Revealed: Ireland's favourite funeral songs (ranging from the sentimental to the sarky)

Ireland's favourite funeral song is Andrea Bocelli's 'Time to Say Goodbye', according to a recent survey by AA Life Insurance.

Ireland's favourite funeral song is Andrea Bocelli's 'Time to Say Goodbye', according to a recent survey by AA Life Insurance.

1 in 5 would choose to play the hit Bocelli song at their funeral, out of 4,319 people surveyed.

Other top songs most likely to played at an Irish funeral include 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong and 'The Lord's My Shepherd'. Aside from the classic picks, some funeral planners appear to opt for a more humorous approach. The 'Countdown' theme song was the tune of choice for 2.83pc of participants.

The survey also found that 14.53pc of participants would opt for 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' from Monty Python's 'Life of Brian' to play as the coffin goes under. Other songs featuring high on the list include 'Over the Rainbow' by Eva Cassidy, Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' and 'Angels' by Robbie Williams.

Choosing a funeral song and having the "awkward conversations" are important for easing "some of the burden" on families, according to AA Director of Consumer Affairs Conor Faughnan. “I’m sure when we asked this question many of our customers probably found themselves wondering why, but there is a serious side to this aspect," Mr. Faughnan said.

"Irish people are very skilled at avoiding the topic of death and doing what they can to get out of having awkward conversations about funeral arranges or what would happen if the main income earner was to die. “Funerals are going to, of course, be a tough time for our loved ones and with this in mind, many of us will try to bring a smile to their faces with a touch of humour at our funeral. Although, while many of us will have thought about our arrangements privately, we’re still often reluctant to have open discussions about them with our family."

Online Editors