Right up my street: How we learned to love our neighbours

Chrissie Russell hears four heartwarming stories of firm friendships forged during lockdown

Drummer boy: Dave McFarlane leads neighbours and friends on his estate in Bray in a musical session. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Drummer boy: Dave McFarlane leads neighbours and friends on his estate in Bray in a musical session. Photo: Mark Condren

Chrissie Russell

'Neighbours, everybody needs good neighbours..." It's a theme tune many of us can sing along to, but how many of us actually subscribe to the sentiment? The way we normally live our lives means we're out of our houses from nine-to-five, then collapse in front of the telly behind closed doors at night.

The only time our neighbours have any bearing on our lives is when they're being too noisy or not bringing their bins in. Who needs to knock on a door to borrow a cup of sugar when you've Deliveroo bringing pad thai to your door?

And yet, one of the better side effects of the current crisis has been that many people are getting more positively acquainted with the people they live beside. From banging drums to planting flowers and waving at posties - we hear how the pandemic has brought people closer to their neighbours.