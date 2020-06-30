Right up my street: How we learned to love our neighbours

'Neighbours, everybody needs good neighbours..." It's a theme tune many of us can sing along to, but how many of us actually subscribe to the sentiment? The way we normally live our lives means we're out of our houses from nine-to-five, then collapse in front of the telly behind closed doors at night.

The only time our neighbours have any bearing on our lives is when they're being too noisy or not bringing their bins in. Who needs to knock on a door to borrow a cup of sugar when you've Deliveroo bringing pad thai to your door?

And yet, one of the better side effects of the current crisis has been that many people are getting more positively acquainted with the people they live beside. From banging drums to planting flowers and waving at posties - we hear how the pandemic has brought people closer to their neighbours.

DAVE McFARLANE

Noisy neighbours are usually a no-no, but Dave McFarlane (46) from Bray, Co Wicklow found a novel way to drum up some feel-good community spirit in his estate. He says: "There are about 40 houses on our estate. It's quiet and people tend to keep to themselves. We'd say 'Hi' to each other but no one knew anyone's name or occupation.

"During lockdown, it was even quieter than usual! The weather was great and I knew people were all just sitting in their houses trying to stay sane and some struggling to keep their kids amused. I've been organising team events for corporate companies for over 20 years and drumming is always the most popular activity because everybody can take part. There's an immediate sense of fun and always a great sense of achievement at the end. I had all my drums in the house and just thought it seemed like a waste to not be using them.

"I sent letters to every house inviting everyone out the following day to take part in a drumming workshop. I assured them the instruments would be sanitised, spaced out two metres apart and I also contacted my local Garda station who assured me it was perfectly safe and would also send a Garda down to take part.

"That day, as I laid everything out, I could see curious neighbours looking out through their curtains and then, gradually, people started appearing and. In no time, we had 30 neighbours and a garda standing out on the road chatting.

"Everyone got an instrument, instructions on their rhythms and in no time at all, everyone was playing together - pensioners, kids, adults and our garda! It sounded great, and everyone was smiling.

"That day one neighbour met someone two doors down who used to work in the same company as her, another discovered there was a residents committee and now he's on the admin team, another met someone across the road who she now goes walking with and they even have the occasional glass of vino!

"I think sometimes the hardest part of a conversation is what to say first. Being part of something positive gives people a shared sense of purpose. It inspired me to recreate the experience online by setting up Beat Builder, where I send out instructions and people can use household items as drums and we turn it into the big Drum Orchestra. Anyone, anywhere can get involved but I already have some neighbours asking when we're going to do another live event!"

AIFRIC WALSH

Often we're so focused on the parcel we don't even register the person dropping it off. But Dublin mum Aifric Walsh tells how lockdown let to a special bond between her youngest daughter, Fiadh Mae (8), and their cheery delivery man, Andy Dunne.

She says: "In late March, my husband fell ill with a very mild dose of Covid and we were in full-on quarantine. Our daily delivery door knock count skyrocketed and oh, the excitement of someone being at the door! Finally we understood what our dog had gotten so excited about all these years! After a while, the 'Enterprise' van guy became a firm favourite with our seven-year-old. She asked to open up the window one day to say 'hello' and there began a new obsession, a focus for her day, a man she said reminded her of her beloved, recently passed, granddad because he 'smiles with his eyes'.

"As her eighth birthday approached in June, she was having increasingly detailed and complicated daily discussions with our smiley postman and, from struggling with lockdown, we could see her mood improving. He was given descriptions of the parcels she was expecting and an invite to her (socially distant) party. We discovered his name was Andy, and I found out we had some friends in common. I felt I had made a friend too.

"Egged on by 'Andy Enterprise' Fiadh Mae requested a chocolate butterfly cake with pink icing and smarties for her birthday and of course Andy got a slice.

"In my family cleaners, postmen, gardeners, shop workers, garda etc have always been treated with the same amount of respect as everyone else but I think I probably underestimated the amount of impact someone with a smile and three minutes to spare for a chat could have on a confused and scared child."

BRIGID LOUGHRAN

When lockdown hit, Brigid Loughran (67) and her neighbours in south Belfast started getting to know each other by creating a stunning shared space in an unlikely setting.

She says: "It all happened very organically. We'd got gates put on our alley after a few break-ins, so the lane behind the houses was sealed off and, during the good weather, more and more of us started putting flower pots and plants out the back.

"A local community group, L'arche, helped us turn wooden pallets into tables and slowly but surely what had once been a dirty alleyway with old mattresses and broken glass became this beautiful space where people could sit outside and talk while still socially distancing.

"I've lived here for 13 or so years and could have named maybe four or five households but now I've met so many people. The alley has been filled with the sound of children's laughter and we've had neighbours playing traditional music together. Doors have started to open and there's an opportunity to say 'hello, I'm ....'

"None of us has more than a handkerchief of space out the front and the houses face on to a busy road. The alley has given us a safe space to shoot the breeze. The craic has been great and there's a huge sense of companionship. There are no 'isms' in our alley - no racism, sectarianism, homophobia...everyone is welcome.

"When lockdown started you could feel fear on the street. There were people living on their own and there was a sense of worry for them and anxiety generally at what was going on. Just having this lovely space to meet up and look out for each other has changed all that."

DEIRDRE DOYLE

Self-employed mum-of-three Deirdre Doyle (51) from Greystones, Co Wicklow reckons if it hadn't been for the pandemic she still wouldn't know many of the families near-by.

She explains: "Growing up, very few of my neighbours had a car and we had the first telephone on our street. If you needed help, your neighbours were your first option. Now, friends and family are at the end of a mobile phone, we ferry our kids to activities all over the place, so they're not playing out on the road as much, and often both parents are working so they might not get home until late and simply aren't around to meet their neighbours.

"When the schools closed and we went into lockdown, I'd seen what had happened in other countries - especially Italy - and I knew that our neighbours were going to be important over the coming weeks. I did up some letters on my computer, saying I was setting up a WhatsApp group that we all could communicate on, help each other with shopping and organise events, and myself and the kids dropped them round the houses.

"I was blown away by the kindness and support that followed. One lady was cocooning for health reasons so neighbours helped walk her dog every day and do some shopping. People swapped toys and books among their kids. We organised a social distancing St Patrick's Day Parade where everyone dressed up and, for Easter, I organised a socially-distanced Easter egg hunt on the green outside our house, raising over €400 for Barnardos. Now we're trying to organise a summer BBQ!

"I set up my own businesses, The Cool Food School, two years ago and doing that definitely made me more confident to do things that are out of my comfort zone - like sending out letters to strangers! But I'm so glad I did it. Now I feel more rooted to where I live and much happier to know my neighbours."