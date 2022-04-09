Richie Sadlier wants to talk to your sons about sex, porn and consent

Richie Sadlier opens the front door of his South Dublin home and there’s a commotion in the hall behind him. A massive St Bernard and a small Cavapoo are contorting themselves with excitement.

“They come out to greet every visitor,” he says, brightly, “but be warned: if you give this one too much attention, she’ll pester you to be petted for as long as you’re here.”

He’s talking about Bobbi, the St Bernard, and sure enough, one generous rub to the head has her greedily seeking more. Joey is content with a playful pat, although his enthusiasm is measured by leg climbs.

“We have to give people who come here wet wipes when they’re leaving,” his wife, Fiona, says. “The dogs have them destroyed!”

Such is their boisterousness when Sadlier is making tea that it’s hard to believe an interview will be able to happen, but the dogs eventually settle down, and for 90 minutes — appropriate considering the psychotherapist’s former life as a professional footballer — he talks animatedly about a subject he is passionate about: young men and their mental health.

The wide-ranging conversation takes in many of the themes explored in his new book, Let’s Talk. There’s discussion on toxic masculinity, consent, pornography, sexting and gender fluidity. Sadlier discusses each subject frankly and plainly. He is sick of important issues going unspoken, especially in schools, and he hopes to play his part in getting young men to open up and engage with what can be difficult, embarrassing issues.

Sadlier is surely the perfect author of such a book. Intelligent and empathetic, he won widespread acclaim for his 2019 memoir, Recovering, which documented the sexual abuse he experienced as a teen and the alcohol issues that dogged his early adulthood.

Richie Sadlier. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Richie Sadlier. Picture: Ruth Medjber

His psychotherapy practice sees him specialise in teen work and it makes quite a change from his other job — as an engaging and considered pundit on RTÉ’s football coverage.

Let’s Talk, he says, is written specially for boys in their mid-teen years. It is to his credit that he gets the tone right — few readers are likely to feel spoken down to.

“When you talk about the topic of sex or sexual health in any way, it’s got to be age-appropriate,” he says. “An 11-year-old would need a very different discussion than a 17-year-old, and it’s very hard to come up with anything that’s going to land with them all. The idea here was to go after 15- and 16-year-olds and to get into important stuff in a really meaningful way.

“If you go younger than that, you can’t really address topics in a meaningful way, because a lot of parents would baulk at the idea of their 13- or 14-year-old reading about the dos and don’ts of porn, and once you reach the 17- and 18-year-olds, lads aren’t mad about the idea of being handed a book.”

At no point did he consider writing a book for their parents. “It’s not for parents and it’s not for teachers — although if they read it, it could help them with communicating to teens — it’s specifically for 15- and 16-year-old lads. Having worked with a lot of that age, I felt I could get the tone right — because if you get the tone wrong, you’ve lost them.”

Intriguingly, each of the topics covered — whether it’s pornography or consent — features Sadlier talking about what he knew, if anything, about those subjects when he was 15.

“The book is called Let’s Talk and it’s an invitation for conversation,” he says. “If you’re open yourself, it invites others to be open too, and to be honest about your experiences. I wouldn’t want anyone to think that I’m someone who’s always made the right decision, who’s always gotten it right and is speaking from a position of perfection — because I’m not.”

The subject of pornography forms a significant part of the book, just as it does in the lives of many, whether they are teenagers or not. “You have to accept the existence of it, the accessibility of it and the attraction of it to adolescent males,” he says. “When changes happen in your body, it’s totally appropriate for you to start feeling sexually aroused, to start feeling excited and curious about nudity and sexual experiences.

“I think we have to accept that porn is an empowering, liberating experience for loads of people, but for young people it is probably, in most cases, the primary educator about sex. And that should be a concern when you consider the behaviour towards women that’s commonplace in so much porn. Yes, that may be what you’re watching, but that’s a porn director’s depiction of what sex looks like. That’s a porn actor and actress agreeing in advance about what they’re going to do.”

He says pornography, all too often, gives a warped view about sex and shows the female to be submissive to the male. “To be blunt, not every girl wants to be choked. Not every woman wants to be spat at. It’s not necessary to repeatedly call a girl a whore and a slut. This whole experience of hitting women? These are examples of sexual crimes. They are not examples of sexual behaviour, but in porn they’re depicted as things that girls welcome and enjoy. I think it’s necessary to point out to the 15-year-old lad just how harmful that can be.”

