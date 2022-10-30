Rugby player Jack Carty on being competitive: ‘If I get into a sauna and there’s someone already in there, I will want to stay in longer’

Jack Carty (30) is a rugby player, his position fly-half. He is 2022-2023 captain of Connacht and he also plays for Ireland. From Athlone, he lives in Galway.

​How would you describe your childhood?

I have two older sisters and two younger brothers, and even though we lived in the country, we were 15 minutes’ away from Athlone. Every day after school I’d walk with my friends to the shops with a ball. I’d be kicking it about. It was all outdoors – playing soccer and building huts.

​​Choose three words to describe yourself.

Loyal, honest and conscientious.

​​What drives you?

Making my family proud, and the fear of unrealised potential. I’d hate to look back at the end

of a rugby career wishing I had done more.

​Tell us about you and the piano.

All my siblings learned an instrument and my mum insisted I did piano. I cried going to classes. She said that I had to try it for a period of time. There was no way that I was allowed to quit. It was an important life lesson. In sport, there are some things that you hate doing but you just have to do them.

​Best advice given?

My dad’s line – when things are going well, keep your face in the muck.

​Best advice you give?

Once you know what makes you tick, life gets a lot easier.

​How competitive are you off the pitch?

In a sauna, if I get in and there is someone already in there, I will want to stay in longer.

​Any rituals before a match?

I used to be over the top with this. I’d have to wear the same pair of boxers or put socks on in a particular order, then I realised I was actually creating more nervous tension with this. If I forgot a sock, my whole routine would be out of place. On a day of a match, I get up at 8am, have breakfast, and then sleep for two hours. That’s the only regular thing I do. ​

With a serious injury, a rugby player might have to retire instantly and move on to another career. What was your plan-B thinking?

I’ve seen several rugby players come to their last year and panic – how are they going to pay their bills? We have someone who comes into Connacht three times a week to do psychometric assessments of players to get an understanding of what they like. They have different courses for all sorts of interests. It might be welding or baking.

​Any ideas?

I know two retired rugby players and their hobbies turned into their jobs. Jonny Murphy played the position of hooker and now he is on Instagram as @the_hungryhooker. He was big into baking, so he opened up a kitchen and is supplying various bakeries around town.

Matt Healy was mad into coffee and he has opened up a coffee shop. I’ll probably go into the family business. It’s a pork and bacon manufacturing plant – Oliver Carty.

How do you maintain focus during a game if it’s not going so well?

The toughest thing is if you have missed one and you are going again. To prevent the head-noise kicking in, I breathe and do mindfulness. If my kicking falls apart, I don’t want the other elements of my game to fall apart too. They are two separate things.

What do you do for laughs?

I’m around such a large group of people so the best way to recharge is to spend time with myself. I’ve taken up sea swimming. It’s for the mental element of it – trying to do things that you don’t want to do but after you feel phenomenal. It’s about creating resilience.

​What music do you listen to before a match?

A lot of players have dance and rap music on. That nearly makes me anxious before a game, I need to be chilled. To cancel it out, I have headphones on with classical music.

Jack Carty is an ambassador for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. Proceeds from the limited edition ‘Odlums Big Book of Baking’ go towards the charity’s in-home nursing services. €25 at Dunnes Stores or at jackandjill.ie