Richie Sadlier wants to talk to your sons about sex, porn and consent

The footballer-turned-psychotherapist is on a mission to get teenage boys talking about issues around porn and consent, toxic masculinity and gender fluidity. He talks about the tough conversation he hopes his new book will start, football’s corruption problem and why 20-year-old Richie wouldn’t recognise him now

Richie Sadlier photographed in Token in Dublin 7. Picture: Ruth Medjber Expand
Richard Sadlier of the Republic of Ireland in action against Viktor Onopko of Russia in 2002. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

Richie Sadlier photographed in Token in Dublin 7. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Richard Sadlier of the Republic of Ireland in action against Viktor Onopko of Russia in 2002. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

John Meagher Twitter Email

Richie Sadlier opens the front door of his South Dublin home and there’s a commotion in the hall behind him. A massive St Bernard and a small Cavapoo are contorting themselves with excitement.

They come out to greet every visitor,” he says, brightly, “but be warned: if you give this one too much attention, she’ll pester you to be petted for as long as you’re here.”