Other teen-oriented books preach porn-avoidance, but Sadlier refuses to be that dictatorial. “I don’t believe there’s a one-size-fits-all approach in an area like this. It’s all so subjective and personal.”

But he acknowledges that for some boys, pornography can become an addiction. “I’m thinking of one client and he was watching porn all the time. It had taken over. He said he had got to the point where he couldn’t masturbate without looking at it.”

Sadlier believes that much of the toxic masculinity of today has been shaped by pornography. “It would be impossible to put up an argument to say that porn has not had a very considerable negative impact on the behaviour of a lot of people. I mean, I had a client who thought that physical aggression and violence was part of sex. And he learnt that through porn.”

His book is especially captivating when he writes about sexual orientation — “I’m not sure it’s any easier to come out today than it was” — and consent. The latter has become a significant part of the national discourse for years.

“I would suggest that 95pc of the time that people are talking about consent — whether it’s a morning chat show, or a columnist, or a politician talking about it — is on the back of an allegation of some non-consensual experience, of someone being accused of something horrible. I don’t think that’s a great backdrop to have when having considered, nuanced, open engagement about what consent is and isn’t.”

He cites the mood around the so-called Belfast Rape Trial, which saw four men, including ex-Ireland rugby international Paddy Jackson, legally exonerated. “That’s not great terrain for us to be talking about the tricky topics of alcohol consumption and consent.”

In the wake of the trial, he was invited to talk to the Munster and Leinster squads. “I was running these workshops with all the Ireland internationals,” he says, “and on the back of recent events in England [a reference to Manchester United’s suspended striker Mason Greenwood, who was arrested on suspicion of the rape of his former girlfriend], I’m due to go to a Premier League club.” He says it is good to see such proactive approaches from male-dominated environments.

Ultimately, Sadlier believes education is vital and hopes schools can be more effective when talking about sex and consent. “It was swept under the carpet when many of us were at school and there’s no question that some schools now are better at dealing with these complicated subjects than others.”

He is not a fan of knee-jerk thinking. There have been renewed calls of late for the end of single-sex schools, which some believe to be a breeding ground for toxic masculinity. Sadlier isn’t so sure.

“My instinct, if I ever had a kid, would be to send them to a mixed school, just because the world is mixed, but there’s no science behind what I just said. It’s just a personal view. If someone is putting forward the view that single-sex schools need to be ruled out, then give the reasons why.

“If you think single-sex schools, by their very nature, promote a lack of understanding of the other sex, is it just boys’ schools that are the problem? What about girls’ schools? It’s a really interesting topic, but it warrants a conversation, not something that can be fit into one tweet.”

Sadlier is an engaging conversationalist and a good listener. He takes his time to respond, choosing his words carefully. He says he is nervous about what the reaction to Let’s Talk will be, but he is hopeful that it will give the boys who read it pause for thought.

Richie Sadlier. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Richie Sadlier. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Right now, he is at the final stages of recuperation for surgery undertaken for severe back trouble. The pain is likely to be a remnant from his days as a professional footballer but it was only in recent years that the severity of it started to hit home.

“Fiona is really active. She always wants to do stuff and it became increasingly the norm that I’d have to go, ‘I can’t. My back’s in bits,’ or, ‘I need to go home now.’ And it reached the point where I thought, ‘I’m too young to be feeling this old.’

“So, throughout lockdown, I started having regular spinal epidurals. I’d gone through all the checklist: do Pilates, do yoga, rest, don’t rest, train. Nothing was helping, so this was the last resort.”

The procedure has taken its toll, but he says he has started to move with much more flexibility of late. But it has come at a cost. “I’m self-employed,” he says, “so there’s no money.”

He is itching to get back to seeing clients again, one on one and in person, rather than on Zoom. “There are times where there’s no stress and no pressure or responsibility, but on other days, I’m infuriated that I have no responsibility, or structure, or purpose. But I just have to give my body time.”

In Recovering, which won the An Post Irish Sports Book of the Year, Sadlier wrote with disarming honesty about life in pro football, but forever being on the periphery of the truly glamorous side of the game. Injury forced him into premature retirement just months before his club, Millwall, reached the 2004 FA Cup Final, the first in their history.

Now, nearly 20 years later, he can look back with pride. “It was an absolute thrill. It was a gift to get to play professional football.”

Sadlier takes his punditry seriously. He favours a considered approach over the sort of fire and brimstone that makes Roy Keane so compelling. But he says that while his love for the game has never waned, the sport is becoming increasingly tainted.

