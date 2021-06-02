| 11.2°C Dublin

Revise, rest and eat well in the final week before Leaving Cert exams

Prioritise subjects that will be examined early, such as English, but be careful not to neglect those in week two. Picture posed Expand

Close

Aoife Walsh

There is one week left to the start of Leaving Certificate exams. The two-track approach to assessment means that there was a great focus on preparing for accredited grades in the final weeks and months of school. Now the exams must be front and centre.

Be familiar with the papers

If you have not already done so, it is essential that you spend time going over the changes which have been made to the exam papers. These were introduced to ensure that candidates who were unable to complete the course as a result of school closures could answer the questions and show their ability based on what they had covered. This means that, in some cases, the layout of the papers may be a little different from the past papers that candidates have been using. The modifications are focused on the level of choice candidates have in each section. The style of questions and answers required remain the same.

