Review: Masa - 'The four different tacos that we try are excellent'

Jonathan Gold, the Pulitzer- winning restaurant critic for the LA Times, who died last month, was of the opinion that a simple taco offers "more deliciousness per square inch ... per second ... than almost anything in the world".

Gold was famous for diligence in the job (he once ate in a restaurant 17 times before reviewing it), and for seeking out under-the-radar places in strip malls and food trucks, rather than the glitzier spots that one might typically associate with the City of Angels. He appears in the episode of David Chang's (of Momofuko fame) Netflix series Ugly Delicious dedicated to tacos.

Mexican is one of the great cuisines of the world, not something that might immediately be apparent if one's exposure to it is limited to the Old El Paso meal kits that one finds in the supermarket. And tacos are indisputably the national dish of Mexico, originating as food for workers.

The complexity of the food of Mexico reflects immigration from countries as diverse as China and the Lebanon: immigrants from the latter are thought to be responsible for the evolution of tacos al pastor - a marinated pork and pineapple combo cooked on one of those 'spinning tops' in the manner of the lamb shwarma indigenous to much of the Middle East, of which more later.

In Dublin, if you want to learn how to make authentic Mexican dishes, head to one of Lily Ramirez-Foran's cooking classes/supper clubs at her shop, Picado Mexican, on South Richmond Street. I went a couple of years ago. Lily impressed upon us that the tortillas that you buy in packets in the supermarket are generally pretty rubbish (she sells good ones in the shop and online) and that if we were serious about Mexican food then we should really be making our own. I came home with a tortilla press and giant bag of the nixtamal flour that you need to make the masa dough which you then press out into corn tortillas, and I'm ashamed to say that both are still languishing in the pantry.

So the first thing that I wanted to know about Masa, a new fast casual restaurant from the people behind Bunsen, was what was the story with their tortillas, and were they the genuine article.

It turns out, perhaps not unexpectedly, that the obsession with getting things right that informed the start of Bunsen five years ago has been carried through to Masa. Tom Gleeson and his cousin Finn spent months getting everything about their burger - including the crucial meat to fat ratio in the patty - just perfect, and for my money it's consistently the best in the city. (Bunsen also has an outlet in Cork.) I'm not alone.

At Masa, the 'food lead' is another cousin, Shane (Finn's younger brother), who spent time working at Thomasina Mier's Wahaca, and also at Breddo's, both in London, as well as travelling and eating extensively in Mexico. When I call him the day after eating at Masa, Tom Gleeson tells me that Shane is 'militant about authenticity' when it comes to the tortillas that are the cornerstone of the tacos at Masa, adding that the opening of the restaurant was delayed by a month as they waited on the arrival of a taco pressing machine from Mexico City. Shane makes the masa dough fresh each day from scratch.

Masa, located in the long, narrow space that was formerly home to Super Miss Sue, takes walk-ins only, but on the night that we visit we don't have to queue. There's a 'Mexico by way of Palm Springs' vibe to the décor, and there doesn't appear to be anyone over 30 in the room. Looking at the prices, it's easy to understand why - my daughters love the fact that Masa is offering an alternative to the burger and pizza options that are often the only ones within their budget.

So, what do we eat? The food comes as it is ready, rather than as starters, mains etc. There are crisp tortilla chips with a few different and distinctive salsas, and a decent fresh guacamole, plus delicious elotes - a street-food dish of pieces of corn bathed in mayonnaise, cayenne and cheese. (Masa uses Parmesan as the closest readily available alternative to Mexican cotija.) Plain quesadillas, filled with cheese and tomato, are thin and tasty and the four different tacos that we try - al pastor (cooked on Masa's own spinning top), barbacoa (with feta, onion and coriander), carne asada (steak, crema and coriander) and cod (cabbage, chipotle and lime) - are excellent. The only disappointments are the Mexican bravas - perhaps on the menu because every Irish restaurant has to have some variation on chips? - which should be hotter and more crisp, and the fact that there are no churros y cajeta (goat's milk caramel) on offer because "something went wrong with the batter today". (No matter, we walk a couple of hundred metres and pick up great ice-cream from Murphy's on Wicklow Street.) The bill for dinner for four, with three beers and one soft drink, comes to a modest €60.60 before service; the ice-creams were €13.50 for three.

I don't know enough about Mexican food to vouch for the absolute authenticity of the food at Masa, but I can vouch for its absolute deliciousness.

THE RATING

8/10 food

8/10 ambience

10/10 value for money

26/30

ON A BUDGET

Nothing at Masa is going to break the bank, but two could share tortilla chips with salsa, fish tacos and tacos al pastor, and a side of elotes, and get out for €14.70 before drinks or service.

ON A BLOW OUT

Two sharing tortilla chips with guacamole, elotes, Mexican bravas, a portion of tacos filled with carne asada and another with fried chicken, with churros to finish, will spend €28.70 before drinks or service.

THE HIGH POINT

Delicious food, exceptional value.

THE LOW POINT

The Mexican bravas underwhelmed.