He cites the example of the World Cup, which — much to the consternation of human rights organisations — will take place in Qatar at the end of the year. “Part of the prep for that will be: ‘What’s the running total of dead bodies that can be attributed to Qatar hosting this World Cup? What a f**king horrible thing to do.

“And then we’ll be seeing clips of the local politicians sitting next to the FIFA bigwigs. Should we constantly bring this up and highlight the absurdity of the tournament? Or will that put off viewers? Will people be like, ‘Shut up, lads, and just talk about the game?’ Those are the dilemmas that you don’t think being a football pundit would present, but it’s part of the game now. I don’t know what the approach of every other pundit at other TV stations will be, but I’m not going to be sitting there with my eyes closed.”

When he moved cross-channel at the end of the 1990s, the ‘Beautiful Game’ seemed to be in a more innocent place. It’s all changed. “There’s so much corruption in football. It’s utterly money-driven and tainted.”

He has mixed views about Ireland and the UK co-hosting the 2028 Euros, a prospect almost certain to happen. “There’s been a bit of a backlash to it because of where the League of Ireland is at, and a lot of us think it should be further along in its development, but I don’t think that we should say no to big events just because the League of Ireland isn’t where we think it should be.

“What we definitely shouldn’t let anyone in Irish football get away with is any claim that we’re hosting this tournament as a validation of how far we’ve come as an association or how healthy things are in Irish football.”

Recuperation from surgery has given him pause for thought about the life he once had. “I didn’t have the concentration to read a book — I’d be just lying there. But I got back in touch with a good few old football mates and, you know, it made me so grateful for all the memories I have — even the shitty ones.”

And there really were some dark times at the East London club, whose fans revel in the “No one likes us, we don’t care” chant. “I remember being 18 with a whole stadium chanting, ‘Shit! Shit! Shit!’ or going into a pub and a supporter coming up and threatening me. ‘You’re f**king shit. I pay your wages and you’re f**king shit.’ He’s coked up and I can’t hit him because I’d get in trouble, and I don’t want him to hit me because he’s twice the size of me.

“I’d like to have not gone through all that and I’d love not to have got an injury at 23 and have to finish at 24. But, f**k it. And I mean this now — I got to six, seven years of it.”

Richard Sadlier of the Republic of Ireland in action against Viktor Onopko of Russia in 2002. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Richard Sadlier of the Republic of Ireland in action against Viktor Onopko of Russia in 2002. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile



In February, he was reminded of one of his proudest days. “It was the 20th anniversary of my first and only Ireland cap. Three weeks later, I hurt my hip and I never recovered. And that timing really jarred with me. I was thinking, ‘Christ, I’d just got in and I was being asked back for another cap.’ It was all, ‘Poor me.’

“But now, at 43, I love the fact that I can remember playing for Ireland. And there’s a full stop now. There’s no ‘I wish, I wish, I wish’.”

Sadlier’s training in psychology and subsequent work as a psychotherapist has certainly helped him find peace. Writing Recovering also helped him process the abuse he suffered at the hands of a physiotherapist from the age of 14. “I know it’s a cliché to say that writing that sort of book was cathartic, but it really was.”

Appearing on The Late Late Show then proved to be cathartic too — he spoke with great openness about the secrets his book brought to the surface.

Fiona, he says, has been a transformative presence in his life. He met the Co Meath native in 2017 and they married in May 2019. “We had a lovely humanist service in Donnybrook and a small wedding — about 30 people.”

It’s the sort of life — and career — that he couldn’t have imagined in his playing days. “The 20-year-old wouldn’t have recognised me,” he says. “The notion that a book like this” — he gestures towards a galley copy of the book on the table — “has my name on the front cover, and on a topic like this and working in the field that I do, there’s not one fleeting thought in the Richie I was that would have predicted this.”

Maybe he thought of a long playing career with one of England’s top clubs and an Ireland innings that included World Cups and national hero status. Maybe the idea of being a manager after he hung up his boots was part of the picture too. But it’s clear he enjoys a simple, contented life now that many would wish for. He takes his football punditry role seriously, but one senses his true passion lies in psychotherapy.“I’m a lucky man,” he says with a wide grin and, as if on cue, Bobbi the St Bernard noisily rouses herself from her bed and sidles over to him for yet another head rub.

‘Let’s Talk’, published by Gill Books, is out now