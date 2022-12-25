| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Review of the Year – the heroes and villains of 2022

From the war in Ukraine, Britain’s bumbling Brexiteers and more Donald Trump chaos, to airport queues, an Irish dancing scandal and a winter World Cup, we take a look back at the last 12 months

Cardboard figurines depicting US president Joe Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo Jose Jordan Expand

Close

Cardboard figurines depicting US president Joe Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo Jose Jordan

Cardboard figurines depicting US president Joe Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo Jose Jordan

Cardboard figurines depicting US president Joe Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo Jose Jordan

Declan Lynch Twitter

January

New Year’s Day brought a radio documentary about The Saw Doctors, I Want My Old Job Back, marking the 30th anniversary of their first album, and bringing a new insight – the Docs are our version of Creedence Clearwater Revival. 

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy