nesting birds such as lapwings and plovers (both now scarce and under threat) and which traditionally laid their eggs close to grassy “forms” where baby hares lay hidden, sharing warm space undisturbed.

Hares, accidentally killed on farms, were usually put in the pot in rural Ireland, flavoured by a generous pouring of port wine. However, they were not to everybody’s taste unlike those chocolate bunnies.

So the elegant hare rests in the field never having been part of the Irish festive table: “Sir Hare, good-day to you/God guide you to a how-d’ye-do…” And may “race-the-wind” and companions continue to find safe places to hide from the searching of coursing men and dogs.