Ringmaster Marion Fossett: ‘I was born in a suitcase’

Marion Fossett, ringmaster of Fossetts circus and a seventh generation performer, is sitting in her caravan in Tralee after a show. There are sparkly dresses and rhinestone jackets on hangers everywhere. These are definitely themes of Marion’s cosy home-from-home. “My hobby is sticking rhinestones on things. That’s what calms me. I say to my friends, ‘darling, you can do with a bit more bling on that outfit’. I bling it out.”