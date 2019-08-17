Restaurant review: The Misunderstood Heron - Car park food truck ticks all the boxes

The intention is to walk the 2km coastal path before eating, but the skies have darkened to an ominous purple and we're not dressed for a soaking. So we abandon the walk and concentrate instead on the lunch offering at The Misunderstood Heron, named by Lonely Planet earlier this year as one of the coolest food trucks in the world.

Even though it's barely midday, we are not alone. Most of the seats at the simple wooden tables are already taken and there's a short queue of people waiting to order. Friends who live locally have told us to make sure we get there early, before the truck sells out. A squad car pulls up and two gardaí join the queue; I get the impression they're regulars.

We've heard that the pasties are not to be missed - and that's what the guards are having - so we share one filled with mushrooms, garlic and parsley by way of a starter. The pastie looks like a cross between an empanada and a Cornish pastie, but the pastry is flakier and more melting than any version of either that I've encountered before, and the filling properly savoury. It's excellent - and costs a fiver.

Middle Eastern spiced lamb comprises two warm, tender Killary lamb chops with a lentil salad and a smattering of house pickles, mainly cucumber and onion. Perhaps there are too many too-sharp onions, but the lamb itself is beautifully flavoursome and, for €9, it's a generous portion. Kuku is a Persian version of frittata, and here the eggs are combined with cabbage, herbs and turmeric. A good-sized triangle is served atop a mound of salad and more of those pickles in a dish that's well-balanced and demonstrates commitment to getting away from the same old, same old when it comes to meat-free choices. We finish with two substantial hunks of cake - carrot and blackcurrant - both light and nicely damp, tasty, undeniably homemade that morning, and Cloud Picker coffees. Our bill comes to €33.

Later, Kim Young tells me that she and her husband, Reinaldo Seco, who's originally from Chile, opened the truck just two years ago at the start of the 2017 summer season. They moved into a larger container unit 50m from the original location earlier this year.

Kim's family run the Killary Adventure Centre and she and Reinaldo met when he came to work there as a kayak instructor. Both are self-taught chefs, and many of the dishes that appear on the menu are inspired by their travels.

"I do most of the baking and the Indian-esque dishes," she says, "and Reinaldo looks after the meat dishes and the cooking inside the truck, while I run front of house and look after coffees."

While the menu changes every day, there are always two of the signature pasties - one meat, one vegetable.

"We decide each morning what we're going to cook. It might be a recipe we've found and want to try, or it might be a question of responding to a local fisherman who shows up with 60 just-caught mackerel - as happened the other day. It can be challenging from an organisational point of view - when I wake up at six in the morning, look in the fridge and say, 'What am I going to cook today?' - but we like it."

The Misunderstood Heron will be open until the late autumn - keep an eye on their social media for details - when Kim and Reinaldo plan to head to Chile for a few months, a reward for "working our asses off all summer". For the moment, there are no plans to open a conventional restaurant. "We want somewhere unique and memorable," says Kim, "and the location here just sells it to people. Getting permission to build would take a lot of time and money, but who knows in the future? For now, we are happy to have had a good summer in our bigger space."

THE RATING

9/10 food

9/10 ambience

9/10 value

27/30

ON A BUDGET

A pastie costs a fiver. There are two different versions - one meat, one veggie - each day. The views are free.

ON A BLOW-OUT

Soup, meat main dishes, cake and flat whites for two will cost €41 before service.

THE HIGH POINT

Location, location, location.

THE LOW POINT

Because this is an outdoor café with no covered seating, if the weather is bad, you'll be eating in your car.

Weekend Magazine